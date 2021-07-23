Napa Valley Sports Capsule: Napa High needs varsity, JV coaches

To apply for either position, email a letter of interest, resume, contact information for three references, a statement of coaching philosophy, and employment application (found in the Employment section of the Justin-Siena website at justin-siena.org) to the Assistant for Student Services, Mrs. Debbie Skillings, at dskillings@justin-siena.org.

Visit justin-siena.org or contact Athletic Director George Nessman at gnessman@justin-siena.org for more information. Review of applications will begin immediately. The position will be open until filled.

American Canyon High needs girls golf coach

The position of varsity girls golf head coach is being offered at American Canyon High School.

Candidates should be experienced in the sport, have coaching experience and a resume of working with high school athletes, and be committed to developing young girls both on and off the field.

Applicants must obtain First Aid/CPR, NFHS Fundamentals of Coaching, NFHS Sudden Cardiac Arrest, NFHS Concussion in Sports and NFHS Heat and Illness prevention, as well as all other documents required by Napa Valley Unified School District human resources.