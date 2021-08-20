Napa Valley Sports Capsule: NVBC taking signups through Oct. 9; tryouts Oct. 23

Napa Valley Baseball Club Spring 2022 registration is now open. Tryouts will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Veterans Home of California’s Cleve Borman Field in Yountville.

Tryouts are open to all Napa County players who have aged out of Little League Majors and have begun the seventh or eighth grade during the 2021-22 school year.

Registration must be completed online only, and a non-refundable registration fee of $25 paid to cover insurance, by visiting bit.ly/3x6xi41 by Oct. 9; no walk-up registration will be allowed.

See napavalleybaseballclub on Facebook or Instagram for updates and more information.

Ibanez is SportsVine guest of Aug. 21

The SportsVine, a local sports radio talk show that airs from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays on KVON 1440 AM, is scheduled to have KVTU Channel 2 Sports Director Mark Ibanez as the guest of Dino Alessio and Kyle Foster on Aug. 21.

Duey Green, Rick Vasquez and Bob Chance, Kent Fry and Cam Neal have also been guest hosts of the show, which repeats at 11 a.m. the following Wednesday.

Boxing club seeks donations