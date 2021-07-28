Napa Valley Sports Capsule: NVBC taking signups through Oct. 9; tryouts Oct. 23

Napa Valley Baseball Club Spring 2022 registration is now open. Tryouts will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Veterans Home of California’s Cleve Borman Field in Yountville. Tryouts are open to all Napa County players who have aged out of Little League Majors and have begun the seventh or eighth grade during the 2021-22 school year.

Registration must be completed online only, and a non-refundable registration fee of $25 paid to cover insurance, by visiting bit.ly/3x6xi41 by Oct. 9; no walk-up registration will be allowed.

See napavalleybaseballclub on Facebook or Instagram for updates and more information.

North Bay Realtors charity golf tourney Aug. 27

The Napa Chapter of the North Bay Association of Realtors will hold its 10th annual charity golf tournament from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 27 at Chardonnay Golf Club.

There will be lunch, a reception, auctions and an awards ceremony.

Proceeds benefit local charities and scholarships.

Visit bit.ly/3zxgTqP to sign up or for more information.