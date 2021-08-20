 Skip to main content
Napa Valley Sports Capsule: NVBC taking signups through Oct. 9; tryouts Oct. 23
Sports Capsule

Napa Valley Baseball Club’s 15-and-under team

The Napa Valley Baseball Club’s 15-and-under team poses after winning the Napa Valley Classic last weekend at Cleve Borman Field in Yountville, beating Sonoma Stack and Athletic Edge once each and FBK1 of Sonoma County twice. Pictured are, front row from left, Kai Gulliksen, Graham Chapouris, Ian Fernandez, Miles Tenscher, Carson McCaffrey, Dario Freschi, Jace Lopez, Jeffrey Page, Si Sabbagha, back row, Coach Jeff Page, Manager Bob “Skip” Freschi, Coach Al Washington, Coach Brad Chambers, Jaden Washington, Colby Chambers, Cameron Taylor, Noah Piersig, Hunter Mitchell, Jack Sordi, Coach Treven Chapouris and Coach Rob Sordi.

 Submitted photo

Napa Valley Baseball Club Spring 2022 registration is now open. Tryouts will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Veterans Home of California’s Cleve Borman Field in Yountville.

Tryouts are open to all Napa County players who have aged out of Little League Majors and have begun the seventh or eighth grade during the 2021-22 school year.

Registration must be completed online only, and a non-refundable registration fee of $25 paid to cover insurance, by visiting bit.ly/3x6xi41 by Oct. 9; no walk-up registration will be allowed.

See napavalleybaseballclub on Facebook or Instagram for updates and more information.

Ibanez is SportsVine guest of Aug. 21

The SportsVine, a local sports radio talk show that airs from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays on KVON 1440 AM, is scheduled to have KVTU Channel 2 Sports Director Mark Ibanez as the guest of Dino Alessio and Kyle Foster on Aug. 21.

Duey Green, Rick Vasquez and Bob Chance, Kent Fry and Cam Neal have also been guest hosts of the show, which repeats at 11 a.m. the following Wednesday.

Boxing club seeks donations

Jesus Solis, who is bringing back the Al Amanecer Boxing Club he coached from 1992-2002, is renovating a former billiards hall at the corner of Main and Lincoln streets in Napa into a gym with the help of several friends and former boxers. He said the club needs donations for mats and mirrors.

Solis can be reached at boxingcoach1949@gmail.com or (808) 209-9931.

20 & Over women’s fastpitch league seeks players

The Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association is looking to start a “drop-in” women’s fastpitch softball league, where players who are available will drop in and teams will be formed on the day of each game. Each team would play one game per week, on a Tuesday or Thursday, from late August to early October.

Fees are to be determined. Those interested should email NVGFA President Pat O’Brien at pato61@sbcglobal.net as soon as possible.

Oakland Athletics pitcher Chris Bassitt was hospitalized after being struck in the head by a line drive. The incident occurred during the second inning of Oakland’s 9-0 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Aug. 17. The 32-year-old was removed from the field after being struck by a ball off the bat of Chicago outfielder Brian Goodwin. Bassitt was conscious while he was being loaded into the ambulance and received stitches at the hospital. "We don’t think the eye is a problem at this point. It felt like it was below it. He’s got some cuts that need some stitches," Bob Melvin, Oakland Athletics Manager. Bassitt is currently 12-3 with a 3.06 ERA this season and was replaced by Burch Smith.

