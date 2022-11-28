Napa Valley Sports Capsule: Napa Optimist youth hoops signups are under way

REGISTER STAFF
Sign-ups for Optimist Youth Basketball, a Napa league, continue for the 9th-10th Grade and 11th-12th Grade divisions by going online at
napaoyb.org or calling Parker Hall at (707) 287-1451. Players are allowed to play with friends on the same team. Girls are welcome. MMA returning to Napa Valley Expo on Dec. 3
SF Combat will hold its 10th mixed martial arts event of the year, SFC 9 Holiday Smash, on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Napa County Expo, 575 Third St., Napa.
Doors at Chardonnay Hall open at 4 p.m. and the first of 12 bouts is scheduled for 5 p.m. General admission is $65, with VIP seats for $110.
The promoters said they are hoping to make it the biggest single-day toy drive in Napa along with SF Combat’s biggest MMA event of 2022. They said every person who brings a toy will receive a $5 discount on their admission, noting that they normally have 600 to 800 spectators per show.
Follow SFCombat on Facebook or Instagram for more information.
Prolific Prep hoop camps Dec. 19-22
Prolific Prep of Napa Christian, an elite high school boys basketball program, will host its Xmas Holiday Basketball Camp Dec. 19-22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.
The cost is $199 for all four days, or $60 for walk-ups per day.
For more information, email
prolificprepinfo@gmail.com or call (707) 849, 1212.
Today in sports history: Nov. 30
1956: Floyd Patterson knocks out Archie Moore to win world heavyweight title
1956 — Floyd Patterson knocks out Archie Moore in the fifth round to win the world heavyweight title in Chicago.
Archie Moore, left, crashes to the canvas after taking a left hook by Floyd Patterson in the fifth round of their World Heavyweight Championship bout at Chicago Stadium, Chicago, Ill., on November 30, 1956. Only seconds later Moore is counted out after being floored again, and Patterson is named new World Heavyweight Champion. (AP Photo)
AP FILE
1979: Sugar Ray Leonard wins the WBC welterweight title
1979 — Sugar Ray Leonard wins the WBC welterweight title with 15th-round knockout of Wilfred Benitez in Las Vegas.
Challenger Sugar Ray Leonard takes swing at bowed head of world welterweight boxing champion Wilfred Benitez during third round of their championship bout, November 30, 1979 in Las Vegas. (AP Photo)
AP FILE
1987: Bo Jackson rushes for 221 yards to lead Raiders to rout of Seahawks
1987 — Bo Jackson, also an outfielder for the Kansas City Royals, rushes for 221 yards to lead the Los Angeles Raiders to a 37-14 rout of the Seattle Seahawks. Jackson, playing in his fifth NFL game, scores on runs of 91 and 2 yards and has a 14-yard touchdown reception.
Running back Bo Jackson (34) of the Los Angeles Raiders follows Dokie Williams (85) for a four yard gain against the Seattle Seahawks in the first quarter of the Monday night game in Seattle, Wash., Nov. 30, 1987. Jackson had 122 yards in the first half of the game . (AP Photo/Barry Sweet)
AP FILE
2003: Mark Philippoussis gives Australia its 28th Davis Cup title
2003 — Mark Philippoussis gives Australia its 28th Davis Cup title, fighting off a shoulder injury that nearly forces him to retire after the fourth set to beat Spain’s Juan Carlos Ferrero 7-5, 6-3, 1-6, 2-6, 6-0.
Australia's Mark Philippoussis celebrates his victory over Spain's Juan Carlos Ferrero in the Davis Cup final third singles match in Melbourne, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2003. Philippoussis beat Ferrero, 7-5, 6-3, 1-6, 2-6, 6-0, to bring Australia the Davis Cup victory. (AP Photo/Tony Feder)
AP FILE
2008: Keith Tkachuk reaches 1,000 career points
2008 — Keith Tkachuk reaches 1,000 career points with the tying goal late in the second period in St. Louis’ 4-2 victory over Atlanta.
St. Louis Blues center Keith Tkachuk, bottom right, slides after scoring his 1000th career point while the rest of his team celebrates in action against the Atlanta Thrashers during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Atlanta, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2008. (AP Photo/Stanley Leary)
AP FILE
2008: Oakland has only one catch by wide receiver in 20-13 loss to Kansas City
2008 — Oakland has only one catch by a wide receiver in its 20-13 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, and that officially was for 0 yards by Ronald Curry on a hook-and-lateral play.
Oakland Raiders quarterback JaMarcus Russell reacts after he was unable to complete a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 30, 2008. The Chiefs defeated the Raiders 20-13. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)
AP FILE
2012: David Stern fines Spurs when stars don't travel to Miami for game
2012 — NBA Commissioner David Stern fines the San Antonio Spurs $250,000 for “a disservice to the league and our fans” when they don’t bring Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili or Danny Green to Miami for the final game of a six-game trip.
This Jan. 22, 2011 file photo shows San Antonio Spurs, from left, guard Manu Ginobili, of Argentina, Richard Jefferson, Tim Duncan and Tony Parker, of France, watching action from the bench in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Hornets in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
AP FILE
2012: Georgetown, Tennessee struggle to 37-36 final
2012 — Georgetown and Tennessee hold each other scoreless over the final four minutes, and the Hoyas beat the Volunteers 37-36 in a display of abysmal shooting in the SEC/Big East Challenge. The teams combine to make just 7 of 20 shots — from the free throw line. The field-goal shooting is just as horrid, with the Vols hitting 33 percent and the Hoyas 36 percent.
Georgetown forward Mikael Hopkins (3) battles for the ball against Tennessee forward Kenny Hall (20) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 30, 2012, in Washington. Georgetown won 37-36. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
AP FILE
2013: Auburn's Chris Davis returns missed field goal 100-plus yards to stun No. 1 Alabama
2013 — Chris Davis races 100-plus yards with a missed field-goal attempt for a touchdown on the final play to lift No. 4 Auburn to a 34-28 victory over No. 1 Alabama. Davis catches the ball about 9 yards deep in the end zone after freshman Adam Griffith’s 57-yard attempt falls short. He sprints down the left sideline and cuts back with nothing but teammates around him in a second straight hard-to-fathom finish for the Tigers.
In this Nov. 30, 2013, file photo, Auburn cornerback Chris Davis (11) returns a field goal attempt 109-yards to score the winning touchdown over Alabama during the second half of the Iron Bowl NCAA college football game in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Dave Martin, File)
AP FILE
