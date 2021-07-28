 Skip to main content
Napa Valley Sports Capsule: NBA Draft party at Napa pizza restaurant July 29
Sports Capsule

Napa Valley Sports Capsule: NBA Draft party at Napa pizza restaurant July 29

  • Updated
Justin-Siena's Wrestle Brave Summer Camp

Justin-Siena wrapped its 2021 Wrestle Brave Summer Camp series with an evening session on July 21. Braves coaching staff, current wrestlers and alumni oversaw the camp, which drew participants from Napa and Vallejo. Members of the All-Camp team at this evening session includes, top row from left, Andy Green, Aaron Teeters, Dugan Perotti-Kline, Greyson McIntosh, Rylan Owens, bottom row, Bear Perotti-Kline, Declan Owens, Ruby Kreps, Kane Davage and Aiden Rashid.

 Submitted photo

The Prolific Prep of Napa Christian high school boys basketball academy will hold a NBA draft party for Jalen Green at 5 p.m. Thursday July 29 at Fazerrati’s Pizza, 1517 W. Imola Ave., Napa.

In addition, Prolific Prep needs host families for a few of its incoming players from around the world. Those interested can contact Philippe Doherty at (415) 385-6151.

NVBC taking signups through Oct. 9; tryouts Oct. 23

Napa Valley Baseball Club Spring 2022 registration is now open. Tryouts will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Veterans Home of California’s Cleve Borman Field in Yountville. Tryouts are open to all Napa County players who have aged out of Little League Majors and have begun the seventh or eighth grade during the 2021-22 school year.

Registration must be completed online only, and a non-refundable registration fee of $25 paid to cover insurance, by visiting bit.ly/3x6xi41 by Oct. 9; no walk-up registration will be allowed.

See napavalleybaseballclub on Facebook or Instagram for updates and more information.

North Bay Realtors charity golf tourney Aug. 27

The Napa Chapter of the North Bay Association of Realtors will hold its 10th annual charity golf tournament from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 27 at Chardonnay Golf Club.

There will be lunch, a reception, auctions and an awards ceremony.

Proceeds benefit local charities and scholarships.

Visit bit.ly/3zxgTqP to sign up or for more information.

Peter Stoppello Memorial Golf Day at Eagle Vines Aug. 21

Caen Healy and Drake Holman will honor one of their fellow 2016 Napa High graduates, Peter Stoppello, by hosting a Memorial Golf Day on Saturday, Aug. 21, at Eagle Vine Golf Club.

The entry fee for the four-person scramble tournament is $100. Of each fee, $20 will be donated to the Taylor Stoppello Education Fund, which was set up after Stoppello, 23, passed away unexpectedly on April 19.

They hope to have 80 golfers for the tournament, which will have a 1 p.m. shotgun start. There will also be Closest to the Pin and Longest Drive contests on the course and a silent auction and prize afterward.

Visit petersgolfday.org to register for the tournament and/or to make a donation.

Napa High needs varsity, JV coaches

Napa High School has varsity head coach openings for girls volleyball and boys lacrosse and JV coach openings for boys basketball and girls basketball.

Email Athletic Director Darci Ward at darci_ward@nvusd.org or visit edjoin.org for more information.

Calistoga needs volleyball coaches

Calistoga Joint Unified School District has openings posted at edjoin.org for high school junior varsity volleyball head coach and junior high school volleyball coach.

Those interested should visit the website and apply as soon as possible, as volleyball is a fall sport.

Naomi Osaka, the four-time tennis Grand Slam winner, lit the cauldron at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.It was a choice that could be appreciated worldwide: in Japan, of course, the country where Osaka was born and the nation that she plays for; in embattled Haiti because thats where her father is from; and surely in the United States, because thats where the globes highest-earning female athlete lives and where she has been outspoken about racial injustice.But she has often received an uncomfortable welcome in Japan because of her race, with her family having moved to the U.S. when she was 3. Her emergence as a top tennis player has challenged public attitudes about identity in a homogeneous culture that is being pushed to change.But there she was at the center of the stage when a staircase emerged, the cauldron opened atop a peak inspired by Mount Fuji and Osaka ascended with the Olympic and Japanese flags blowing in the breeze off to her left. She dipped the flame in, the cauldron ignited and fireworks filled the sky.SEE MORE: Opening Ceremony Kicks Off Delayed Olympic GamesUndoubtedly the greatest athletic achievement and honor I will ever have in my life, Osaka wrote on Instagram next to a picture of her smiling while holding the flame. I have no words to describe the feelings I have right now, but I do know I am currently filled with gratefulness and thankfulness.Osaka became the first tennis player to light the Olympic cauldron. Shes also one of the few active athletes to be given the honor.Additional reporting by the Associated Press.

