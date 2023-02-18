The Napa Valley Tennis Association has done it again.

The nonprofit was recognized by the United States Tennis Association Northern California at its annual “ACES: Awards Celebrating Excellence in Service” ceremony last Sunday in Pleasant Hill.

The NVTA received two awards this year, for Outstanding Community Tennis Association of the Year and Outstanding NTRP Tournament of the Year.

“USTA Northern California is proud to honor those who work to promote and develop the game of tennis with ACES, which are presented each February and celebrate our players, program participants,

volunteers and organizations for their continued commitment and service to tennis.”

USTA NorCal’s region includes the Central Valley from Redding to Fresno, Monterey County, the Bay Area, Sonoma and Mendocino counties, and the Lake Tahoe-Reno area.

The Napa Valley Tennis Association and its NTRP Tournament of the Year have won several of these awards, beginning in 2008, and this year was no different.

USTA NorCal recognized the volunteer-led organization for its commitment to excellence in service to its community.

This year, NVTA vice president Bruce Lamoreaux accepted the award for Outstanding Community Tennis Association of the Year and tournament director and former NVTA board member Lorraine Fazzolare accepted the award for Outstanding NTRP Tournament of the Year.

Visit napatennis.org for information on tennis programs, instruction, membership and volunteer opportunities.

Cherry Pie Criterium returns Feb. 20

The Cherry Pie Criterium, a cycling event that returned last year after being canceled in 2021 for the first time since its 1975 inception due to the pandemic, is back the cycling event for a 46th year at 8 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, at Napa Valley College.

The Eagle Cycling Club hosts the Presidents Day event, which features riders doing multiple laps around a 1.1-mile loop within the college’s parking lot in Napa.

Top three finishers in the male and female divisions each receive merchandise and a cherry pie from Napa’s Monday Bakery. The idea for the pie award comes from the story about the first president, George Washington, getting a hatchet as a gift when he was 6, chopping down his father’s favorite cherry tree with it and, when confronted by his dad about it, telling him the truth and gaining his approval.

There are nine different races based on age group, gender and skill level. The women’s professional race is scheduled for 11 a.m. and the men’s pro race at 12:30 p.m. Professional cyclists compete for $750 in prize money.

Stephen Durfee returns as director of the event, which is sanctioned by USA Cycling and the Northern California Nevada Cycling Association.

Visit bit.ly/3E6xczV to register for the event. Email cherrypie@eaglecyclingclub.org for more information or to volunteer. Spectators are encouraged to attend. Parking is available in the rear lot, off Streblow Drive.

Justin-Siena needs head coaches

Justin-Siena High School is seeking head coaches for varsity volleyball, varsity girls water polo and varsity cheer for the 2023-2024 school year. The school competes in the Vine Valley Athletic League of the North Coast Section.

The positions are part-time and come with competitive stipends, however, some consideration for full-time positions may be determined based on qualification. Head coaches report directly to the Director of Athletics.

Each successful candidate must have a commitment to building a loving, inclusive community and to developing holistic growth in student-athletes. They will articulate a vision for a successful program that aligns with the core principles of a Lasallian school. The head coach will lead the program in all phases, including practice planning, conditioning, strategy and tactics, directing the staff and assistant coaches, scheduling, and budget oversight, and embrace the responsibility of being a positive role model/mentor for students and as a representative of Justin-Siena.

The volleyball and cheer programs will be active from summer through early November, and girls water polo from August through October.

Preferred qualifications are three or more years of successful coaching experience, a bachelor’s degree, an understanding of California Interscholastic Federation bylaws and guidelines, a demonstrated ability to lead others, and effective communication and organizational skills.

To apply, email a letter of interest, resume, contact information for three references, a statement of coaching philosophy and employment application (found in the Employment section of the Justin-Siena website) to Assistant Athletic Director Andrew Bettencourt at abettencourt@justin-siena.org.

For further information, visit justin-siena.org or contact Athletic Director George Nessman at gnessman@justin-siena.org.

Review of applications will begin immediately. The position will be open until filled. The selected candidate must pass a pre-employment background check. Justin-Siena is an AA/EO/Title IX Employer. School policy prohibits discrimination based on the following legally protected characteristics: race, color, gender, marital status, pregnancy, childbirth and related medical conditions, age, national origin or ancestry, physical or mental disability, medical condition, sexual orientation, or any other basis protected by applicable federal or state laws.

Calistoga High has football coach openings

The Calistoga High football program has openings for the paid positions of head coach and two assistant coaches.

The Wildcats play 8-man football in the North Central League II and have a rich history of success, reaching the North Coast Section semifinals the last three seasons. They get a strong turnout of players each season. Last year they finished with 33 players on the roster, 17 of whom are eligible to return this fall.

“We are looking for a dynamic, experienced and enthusiastic head coach to continue guiding our student-athletes to success both on and off the field,” Calistoga Co-Athletic Director Eric Heitz said. “The football program is well supported by both the district and athletic department.”

Interested applicants should apply online through edjoin.org.

Parks and Rec youth volleyball begins in March

The Napa Parks and Recreation Department’s youth volleyball sessions will be offered Mondays at Las Flores Community Center from March 6-27 for ages 9-11 and from March 22 through April 30 for ages 12-15.

Sessions will be from 4 to 5:30 p.m. each Monday. The older division with play in a tournament with teams from the St. Helena and Calistoga parks and rec departments on April 30.

The cost is $129 for the younger division and $229 for the older division.

To register or for more information, visit cityofnapa.org or call (707) 257-9307.

Casual Tennis Napa plays Tuesdays, Saturdays

Tennis players can connect with peers for the fun of it when Casual Tennis Napa meets Tuesday and Saturday mornings, weather permitting. Send an email to casualtennisnapa@comcast.net for the current meeting time and location.