Napa Valley Sports Capsule: Napa Valley College needs volleyball assistant coach

Napa Valley College has an opening for assistant coach in its women's volleyball program, which is headed by coach Chelsea Reilley.

Practices begin in early August and the first scheduled match is Aug. 26 for the Storm, who play until mid- to late November.

To apply or for more information, call Athletic Director Jerry Dunlap at JDunlap@napavalley.edu or 707-256-7655.

707 Basketball Camp July 18-21

The 707 Basketball Camp for boys and girls ages 8-14 is holding its first session this week but will return July 18-21 at St. Apollinaris Catholic School, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

The camp, directed by Tony Prescott and David Granucci, is to focus on skill development, team building and competition. Skills taught are to include shooting, ball handling, footwork, one-on-one moves, team offense and defensive techniques.

Cost is $195 per camper. Visit 707premier.com to register or email 707premier@gmail.com for more information.

Casual Tennis Napa plays Tuesdays, Saturdays

Tennis players can connect with peers for the fun of it when Casual Tennis Napa meets Tuesday and Saturday mornings, weather permitting. Send an email to casualtennisnapa@comcast.net for the current meeting time and location.