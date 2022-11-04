Napa Valley Sports Capsule: Napa’s Exum deadlifts masters world record

Robert Exum of Napa deadlifted 672 pounds and set a world record while taking first place in the masters division in the World Bench Press and Deadlift Championships on Tuesday at Peppermill Casino in Reno.

Exum competed in the 54-60 age group and in the 242-pound weight class at the World Association of Benchers and Dead Lifters competition.

He also won the Outstanding Lifter award for ages 47-60 and had the heaviest deadlift of all divisions.

Prolific Prep hoop camps Nov. 21-23, Dec. 19-22

Prolific Prep of Napa Christian, an elite high school boys basketball program, will host a Thanksgiving Basketball Camp Nov. 21-23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily at the Napa Christian Campus of Education, 2201 Pine St., Napa.

Participants will be divided into age groups. Cost is $150, or $250 for two siblings, for all three days. Cost is $65 for walk-up campers.

Prolific Prep’s Xmas Holiday Basketball Camp will be Dec. 19-22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.

The cost is $199 for all four days, or $60 for walk-ups per day.

For more information, email prolificprepinfo@gmail.com or call (707) 849, 1212.

707Premier hoop camp starts Nov. 13

707Premier Future Stars will hold winter basketball sessions Nov. 13, Nov. 20, Dec. 4 and Dec. 11 at Justin-Siena High School for boys and girls in the kindergarten through third grade.

Each session is to consist of basic basketball skills work — from 9 to 10 a.m. for grades K-1, and 11 a.m. to noon for grades 2-3 — followed by an hour-long game.

Coaches are 707Premier staff and local college and high school players.

Visit 707Premier.com to register or for more information.

Justin-Siena has opening for boys lacrosse head coach

Justin-Siena is seeking a varsity boys lacrosse head coach for the 2022-23 school year. The school competes in the Vine Valley Athletic League and the North Coast Section.

Candidates must have a commitment to building a loving, inclusive community and to developing holistic growth in student-athletes. The position is part-time and comes with a competitive stipend. Some consideration for a full-time position may be determined based on qualification. Head coaches report directly to the Director of Athletics.

The successful candidate will articulate a vision for a successful program that aligns with the core principles of a Lasallian school. The head coach will be expected to lead the program in all phases, including practice planning, conditioning, strategy and tactics, directing the staff and assistant coaches, scheduling, and budget oversight.

The head coach must be a positive role model/mentor for students and as a representative of Justin-Siena High School. Preferred qualifications are three or more years of successful coaching experience, a bachelor’s degree, an understanding of CIF bylaws and guidelines, a demonstrated ability to lead others, and effective communication and organizational skills.

The varsity boys lacrosse program will be active from January through April or May 2023.

To apply, email a letter of interest, resume, contact information for three references, a statement of coaching philosophy and an employment application (found at justin-siena.org under Employment) to the Assistant Athletic Director, Mr. Andrew Bettencourt, at abettencourt@justin-siena.org.

The selected candidate must pass a pre-employment background check. Justin-Siena is an AA/EO/Title IX Employer.

Visit justin-siena.org or email Athletic Director George Nessman at gnessman@justin-siena.org for more information.