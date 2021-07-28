Napa Valley Sports Capsule: NBA Draft party at Napa pizza restaurant July 29

The Prolific Prep of Napa Christian high school boys basketball academy will hold a NBA draft party for Jalen Green at 5 p.m. Thursday July 29 at Fazerrati’s Pizza, 1517 W. Imola Ave., Napa.

In addition, Prolific Prep needs host families for a few of its incoming players from around the world. Those interested can contact Philippe Doherty at (415) 385-6151.

NVBC taking signups through Oct. 9; tryouts Oct. 23

Napa Valley Baseball Club Spring 2022 registration is now open. Tryouts will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Veterans Home of California’s Cleve Borman Field in Yountville. Tryouts are open to all Napa County players who have aged out of Little League Majors and have begun the seventh or eighth grade during the 2021-22 school year.

Registration must be completed online only, and a non-refundable registration fee of $25 paid to cover insurance, by visiting bit.ly/3x6xi41 by Oct. 9; no walk-up registration will be allowed.

See napavalleybaseballclub on Facebook or Instagram for updates and more information.

North Bay Realtors charity golf tourney Aug. 27