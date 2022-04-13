Napa Valley Sports Capsule: NVGFA taking softball signups through April 15

The Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association softball league, which plays a spring-summer season at Kiwanis Park in Napa, is accepting late registration for the 2022 season through Friday, April 15.

Players must have been between ages 13 and 19 on April 1, 2022 to be eligible.

Cost is $175, with a $15 discount for each sibling. Opening Day is planned for mid-May.

Visit nvgfa.com for more information.

St. Helena Hall of Fame nominations due April 15

Nominations are being accepted for the St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame class for 2022. Deadline for nominations is April 15.

Individuals can be nominated in three categories: athlete, coach, and distinguished service. To be eligible as an athlete, he or she must have graduated from SHHS at least 10 years ago (2012 or earlier) and have participated in at least two sports. To be eligible as a coach, he or she must have coached at least one team at SHHS and been employed or contributed services as a coach for at least five years. To be eligible in the distinguished service category, he or she must have participated in an activity that brought honor or positive recognition, or contributed in some substantial way to the SHHS athletic department. Nominees must also have lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.

It is the responsibility of the nominator to provide the correct name, current address, telephone number and graduating class of nominee. If the nominee is deceased, the nominator must provide name of the next of kin and their address and telephone number. The nominator must also provide accurate information on accomplishment of nominee (i.e. years played or coached, sports played or coached, awards won, records set, leadership awards, scholastic awards, scholarships, etc.). Documentation must also be provided and may be in the form of newspaper article, yearbooks, coaches or teammates’ letters, copies of certificates, or any other proof of statement. Please limit documentation to 10-20 pages.

For a nomination application, or for more information about the Hall of Fame or nomination process, contact Tom Hoppe at tomhoppe@comcast.net or 707-815-5535.

Swing for Sight Golf Tournament at Silverado April 23

A Cure In Sight will host the ninth annual Swing for Sight Golf Tournament at Silverado Resort and Spa on Saturday, April 23.

With all of the uncertainty these last two years has brought during the COVID-19 pandemic, A Cure in Sight is grateful to be back raising awareness and money to find a cure for ocular melanoma, a rare eye cancer that affects approximately 2,500 people a year.

Contra Costa Building and Construction have sponsored the event for many years. Said Bill Whitney, its CEO, “Being diagnosed with ocular melanoma, a deadly form of a deadly cancer, can leave someone terrified and feeling horribly isolated and alone. Our hope is that every dollar we contribute to this worthy cause will help wipe this dreadful disease off of our planet and make the light at the end of the tunnel a reality.”

The tournament is a fundraiser for eye cancer patients. With a $50,000 fundraising goal, A Cure In Sight is hopeful to provide incredible financial support to those who are struggling due to Ocular Melanoma and other eye cancers. The nonprofit is thankful for the event title sponsors, Lescure Company, Inc. and Contra Costa BTC.

A Cure In Sight was founded to provide patient support services for ocular melanoma eye cancer patients. Ocular melanoma is also known as uveal melanoma, the most common primary cancer of the eye in adults. Currently there is no cure for metastatic ocular melanoma. There are, however, promising new treatments being prescribed. These emerging treatment opportunities will only be made possible through research funding. A Cure in Sight helps provide services nationwide through building public awareness, educating OM patients and their caregivers, funding on-going eye cancer research, and by financially helping in-need OM patients find and pay for the treatments they need.

Visit acureinsight.org for more information and to register.

Cinco de Mayo Golf Classic returns May 6

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the 22nd annual Cinco de Mayo Golf Classic will be held Friday, May 6 at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa.

For over two decades the Cinco de Mayo Golf Classic has been the only fundraising event exclusively dedicated to meeting the needs of migrant farmworkers in Napa Valley. With Napa County’s three farmworker housing centers at full capacity throughout the year, funds raised by the tournament continue to be vitally needed.

“Golf Classic funds are used chiefly for housing repairs, maintenance and improvements at Napa Valley’s three farmworker centers; we fill gaps not covered by Napa County or California State,” said Pat Garvey, President of Cinco de Mayo Golf, Inc., the 501(c)(3) organization that oversees fundraising for the farmworker centers. “We’re grateful for the Napa Valley community’s tremendous support in the past and hope we can surpass our previous annual fundraising efforts as this generous community steps up again. With the last two Golf Classics canceled due to COVID, we need to push harder to keep funding this essential resource.”

The Classic will feature a full day of entertainment, including golf, continental breakfast, mid-morning margaritas and breakfast tacos, a raffle, golf prizes, souvenirs and a spectacular Cinco de Mayo-themed luncheon featuring Seve & Fifi Deloera’s popular Mexican cuisine.

“We are incredibly grateful to the underwriters, sponsors and donors that stepped up to support the Cinco de Mayo Golf Classic in 2020 and 2021 in spite of the cancelled tournament,” added Garvey.

They include $10,000 donors Central Valley Builders Supply and Silicon Valley Bank, $5,000 donors Mechanics Bank, Rombauer Vineyards, and The California Wellness Foundation, and $2,500 donors Allied Propane Service, Inc., Buehler Vineyards, Cakebread Cellars, Copper Cane Wine & Provisions, Garvey Family Vineyards, Fund In Memory of Tony Holzhauer, Rios Farming Company and Trinchero Family Estates.

Visit cincogolf.com to become an underwriter or for more information about playing in this year’s tournament, or contact Nickie DeLuna at cincodemayogolfclassic@gmail.com or 707-963-1688.

Justin-Siena golf tournament fundraiser June 6

The Justin-Siena Golf Classic, the only event dedicated solely to raising money for the 30-plus teams in the high school’s athletic program, is scheduled at 9 a.m. Monday, June 6 on Silverado Resort and Spa’s North Course.

Known as the Winetaster’s Cup when it was last held nine years ago, the tournament includes a reception and luncheon under the oak trees in The Grove, silent auction and Fund-A-Need. Those who become sponsors can receive advertising, promotional placements and gifts for guests. Three sponsorship levels are available for individuals or corporate groups — bronze ($1,500), silver ($3,000) and gold ($5,000), as well as hole-sponsor opportunities ($150) for families and small businesses.

Cost is $400 per golfer, $1,600 per foursome, or $125 for lunch only. Registration closes May 16.

To register for the tournament, become a sponsor or make a donation, visit bit.ly/373Oroh or contact Andrew Bettencourt at abettencourt@justin-siena.org or 707-255-0950, ext. 645.