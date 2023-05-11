Napa’s Dylan Zampa, who won the 2022 Berco Redwood Pro Late Models championship at All American Speedway in Roseville after graduating from Napa High, fended off John Moore to win in the debut of the JM Environmental Wild West Super Series at the track Saturday night.

A capacity crowd of more than 3,000 fans were on hand for the 69th NASCAR Opening Night.

“That was crazy. Hats off to John Moore,” Zampa said in a report at allamericanspeedway.com. “That was one of the best races we’ve ever had. Respects to him and everyone in the field. Definitely to all the fans — thank you all for coming out. This is my home track so it means a lot to me.”

According to the report, 2009 and 2019 track champion Jason Romero of El Dorado Hills led a field littered with champions in time trials and used a 20-year-old car to lead the way in the new NASCAR-sanctioned Super Late Model division. Moore won the six-lap dash.

Danville’s Jason Gilbert, the 2008 Altamont Raceway Park and NASCAR state champion, shared the front row with Fort Bragg’s Aidan Daniels to start the main event and led the opening lap in a side-by-side battle before Daniels led Lap 2. The top six cars ran two abreast, three rows deep throughout the first 20 laps before Loomis’ Chris Scribner retired and Romero took his first pit stop for a vibration.

Moore broke free of the pack and chomped into Daniels’ advantage but didn’t complete a pass for the lead. On the Lap 22 restart, Zampa used the inside to drive underneath Moore for second. Zampa then drove inside of Daniels in Turn 4 to lead Lap 32. The race was stopped on Lap 50 for a card draw to reorder the lead lap entries. Zampa and Moore drew the front row while 2007 champion Eric Schmidt of Roseville and Daniels fell back to row three, behind Gilbert and 2022 Super Stock champion Josh Whitfield.

After the restart, Zampa and Moore dueled for the lead with crossover maneuvers and Moore took over on Lap 52. But Zampa’s crossover attempts finally prevailed on Lap 57, when he took the lead for good. Romero’s night ended with mechanical failure in Turn 4, setting up a 10-lap sprint to the finish.

Zampa darted off to a .691 second, $3,000 victory over Moore. Schmidt outdueled Gilbert for third, and Daniels rounded out the top five.

Stock car racing is back at the track this Saturday, when Armed Forces Night will feature JM Environmental Wild West Super Series Late Models, Berco Redwood Pro Late Models, Velocity Solar Modifieds, Riebes / NAPA Auto Parts Super Stocks, F4s, AAMCO of Auburn Jr. Late Models, and Legends Tour Series.

Cybears Tribe Soccer Camps start July 10

Cybears Tribe Soccer Camps will teach the flowing, Brazilian style of play known as ginga and hold South American-style Picado! scrimmages when it comes to Napa’s Unidos Middle School this summer.

Coaches Fabian Lopez and Adilson Moura will teach skills such asball control, vision, dribbling, shooting, defense, 1 v 1 play and 2 v 2 play.

Campers will be divided into 5-7, 8-11 and 12-14 age groups.

Five-day camps will be held Monday through Friday, July 10-14, July 17-21, July 24-28, July 31-Aug 4 and Aug 7-11. Cost is $400 per week for those staying full days, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and $200 for those staying half the day, from 9 a.m. to noon or 1 to 4 p.m.

Three-days camps will be held Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, July 10, 12 and 14; July 17, 19 and 21; July 24, 26 and 28; July 31, Aug. 2 and Aug. 4; and Aug. 7, 9 and 11. Cost is $250 per week for those staying all day, and $140 for those staying half the day.

Two-day camps will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays, July 11 and 13, July 18 and 20, July 25 and 27, Aug. 1 and 3, Aug. 8 and 10. Cost is $185 per week for full days and $100 for half days.

The cost is the same for all ages. Contact the club by email for a $10 sibling discount.

To register or for more information, email info@cybearstribe.com or call (929) 422-2334.

Joe DiMaggio Baseball tryouts, sign-ups moved to May 13

Napa Valley Joe DiMaggio Baseball, a competitive summer program founded in 1972, had signups and tryouts rained out this past Sunday and has rescheduled them for Saturday, May 13, at the Justin-Siena varsity field. Sign-ups will be from 12:30 to 1 p.m. and tryouts from 1 to 3 p.m.

Players cannot have been 19 years old before Aug. 1, 2021. Players should bring a copy of their birth certificate and $300 to sign-up. Those under age 18 will need a parent’s signature. Those not selected will be given a full refund. All returning players must sign up.

The team will play about 25 games on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and weekends. Games will begin the first weekend in June and continue into early August. Home games will be at Justin-Siena High School and road games in Yountville, Fairfield, Vallejo, Vacaville, Santa Rosa and American Canyon.

For more information, contact President-General Manager Steve Meyer at coachmeyer@sbcglobal.net or (707) 312-0188.