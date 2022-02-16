Napa Valley Sports Capsule: Perez second at boxing nationals

Junior boxer Nahum Anthony Perez, after winning the California Silver Gloves title on Dec. 17 in Los Angeles to secure a spot at nationals, recently placed second at the Silver Gloves National Championships in Missouri.

Perez has been training at Napa Boxing Club, part of Matias Martial Arts, for eight months with owner-head coach Francisco Matias and assistant coach Alex Guzman.

“Nahum fought his way to the finals with skill and heart and placed second in the nation,” Matias said.

Cherry Pie Criterium returns Monday

The Eagle Cycling Club, which had hosted the annual Cherry Pie Criterium every year since 1975 until it had to cancel last year’s due to COVID-19 concerns, is bringing back the cycling event for a 46th year at 8 a.m. Monday, Feb. 21, at Napa Valley College.

Riders do multiple laps around a 1.1-mile loop within the college’s parking lot in Napa.

Top three finishers in each male and female division each receive merchandise and a cherry pie from Napa’s Monday Bakery. The pie award comes from the story about the first president, George Washington, getting a hatchet as a gift when he was 6, chopping down his father’s favorite cherry tree with it and, when confronted by his dad about it, telling him the truth and gaining Dad’s approval.

There are 11 different races based on age group, gender and skill level. The women’s professional race is in the morning and the day concludes with the pro men’s race. Professional cyclists compete for $500 in prize money in each pro race.

The event is sanctioned by USA Cycling and the Northern California Nevada Cycling Association. It is the first event in the Northern California Junior Race Series.

The race director is Stephen Durfee, professor of Baking and Pastry Arts at the Culinary Institute of America, Greystone, in St. Helena.

Yountville Little League taking signups

Yountville Little League is accepting applications for the 2022 baseball season. The league is looking to field a team in each of its four divisions: “A” is for ages 5-6 with pitching by coaches and hitting off a tee; “AA” is for ages 7-8 and has coaches pitching; “AAA” is for ages 9-10 and has players pitching; and Majors is for ages 11-12 and has players pitching.

Practices start in late February and the season runs from March into June. Cost is $125 per child; scholarships and sibling discounts are available. E-mail yvbaseballsecretary@gmail.com to get a registration form.

The league thanks marquee sponsors Kiwanis Club of Yountville, Bardessono Family, Ilsley Vineyards, and Ranch Market Too, along with many other donors, for their support.

Calistoga Little League’s online sign-ups under way

Calistoga Little League is taking online signups for players ages 4-14 wishing to play tee-ball, baseball and softball in 2022.

Online registration is open through Feb. 20, but Calistoga Little League organizer Brian Fennen said it's best to sign up as soon as possible.

Napa Valley men’s rugby club needs players

The Napa Valley men’s rugby club known as the “Wine Thieves” is looking for new recruits. The club has moved into Northern California’s Division IV, which is seen as a more developmental division designed to teach and train for higher levels.

The club was established in 2013 and in its nine-year history has already qualified for the USA Rugby Division III National Semifinals and National Quarterfinals, in 2016 and 2019, respectively.

For more information, contact player-coach Paul Hughes at napavalleyrfc@yahoo.com or 732-6255.

Water polo club welcomes ages 5-18

The Vine Valley Water Polo Club offers programs for athletes ages 5-18 of any experience level, as well as programs for athletes new to aquatic sports.

The club has built strong connections in the Napa Valley water polo community.

“I feel like Napa has been in the dark as far as high-level water polo is concerned,” said Vine Valley Water Polo Club founder and general manager Dan D’Angelo. “We had good clubs with good coaches, but they could never achieve their goals because they struggled to get younger players to join early enough. That’s why I started Vine Valley. Providing local athletes with a strong water polo foundation not only helps them to become happier and healthier, but gives them a tangible head start in a sport that continues to grow and evolve.”

Visit vinewaterpolo.com for more information or to register.

Casual Tennis Napa plays Tuesdays, Saturdays

Tennis players can connect with peers for the fun of it when Casual Tennis Napa meets Tuesday and Saturday mornings, weather permitting. Send an email to casualtennisnapa@comcast.net for the current meeting time and location.