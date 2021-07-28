Napa Valley Sports Capsule: NBA Draft party at Napa pizza restaurant July 29

The Prolific Prep of Napa Christian high school boys basketball academy will hold a NBA draft party for Jalen Green at 5 p.m. Thursday July 29 at Fazerrati’s Pizza, 1517 W. Imola Ave., Napa.
In addition, Prolific Prep needs host families for a few of its incoming players from around the world. Those interested can contact Philippe Doherty at (415) 385-6151.
NVBC taking signups through Oct. 9; tryouts Oct. 23
Napa Valley Baseball Club Spring 2022 registration is now open. Tryouts will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Veterans Home of California’s Cleve Borman Field in Yountville. Tryouts are open to all Napa County players who have aged out of Little League Majors and have begun the seventh or eighth grade during the 2021-22 school year.
Registration must be completed online only, and a non-refundable registration fee of $25 paid to cover insurance, by visiting bit.ly/3x6xi41 by Oct. 9; no walk-up registration will be allowed.
See napavalleybaseballclub on Facebook or Instagram for updates and more information.
North Bay Realtors charity golf tourney Aug. 27
The Napa Chapter of the North Bay Association of Realtors will hold its 10th annual charity golf tournament from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 27 at Chardonnay Golf Club.
There will be lunch, a reception, auctions and an awards ceremony.
Proceeds benefit local charities and scholarships.
Visit bit.ly/3zxgTqP to sign up or for more information.
Peter Stoppello Memorial Golf Day at Eagle Vines Aug. 21
Caen Healy and Drake Holman will honor one of their fellow 2016 Napa High graduates, Peter Stoppello, by hosting a Memorial Golf Day on Saturday, Aug. 21, at Eagle Vine Golf Club.
The entry fee for the four-person scramble tournament is $100. Of each fee, $20 will be donated to the Taylor Stoppello Education Fund, which was set up after Stoppello, 23, passed away unexpectedly on April 19.
They hope to have 80 golfers for the tournament, which will have a 1 p.m. shotgun start. There will also be Closest to the Pin and Longest Drive contests on the course and a silent auction and prize afterward.
Visit petersgolfday.org to register for the tournament and/or to make a donation.
Napa High needs varsity, JV coaches
Napa High School has varsity head coach openings for girls volleyball and boys lacrosse and JV coach openings for boys basketball and girls basketball.
Email Athletic Director Darci Ward at darci_ward@nvusd.org or visit edjoin.org for more information.
Calistoga needs volleyball coaches
Calistoga Joint Unified School District has openings posted at edjoin.org for high school junior varsity volleyball head coach and junior high school volleyball coach.
Those interested should visit the website and apply as soon as possible, as volleyball is a fall sport.
