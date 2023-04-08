With a passion to support mental health awareness, Yountville native Jaime Orozco will raise money for The Brookline Center for Community Mental Health in Boston while running in the 127th Boston Marathon on April 18.

Running marathons and raising money for mental health is not new to Orozco, the Director of Hospitality at Staglin Family Vineyard.

With five marathons and a sixth in the queue, along with many other long-distance footraces, Orozco has helped secure over $100,000 for charitable causes over the years.

“Through personal experience, my love to help others, and the ubiquitous necessity of mental health awareness, recognition, and treatment, I began with the idea of running for a cause and with purpose. I chose mental health as a platform,” said Orozco. “I have the privilege of working for the Staglin family, which has impressively raised over $500 million for brain health. I wanted to contribute, and they have been every bit of supportive in my endeavor.”

Orozco began his racing career with a half marathon in 2019. That was the same year he did his first fundraising campaign for ONE MIND, a leading nonprofit for research of brain disorders. In 2022, Orozco raised money for two organizations, Team Brookline and Team Still I Run, for the Boston and New York City marathons, respectively, both of which support mental health resources.

“This is only the beginning,” said Orozco, who also has his sights set on running the Berlin Marathon in September.

Orozco’s goal for raising money for his upcoming race is $15,000 by race day. With this, he will have surpassed $100,000 since 2019.

Visit bit.ly/3zIFLhE for more info on their fundraising for Team Brookline or to donate.

Golf tournament for Feeding it Forward set June 12

The second annual Downtown Joe’s & Billco’s Golf Tournament at Napa Golf Course at Kennedy Park on June 12 will benefit nonprofit Feeding it Forward in its mission to prevent food waste and end hunger in Napa County.

The inaugural version of the event, held at Chardonnay Golf Club on Sept. 19, 2022, saw 104 golfers raise $10,000 for Feeding It Forward. This year’s goal is $20,000, according to Feeding it Forward Chair and Founder David Busby.

This year’s tournament will be open to 144 golfers.

“With the support of our community, we provide food to Napa County’s vulnerable population of older adults, veterans, children, families, and the working poor,” Busby said in a press release. “Unfortunately, in Napa County, one in 10 adults and one in five children are food insecure, based on a study done in 2018, and (that trend) most likely has increased due to the lingering effects of the pandemic, fires, and inflation.

"We are requesting participation and donations to raise funds for a facility’s operating cost, vehicle, and operational costs, i.e., compostable or environmentally safe packaging, food safety supplies, etc., to safely recover through distributing the perishable food.”

Other than signing up a foursome for the tournament and dinner fundraiser, the community can help by donating goods, gift cards, wine (Magnums or large formats preferred), services, or experiences for the event’s silent auction or raffle, becoming a sponsor of the event, being a hole sponsor, or making swag donations for attendees’ goodie bags.

Feeding it Forward volunteers and staff recover excess perishable and prepared food from restaurants, markets and festivals and transport it to Napa County residents in need, store it for when it is needed, or distribute it to other organizations that focus on actively feeding residents.

Clients who benefit from Feeding it Forward include affordable housing residents, farm workers, homeless shelters, and low-income workers.

A Platinum sponsorship of $10,000 includes premier signage on all holes, two foursomes, logo on balls, tees and gift bags, and prominent inclusion and logo placement in all media materials.

A Gold sponsorship of $5,000 includes premier signage at all par-3 holes, two foursomes, logo on balls, tees and gift bags, and prominent inclusion and logo placement in all media materials.

A Silver sponsorship of $3,000 includes one foursome, deluxe company signage on two specialty holes, banquet recognition, and inclusion in media materials.

A Bronze sponsorship of $1,000 includes one foursome, deluxe company signage, banquet recognition and acknowledgment in the program.

A Hole sponsorship of $200 includes signage at the hole, banquet recognition and acknowledgment in the program.

An In-Kind sponsorship is a donation to the silent auction and includes signage, description of in-kind donations, banquet recognition, and acknowledgment in the program.

Visit fifnv.perfectgolfevent.com for more information or to register.

Silverado to hold tennis camps

With nine freshly refinished tennis courts as well as three new pickleball courts, Silverado Resort and Spa has announced its tennis programs for 2023 that include camps and clinics for all ages and aptitudes.

Katie Dellich, a USPTA elite professional who has been named one of the “Top 50 Best Coaches in America” by The Tennis Channel, oversees what Tennis Resorts Online considers one of the world’s 14 best tennis programs.

The camps are for hotel guests and club members, and locals based on availability.

Here are the programs currently taking sign-ups:

Backhands, Vines and Volleys, an adult tennis camp for the resort’s hotel guests and club members, will have six sessions from which to choose — April 24-26, May 18-20, June 22-24, Oct. 5-7, Oct. 19-21 and Oct. 26-28. Participants enjoy an “energetic three-day experience that includes a wide variety of drills on groundstrokes, volleys, transitions, serves, returns and strategies, along with live ball, friendly match play and a bit of bubbly.” A hotel reservation confirmation is required to reserve. Camp participants are guaranteed a late checkout on the day of departure.

The Tennis Beginner Boot Camp is a three-day comprehensive clinic for adults in which tennis professionals provide expert guidance and personal instruction on all the fundamentals in a fun, low-stakes play format. The sessions will be April 13-15, May 10-12 and Aug. 14-16.

Other options for adults include “Live Ball,” which is 90 minutes of non-stop tennis action on Saturdays and Sundays, and “Drill and Play” sessions, which are live ball-hitting drills and training sessions on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 to 10 a.m.

Private lessons are also available. Tennis racquets and other equipment are available to rent.

For children, programs are designed to not only hone court skills but help players get active, develop friendships and interpersonal skills, and learn about fair play.

Summer Golf, Tennis, Swim Camps are designed to engage children ages 6-12 in three- or four-day camps. They are June 12-15, June 19-22, June 26-29, July 3-6, July 10-13, July 17-20, July 24-27, July 31-Aug. 3, and Aug. 7-10.

Holiday Break Golf and Tennis Camps last three days and strive to teach leadership skills, racquet skills and competition in a fun and supportive team atmosphere. Dates are April 3-5, April 10-12, Nov. 20-22 and Dec. 18-20.

The After School Fall Golf and Tennis Camp will be offered Mondays and Wednesdays, from 4-6 p.m., from Oct. 3-5, Oct. 10-12, Oct. 17-19, Oct. 24-26, Oct. 31-Nov. 2, Nov. 7-9, and Nov. 14-16.

All tennis courts have been improved and resurfaced with Plexipave in a “vibrant, Indian Wells pro purple hue,” Dellich said. “This color makes for an optimal player and spectator experience from a visibility standpoint, providing contrast which is critical for viewing the ball.”

The pickleball courts were created by Vintage Contractors, which specializes in the installation of sport, recreation and industrial surface materials.

Visit silveradoresort.com and click Tennis for more information.

St. Helena taking Hall of Fame nominations through April 15

The St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame Committee is accepting nominations for the class of 2023. Deadline for nominations is April 15.

Individuals can be nominated in three categories: athlete, coach and distinguished service. To be eligible as an athlete, a candidate must have graduated from SHHS at least 10 years ago (2013 or earlier) and competed in at least two sports.

To be eligible as a coach, a candidate must have coached at least one team at SHHS and been employed or contributed services as a coach for at least five years.

To be eligible in the distinguished service category, a candidate must have participated in an activity that brought honor or positive recognition to the athletic department at St. Helena High School, or contributed in some substantial way to St. Helena athletic programs.

All nominees must have lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.

To obtain a nomination form, or for more information, contact Tom Hoppe at tomhoppe@comcast.net or (707) 815-5535.

It is the responsibility of the nominator to provide accurate information on the athletic accomplishments of the nominee (i.e. years played or coached, sports played or coached, awards won, records set, leadership awards, scholastic awards, scholarships, etc.). Documentation must be provided to support all accomplishments and may be in the form of newspaper articles, yearbooks, coaches or teammates’ letters, copies of certificates, or any other proof of statement. Please limit documentation to 10-20 pages.

Napa High Hall of Fame accepting nominations through April 30

The Napa High School Athletic Hall of Fame Foundation is accepting nominations for its class of 2023. The deadline is April 30.

Individuals may be nominated in one of three categories: athlete, coach and special.

To be eligible as an athlete, an individual must have graduated from Napa High at least 15 years ago (2005 or earlier), participated in at least one interscholastic sport as an undergraduate, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.

To be eligible as a coach, an individual must have coached at least one interscholastic athletic team at Napa High, been employed by or contributed services to Napa High as a coach for at least five years, no longer be active as a coach at Napa High, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or community.

To be eligible in the special category, an individual must have participated in an activity that brought honor or positive recognition to the athletic department of Napa High, contributed in some substantial way to the improvement of Napa High athletic programs, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.

There is a $20 fee for each nomination. To obtain a nomination form, or for more information, contact Carol Stein at (707) 226-5090 or csstein@pacbell.net.

Visit napahighhof.org for more information.

Vintage taking nominations for 10th Hall of Fame class through May 1

The Vintage High School Athletic Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for its 2023 class, its 10th group of inductees. Nominations will be accepted through Monday, May 1. The induction ceremony is scheduled Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Elks Lodge in Napa.

Individuals may be nominated in one of the three following categories: athlete, coach, or special/other. To be eligible for induction as an athlete, an individual must have graduated from Vintage High at least 15 years ago (class of 2008 or before), participated in at least one interscholastic sport at a varsity level while a student at Vintage High, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.

To be eligible for induction as a coach, an individual must have coached at least one interscholastic team at Vintage High, been employed by or contributed services to Vintage High for at least five years and no longer be a coach at VHS, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.

To be eligible for induction in the special/other category, an individual must have participated in an activity that brought honor or positive recognition to the athletic department at Vintage High, contributed in some substantial and significant way to the improvement of the Vintage High athletic program, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.

The submission fee per nomination is $25, with checks made payable to the Vintage High School Athletic Hall of Fame Foundation. Nominations are to be mailed to Vintage High School, 1375 Trower Ave., Napa, CA 94558, Attention: Vintage High Athletic Hall of Fame.

For more information, email Cam Neal, president of the Hall of Fame committee, at cneal@nvusd.org.

