Napa Valley Sports Capsule: Napa Optimist youth hoops signups are under way

Sign-ups for Optimist Youth Basketball, a Napa league, continue for the 9th-10th Grade and 11th-12th Grade divisions by going online at napaoyb.org or calling Parker Hall at (707) 287-1451. Players are allowed to play with friends on the same team. Girls are welcome.

MMA returning to Napa Valley Expo on Dec. 3

SF Combat will hold its 10th mixed martial arts event of the year, SFC 9 Holiday Smash, on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Napa County Expo, 575 Third St., Napa.

Doors at Chardonnay Hall open at 4 p.m. and the first of 12 bouts is scheduled for 5 p.m. General admission is $65, with VIP seats for $110.

The promoters said they are hoping to make it the biggest single-day toy drive in Napa along with SF Combat’s biggest MMA event of 2022. They said every person who brings a toy will receive a $5 discount on their admission, noting that they normally have 600 to 800 spectators per show.

Follow SFCombat on Facebook or Instagram for more information.

Prolific Prep hoop camps Dec. 19-22

Prolific Prep of Napa Christian, an elite high school boys basketball program, will host its Xmas Holiday Basketball Camp Dec. 19-22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.

The cost is $199 for all four days, or $60 for walk-ups per day.

For more information, email prolificprepinfo@gmail.com or call (707) 849, 1212.

