Napa Valley Sports Capsule: Napa Valley men’s rugby club practice moved to Sunday in St. Helena

For the first time since March 2020, the Napa Valley men’s rugby club known as the “Wine Thieves” will officially start holding practices in preparation for its 2022 season at 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, at Robert Louis Stevenson Middle School in St. Helena. The first practice was pushed back from Saturday because of field conditions at Napa’s Kennedy Park on Jan. 8.

The club experienced a lot of turnover after sports were shut down in the early part of the pandemic, but is “excited to welcome in new players looking to learn and play rugby,” Wine Thieves player-coach Paul Hughes said. He said the club has moved into Northern California’s Division 4, which is aimed more at player development in order to recruit players who are brand new to the game. All ages and skill levels are welcome; no experience is necessary.

For more information, contact Hughes napavalleyrfc@yahoo.com or 732-6255.

Indoor Volleyball Prep Program starts Jan. 10

Napa Parks & Recreation will offer six-week Indoor Volleyball Prep Programs on Mondays and Wednesdays at Las Flores Community Center, 4300 Linda Vista Ave., starting Jan. 10.

Participants ages 9-11 will meet from 4-5:30 p.m. Mondays between Jan. 10 and Feb. 28, skipping Jan. 17 and Feb. 21. Another program for ages 9-11 will start March 21. Cost for each program is $170 for residents or $175 for non-residents.

Ages 12-15 will also meet from 4-5:30 p.m., Jan. 12 to Feb. 23. Another program will start March 23. Cost for each program is $190 for residents or $195 for non-residents.

The first four sessions will introduce and review volleyball skills, and the following two sessions will focus on game play. Each session will focus on a special skill such as passing/serving, attacking/setting, offensive formations and defense, mixed in with play and game time situations.

Experienced collegiate indoor and beach coach Kelly Van Winden will lead each session.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3qclGv6 and click on Youth Volleyball.

Calistoga Little League’s online sign-ups under way

Calistoga Little League is taking online signups for players ages 4-14 wishing to play tee-ball, baseball and softball in 2022.

Online registration is open through Feb. 20, but Calistoga Little League organizer Brian Fennen said it's best to sign up as soon as possible.

"We have only three months to register, hold tryouts, put together teams, and create game schedules," he said. "We will be combining with St. Helena and other local Little Leagues for exciting competition in 2022."

Adults are needed to volunteer as managers, coaches, umpires or team parents, as well.

Visit clubs.bluesombrero.com/calistogallca to register or for more information.

707 Premier taking signups for hoop league, camp

The 707 Premier Junior Basketball League, a new AAU program held on Sundays, will have its second session for boys and girls in kindergarten through third grade at Napa High School on Jan. 9, 16, 23 and 30.

Participants in kindergarten and first grade will meet from 9 to 11 a.m., second-graders from 10 a.m. to noon, and third-graders from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $150.

The 707 Premier Winter Basketball Camp for boys and girls in grades 3-8 and will be from Dec. 27-30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Cost is $199 per participant in the camp, which will be led by Tony Prescott and the 707 Premier coaching staff. He said it will focus on skill development, team building and competition, with an emphasis on fundamentals. Skills being taught will include shooting, ball handling, footwork and defensive techniques, and include games and skills competitions.

Visit 707premier.com or email David Granucci at 707premier@gmail.com to register or for more information about the league or camp.

Casual Tennis Napa plays Tuesdays, Saturdays

Tennis players can connect with peers for the fun of it when Casual Tennis Napa meets Tuesday and Saturday mornings, weather permitting. Send an email to casualtennisnapa@comcast.net for the current meeting time and location.