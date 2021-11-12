 Skip to main content
Sports Capsule

Napa Valley Sports Capsule: Napa High needs coaches for badminton, track, lacrosse

  • Updated
Local Report

Napa High School needs head coaches for the spring sports of badminton, track and field, and boys lacrosse.

It is a chance to work with Athletic Director Darci Ward, who as head coach of the Napa High girls basketball program from 2003-18 guided the Grizzlies to nine league championships and several playoff appearances.

Email Ward at darci_ward@nvusd.org or visit edjoin.org for more information about the openings.

707 Premier taking signups for hoop league, camp

The 707 Premier Junior Basketball League, a new AAU program held on Sundays, will have two sessions for boys and girls in kindergarten through third grade at Napa High School.

Session 1 will be Nov. 28 and Dec. 5, 12 and 19. Session 2 will be Jan. 9, 16, 23 and 30. Participants in kindergarten and first grade will meet from 9 to 11 a.m., second-graders from 10 a.m. to noon, and third-graders from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The cost is $150 for one session or $275 for both.

The 707 Premier Winter Basketball Camp for boys and girls in grades 3-8 and will be from Dec. 27-30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Cost is $199 per participant in the camp, which will be led by Tony Prescott and the 707 Premier coaching staff. He said it will focus on skill development, team building and competition, with an emphasis on fundamentals. Skills being taught will include shooting, ball handling, footwork and defensive techniques, and include games and skills competitions.

Visit 707premier.com or email David Granucci at 707premier@gmail.com to register or for more information about the league or camp.

Napa High having tree fundraiser

Napa High School is taking orders for freshly cut Douglas, Noble and Nordmann fir trees and a variety of wreaths and garlands as a fundraiser for its athletic program.

They can be ordered through Nov. 15 by visiting bit.ly/3oayAIZ and can be picked up Dec. 4 at Napa High’s Santa Village, which will feature Santa, holiday goodies and carols. Delivery options are available. Trees can also be purchased for military families.

Casual Tennis Napa plays Tuesdays, Saturdays

Tennis players can connect with peers for the fun of it when Casual Tennis Napa meets Tuesday and Saturday mornings, weather permitting. Send an email to casualtennisnapa@comcast.net for the current meeting time and location.

The NFL fined the Packers $300,000 Tuesday for violations of league and players' union COVID-19 safety protocols. The league also issued $14,650 fines to quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Allen Lazard. When he was asked about his vaccination status in an Aug. 26 news conference, Rodgers replied by saying, "Yeah, I'm immunized." Rodgers said he sought alternative treatments rather than the NFL-endorsed vaccinations because he is allergic to an ingredient in the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. He didn't specify the ingredient. The three-time NFL MVP said he didn't want the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after hearing of multiple people who'd had adverse reactions to it. Rodgers also said he was worried about potential fertility issues from getting one of these three vaccines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there is no evidence COVID-19 vaccines cause fertility problems in men or women and that vaccinations are recommended for people who want to have children. Rodgers said he stands behind the comments he made last week about why he didn't get vaccinated, but acknowledges misleading some people about his status before testing positive. "I made some comments that people might have felt were misleading," he said. "To anybody who felt misled by those comments, I take full responsibility for those comments." Rodgers didn't specify the comments he was referencing at the time. But about 20 minutes later, he acknowledged that he had misled some people about his vaccination status. The NFL determined in its review that Rodgers and Lazard attended a Halloween party while unvaccinated. League protocols prohibit unvaccinated players from gathering outside of the club facility in a group of more than three players. While Rodgers has appeared at news conferences unmasked regularly, a review of video from the club facility showed no widespread or systemic mask-wearing violations aside from a few isolated incidents involving Rodgers and Lazard. The Packers were fined in part because they knew about the protocol violations at the Halloween party but didn't discipline either player or inform the league.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.

