Napa Valley Sports Capsule: Napa lifter Exum inducted into hall of fame and sets three world records

Robert Exum of Napa dead lifted 622 pounds to take first place and set three world records in the masters division at the World Association of Benchers and Dead Lifters World Championships on Nov. 2 at Sheraton Crescent Hotel in Phoenix, Arizona.

They weren't the first world records for Exum, who competed in the 54-60 age group’s 220-pound weight class. He was inducted into the WABDL Hall of Fame earlier in the day.

Napa High having tree fundraiser

Napa High School is taking orders for freshly cut Douglas, Noble and Nordmann fir trees and a variety of wreaths and garlands as a fundraiser for its athletic program.

They can be ordered through Nov. 15 by visiting bit.ly/3oayAIZ and can be picked up Dec. 4 at Napa High’s Santa Village, which will feature Santa, holiday goodies and carols. Delivery options are available. Trees can also be purchased for military families.

707 Premier taking signups for hoop league, camp

The 707 Premier Junior Basketball League, a new AAU program held on Sundays, will have two sessions for boys and girls in kindergarten through third grade at Napa High School.

Session 1 will be Nov. 28 and Dec. 5, 12 and 19. Session 2 will be Jan. 9, 16, 23 and 30. Participants in kindergarten and first grade will meet from 9 to 11 a.m., second-graders from 10 a.m. to noon, and third-graders from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The cost is $150 for one session or $275 for both.

The 707 Premier Winter Basketball Camp for boys and girls in grades 3-8 and will be from Dec. 27-30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Cost is $199 per participant in the camp, which will be led by Tony Prescott and the 707 Premier coaching staff. He said it will focus on skill development, team building and competition, with an emphasis on fundamentals. Skills being taught will include shooting, ball handling, footwork and defensive techniques, and include games and skills competitions.

Visit 707premier.com or email David Granucci at 707premier@gmail.com to register or for more information about the league or camp.

Casual Tennis Napa plays Tuesdays, Saturdays

Tennis players can connect with peers for the fun of it when Casual Tennis Napa meets Tuesday and Saturday mornings, weather permitting. Send an email to casualtennisnapa@comcast.net for the current meeting time and location.