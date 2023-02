The 2023 Kaiser Permanente Napa Valley Marathon and Half Marathon have officially sold out as runners from around the world gear up for the March 5 races from Upvalley to Napa.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The point-to-point marathon will feature several runners looking for Olympic Marathon Trials qualifying times. They include last year’s NVM female champion and course record holder, Ann Centner (2:38:29).

Others to watch include Peter Gilmore, the 2009 NVM champion who is now a top-level masters runner. This year’s field also includes wheelchair athlete Rob Balucas, who was injured in a biking accident in 2015 and became paralyzed. He hopes to qualify for the Boston Marathon.

Napa Valley runner Jonathan Pascual, a five-time finisher of the NVM, returns to the race this year after a seven-year absence due to health issues.

Pascual was diagnosed with stage IV cancer and had to put his running on hold, but is ready to tackle the course once again.

“It was through nutrition and my diligence in exercise that I could do a comeback running race in December 2022,” he said. “I knew then that with the cancer treatments and continued training, I can keep getting stronger and fitter. I have accepted that I will no longer be the athlete I was once nor could I perform the way that I used to, so I decided that these are times of discovery. The challenge is to figure out what my mind and body can do athletically.”

According to Race Director Michelle La Sala, “Whether runners are looking for a personal best, coming to celebrate a girls’ weekend, or seeking out a beautiful and inspiring course to achieve a goal, the Napa Valley Marathon offers it all. As one of the largest sporting events in the valley, with proceeds supporting the local community, we are thrilled at the continued growth and notoriety this race brings. On behalf of the Napa Valley Marathon, Inc. board of directors and President Jonathan Williams, we look forward to welcoming runners to Napa and showing them a wonderful weekend.”

Visit napavalleymarathon.org for more information.

Napa High Hall of Fame accepting nominations

The Napa High School Athletic Hall of Fame Foundation is accepting nominations for its class of 2023. The deadline is April 30.

Individuals may be nominated in one of three categories: athlete, coach and special.

To be eligible as an athlete, an individual must have graduated from Napa High at least 15 years ago (2005 or earlier), participated in at least one interscholastic sport as an undergraduate, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.

To be eligible as a coach, an individual must have coached at least one interscholastic athletic team at Napa High, been employed by or contributed services to Napa High as a coach for at least five years, no longer be active as a coach at Napa High, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or community.

To be eligible in the special category, an individual must have participated in an activity that brought honor or positive recognition to the athletic department of Napa High, contributed in some substantial way to the improvement of Napa High athletic programs, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.

There is a $20 fee for each nomination. To obtain a nomination form, or for more information, contact Carol Stein at (707) 226-5090 or csstein@pacbell.net.

Visit napahighhof.org for more information.

Parks and Rec youth volleyball begins in March

The Napa Parks and Recreation Department’s youth volleyball sessions will be offered Mondays at Las Flores Community Center from March 6-27 for ages 9-11 and from March 22 through April 30 for ages 12-15.

Sessions will be from 4 to 5:30 p.m. each Monday. The older division with play in a tournament with teams from the St. Helena and Calistoga parks and rec departments on April 30.

The cost is $129 for the younger division and $229 for the older division.

To register or for more information, visit cityofnapa.org or call (707) 257-9307.

Today in sports history: March 1 Video 1934: Primo Carnera retains world heavyweight title with unanimous decision over Tommy Laughren 1986: Billy Cunningham, Tom Heinsohn and Red Holzman elevated to Basketball Hall of Fame 1997: Canada’s Elvis Stojko nails first quad-triple combination jump in figure skating history 2003: Roy Jones Jr. becomes 2nd light heavyweight champion to win piece of heavyweight title 2014: Jaromir Jagr becomes seventh player to score 700 NHL goals 2015: Kiley McKinnon, Mac Bohonnon give US its first World Cup title double in aerials skiing