Napa Valley Sports Capsule: Peter Stoppello Memorial Golf Day at Eagle Vines Aug. 21

Those interested should visit the website and apply as soon as possible, as volleyball is a fall sport.

Justin-Siena needs head coaches for girls golf, softball

Justin-Siena High seeks to hire head coaches for girls golf and softball for the 2021-2022 school year. The girls golf program runs from August through October, and the softball program from February to June. The school competes in the Vine Valley Athletic League and North Coast Section.

Each position is part-time and comes with a competitive stipend. Some consideration for a full-time position may be determined based on qualification. Head coaches report directly to the Director of Athletics.

The successful candidate for each position must have a commitment to building a loving, inclusive community and to developing holistic growth in student-athletes, and articulate a vision for a successful program that aligns with the core principles of a Lasallian school. The head coach leads the program in all phases, including practice planning, conditioning, strategy and tactics, directing the staff and assistant coaches, scheduling, and budget oversight, and embraces the responsibility of being a positive role model/mentor for students and as a representative of Justin-Siena.