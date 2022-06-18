Napa Valley Sports Capsule: Napa native Fornachon becomes oldest man to lift in an organized meet

Napa native Bob Fornachon, 95, became the oldest man to ever compete in an organized meet as he represented the Napa Senior Weightlifting Team in the World Association of Benchers and Dead Lifters Association's California State Championships at Elks Lodge in Chico on June 11.

Fornachon set a new world record with a bench press of 95 pounds, receiving a standing ovation for his efforts. He has been lifting weights for 80 years and holds many world records.

Born in Napa in 1927, Fornachon graduated from Napa High School and went to work at the Rough Rider clothing factory in Napa. After that worked at Napa State Hospital, where he retired after 60 years of service. He credits weightlifting for his longevity and good health.

Napa Valley Tennis Association tourney July 2-4

The Napa Valley Tennis Association, a nonprofit community tennis club founded in 1967 with its courts on the Vintage High School campus, is slated to host its 43rd annual Napa Valley Tennis Classic, a USTA-sanctioned tournament July 2-4.

Participants will be coming from all over Northern California and players of all levels — 2.5 to 5.0, with 5.0 being the highest level one can play without becoming a professional player.

The club is in its 55th year of being exclusively dependent on volunteers and more than 385 members to bring quality tennis to the area for youths and adults.

Last year’s tournament drew about 200 players and their families from California

and other neighboring states. The NVTC is one of the largest NTRP tournaments in Northern California, getting named Tournament of the Year for 3.0, 3.5 and 5.0 levels in 2019.

Its tennis director, Michael Fischer, offers private lessons, clinics, Parks and Recreation programs, and the USTA HITS program for children. Member dues and donations pay for the maintenance of the facility.

Donations are welcome and will go toward the maintenance and upkeep of the NVTA courts and the programs offered to the community. Sponsors donating $250 or more, including in-kind donations, will be showcased on the NVTA’s sponsor banner and in social media coverage. Typical sponsorship levels are Platinum for $1,000, Gold for $500, and Silver for $250.

For more information, contact the NVTA’s Noelle Hayes at noelle.fern@gmail.com or 954-701-6439.

Beach Volleyball Camp June 27-30

Napa Parks & Recreation is offering a beach volleyball camp for ages 10-14 June 27-30 at Kennedy Park

Instruction is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. daily.

Visit cityofnapa.org/387/Camps to register or for more information.

707 Basketball Camp in June, July

The 707 Basketball Camp for boys and girls ages 8-14 is slated to return June 27-30 and July 18-21 at St. Apollinaris Catholic School, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

The camp, directed by Tony Prescott and David Granucci, is to focus on skill development, team building and competition. Skills taught are to include shooting, ball handling, footwork, one-on-one moves, team offense and defensive techniques.

Cost is $195 per camper.

Visit 707premier.com to register or email 707premier@gmail.com for more information.

Legion baseball camp June 20-22

Napa Valley Baseball Club-Napa Legion Baseball will hold its 2022 Napa American Legion Summer Youth Baseball Camp for June 20-22 for players ages 6-12 at Cleve Borman Field in Yountville.

Session 1 is for ages 6-9 and will be from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. each day. Session 2, for ages 10-12, will be from noon to 2:30 p.m. each day.

The camp directors will be Vintage High head coach Billy Smith and Bob Freschi, who was Napa Valley College’s head coach for 15 years before taking over the women’s and men’s golf helms five years ago. Current and former American Legion players will also help with the camp. The curriculum is to include throwing, hitting, pitching, base running, infield-outfield drills, and controlled scrimmages.

The cost is $125 per player on or before June 10, or $135 after that. Each participant will receive a camp T-shirt. A percentage of funds raised at this year’s camp will be donated to the Daryl and Joe Horn Benefit Memorial Fund.

Checks should be made payable to Napa Legion Baseball and mailed to Napa Legion Baseball, 1262 Pear Tree Lane, Napa, CA 94558.

Napa Valley Baseball Club-Napa Legion Baseball is a 501(c) (3) tax-exempt organization made up of volunteers who operate Borman Field at the California Veterans Home in Yountville. Its mission is to provide structure for young men ages 13-19 to improve their future and better their lives through participation in organized baseball.

For more information, contact Billy Smith at napalegionbaseball@gmail.com or (707) 259-0975.