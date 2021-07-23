Napa Valley Sports Capsule: Napa High needs varsity, JV coaches

Napa High School has varsity head coach openings for girls volleyball and boys lacrosse and JV coach openings for boys basketball and girls basketball.
Email Athletic Director Darci Ward at darci_ward@nvusd.org or visit edjoin.org for more information.
Peter Stoppello Memorial Golf Day at Eagle Vines Aug. 21
Caen Healy and Drake Holman will honor one of their fellow 2016 Napa High graduates, Peter Stoppello, by hosting a Memorial Golf Day on Saturday, Aug. 21, at Eagle Vine Golf Club.
The entry fee for the four-person scramble tournament is $100. Of each fee, $20 will be donated to the Taylor Stoppello Education Fund, which was set up after Stoppello, 23, passed away unexpectedly on April 19.
They hope to have 80 golfers for the tournament, which will have a 1 p.m. shotgun start. There will also be Closest to the Pin and Longest Drive contests on the course and a silent auction and prize afterward.
Visit petersgolfday.org to register for the tournament and/or to make a donation.
Justin-Siena needs head coaches for girls golf, softball
Justin-Siena High seeks to hire head coaches for girls golf and softball for the 2021-2022 school year. The girls golf program runs from August through October, and the softball program from February to June. The school competes in the Vine Valley Athletic League and North Coast Section.
Each position is part-time and comes with a competitive stipend. Some consideration for a full-time position may be determined based on qualification. Head coaches report directly to the Director of Athletics.
The successful candidate for each position must have a commitment to building a loving, inclusive community and to developing holistic growth in student-athletes, and articulate a vision for a successful program that aligns with the core principles of a Lasallian school. The head coach leads the program in all phases, including practice planning, conditioning, strategy and tactics, directing the staff and assistant coaches, scheduling, and budget oversight, and embraces the responsibility of being a positive role model/mentor for students and as a representative of Justin-Siena.
Preferred qualifications are three or more years of successful coaching experience, a bachelor’s degree, an understanding of CIF bylaws and guidelines, a demonstrated ability to lead others, and effective communication and organizational skills.
The selected candidate must pass a pre-employment background check. Justin-Siena is an AA/EO/Title IX Employer. School policy prohibits discrimination based on race, color, gender, marital status, pregnancy, childbirth and related medical conditions, age, national origin or ancestry, physical or mental disability, medical condition, sexual orientation, or any other basis protected by applicable federal or state laws.
To apply for either position, email a letter of interest, resume, contact information for three references, a statement of coaching philosophy, and employment application (found in the Employment section of the Justin-Siena website at justin-siena.org) to the Assistant for Student Services, Mrs. Debbie Skillings, at dskillings@justin-siena.org.
Visit justin-siena.org or contact Athletic Director George Nessman at gnessman@justin-siena.org for more information. Review of applications will begin immediately. The position will be open until filled.
American Canyon High needs girls golf coach
The position of varsity girls golf head coach is being offered at American Canyon High School.
Candidates should be experienced in the sport, have coaching experience and a resume of working with high school athletes, and be committed to developing young girls both on and off the field.
Applicants must obtain First Aid/CPR, NFHS Fundamentals of Coaching, NFHS Sudden Cardiac Arrest, NFHS Concussion in Sports and NFHS Heat and Illness prevention, as well as all other documents required by Napa Valley Unified School District human resources.
The season typically begins in June and runs through mid-November, with some off-season activities expected. The coach receives a district stipend. Duties include developing a nonleague schedule, conducting daily practice, managing equipment, traveling with the team to away games, developing positive relationships with parents and players, attending league meetings, and planning an end-of-season awards and recognition event.
They must have basic knowledge of the character-building aspects of sports, including techniques and methods of teaching and reinforcing the core values comprising sportsmanship and good character; knowledge of physical capacities and limitations of the age group coached; coaching principles related to educational philosophy, adolescent; psychology, nutrition, risk management and the rules and strategies of the sport; and oversight and responsibility of the entire girls golf program.
Candidates should visit edjoin.org to apply. The position will be open until filled. Email Jill Stewart jstewart@nvusd.org with questions.