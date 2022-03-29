Napa Valley Sports Capsule: NVGFA softball signups under way

The Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association softball league, which plays a spring-summer season at Kiwanis Park in Napa, is still accepting signups for this season.

Players must be between ages 13 and 19 on April 1, 2022 to be eligible.

Visit nvgfa.com for more information.

St. Helena Hall of Fame nominations being accepted

Nominations are being accepted for the St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame class for 2022. Deadline for nominations is April 15.

Individuals can be nominated in three categories: athlete, coach, and distinguished service.

To be eligible as an athlete, he or she must have graduated from SHHS at least 10 years ago (2012 or earlier) and have participated in at least two sports.

To be eligible as a coach, he or she must have coached at least one team at SHHS and been employed or contributed services as a coach for at least five years.

To be eligible in the distinguished service category, he or she must have participated in an activity that brought honor or positive recognition, or contributed in some substantial way to the SHHS athletic department. Nominees must also have lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.

It is the responsibility of the nominator to provide the correct name, current address, telephone number and graduating class of nominee. If the nominee is deceased, the nominator must provide name of the next of kin and their address and telephone number.

The nominator must also provide accurate information on accomplishment of nominee (i.e. years played or coached, sports played or coached, awards won, records set, leadership awards, scholastic awards, scholarships, etc.). Documentation must also be provided and may be in the form of newspaper article, yearbooks, coaches or teammates’ letters, copies of certificates, or any other proof of statement. Please limit documentation to 10-20 pages.

For a nomination application, or for more information about the Hall of Fame or nomination process, contact Tom Hoppe at tomhoppe@comcast.net or 707-815-5535.

Last Lemieux aquatics day set April 2 at Vintage

The 16th and final Shannon Nicole Lemieux Memorial Aquatics Celebration is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at the Vintage High Aquatics Center.

“The Shannon” returns one final time after being canceled due to COVID-19 concerns the last two years. It is a day of family fun, to which all aquatics athletes from Calistoga, Justin Siena, Napa, American Canyon, St. Helena and Vintage high schools are invited. There will be synchronized swimming, water polo, diving, and fun coed swimming relays, including the costume, T-shirt and floatie relays.

Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for age 12 and under. There will be a fabulous silent auction and a snack shack will be available for lunch. All proceeds benefit the Shannon Lemieux Memorial Scholarship Fund. To date, the fund has awarded $131,500 in scholarships to 263 deserving graduates from all participating schools.

The Shannon Lemieux Memorial Scholarship Fund is a 501(c)3 non-profit, so each donation is tax deductible. Its EIN# is 56-2513094.

For more information, Dan and Lori Lemieux at 255-7818.