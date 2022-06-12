Napa Valley Sports Capsule: Prolific Summer Academy Basketball Camps start June 13

Prolific Prep of Napa Christian is holding its Prolific Summer Academy Basketball Camps for boys for seven consecutive weeks starting Monday, June 13, at Napa Christian Campus of Education, 2201 Pine St., Napa.

A camp for girls is scheduled Aug. 2-6.

The camps are for all ages, with two different classes per day to separate the ages. They are for day campers, with three workouts per day, or for overnight campers. Each day includes skill development and strength and conditioning workouts, as well.

For more information or to sign up, visit prolificprep.org/summeracademy or call (707) 849-1212.

Beach Volleyball Camp June 27-30

Napa Parks & Recreation is offering a beach volleyball camp for ages 10-14 June 27-30 at Kennedy Park

Instruction is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. daily.

Visit cityofnapa.org/387/Camps to register or for more information.

707 Basketball Camp in June, July

The 707 Basketball Camp for boys and girls ages 8-14 is slated to return June 27-30 and July 18-21 at St. Apollinaris Catholic School, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

The camp, directed by Tony Prescott and David Granucci, is to focus on skill development, team building and competition. Skills taught are to include shooting, ball handling, footwork, one-on-one moves, team offense and defensive techniques.

Cost is $195 per camper.

Visit 707premier.com to register or email 707premier@gmail.com for more information.

Legion baseball camp June 20-22

Napa Valley Baseball Club-Napa Legion Baseball will hold its 2022 Napa American Legion Summer Youth Baseball Camp for June 20-22 for players ages 6-12 at Cleve Borman Field in Yountville.

Session 1 is for ages 6-9 and will be from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. each day. Session 2, for ages 10-12, will be from noon to 2:30 p.m. each day.

The camp directors will be Vintage High head coach Billy Smith and Bob Freschi, who was Napa Valley College’s head coach for 15 years before taking over the women’s and men’s golf helms five years ago. Current and former American Legion players will also help with the camp. The curriculum is to include throwing, hitting, pitching, base running, infield-outfield drills, and controlled scrimmages.

The cost is $125 per player on or before June 10, or $135 after that. Each participant will receive a camp T-shirt. A percentage of funds raised at this year’s camp will be donated to the Daryl and Joe Horn Benefit Memorial Fund.

Checks should be made payable to Napa Legion Baseball and mailed to Napa Legion Baseball, 1262 Pear Tree Lane, Napa, CA 94558.

Napa Valley Baseball Club-Napa Legion Baseball is a 501(c) (3) tax-exempt organization made up of volunteers who operate Borman Field at the California Veterans Home in Yountville. Its mission is to provide structure for young men ages 13-19 to improve their future and better their lives through participation in organized baseball.

For more information, contact Billy Smith at napalegionbaseball@gmail.com or (707) 259-0975.

Justin-Siena needs JV volleyball head coach

Justin-Siena, a Catholic high school in the Lasallian tradition located in Napa, invites applications for the position of JV girls volleyball head coach. Justin-Siena is a member of the CIF North Coast Section and competes in the Vine Valley Athletic League.

The JV head coach reports directly to the varsity head coach and embraces the responsibility of being a positive role model and mentor for students and as a representative of Justin-Siena. It is a coaching-only position with a coaching stipend as compensation. The 2021-22 season begins in early December and runs through February. A team organizational meeting will be held and preseason conditioning will start in October.

Preferred qualifications are three or more years of successful coaching experience, an understanding of CIF bylaws and guidelines, a demonstrated ability to lead others, and effective communication and organizational skills. A bachelor’s degree is preferred, but not required.

Email head coach Kate Reilley at kreilley@justin-siena.org for more information. The selected candidate must pass a pre-employment background check. Justin-Siena is an AA/EO/Title IX Employer.

Boxing club fundraising through Amazon

Al Amanecer Boxing Club, a nonprofit whose purpose is to provide fitness and wellness education for youth in the Napa area, recently registered as a designated charity on AmazonSmile. This charitable arm of Amazon allows people who shop on the website to have .5% of their purchase be directed to a charity of their choice. It does not add any costs for the buyer.

“It may seem like a small amount, but it adds up and can make a huge difference for us,” the gym said in a press release. “For example, so far in May, between shopping for the gym and his personal needs, Coach (Jesús) Solís has generated $37 for the club. Our coaches and office staff are volunteers, and the fees are used to cover our rent, utilities and equipment costs.”

The club asks the community to consider shopping on AmazonSmile – which has the same products and prices as Amazon.com – by visiting smile.amazon.com/ch/87-1650404 and designating Al Amanecer Boxing Club as their charity.

Al Amanecer Boxing Club's mission is to provide young people with a supportive instructional environment where they can learn not only boxing technique, strategy, and physical conditioning, but also discipline, respect, commitment, effort, and responsibility. The club is a 501(c)3 tax exempt organization.

For more information, visit the club at 988 Lincoln Ave., email napaboxing1968@gmail.com or call (808) 209-9931.

Justin-Siena has opening for girls golf head coach

Justin-Siena is seeking a girls golf head coach for the 2022-23 school year. The school competes in the Vine Valley Athletic League and the North Coast Section. Candidates must have a commitment to building a loving, inclusive community and to developing holistic growth in student-athletes. The position is part-time and comes with a competitive stipend. Some consideration for a full-time position may be determined based on qualification. Head coaches report directly to the Director of Athletics.

The successful candidate will articulate a vision for a successful girls golf program that aligns with the core principles of a Lasallian school. The head coach is expected to lead the program in all phases, including practice planning, conditioning, strategy and tactics, directing the staff and assistant coaches, scheduling, and budget oversight.

The girls golf program will be active from August 2022 through November 2022. The head coach embraces the responsibility of being a positive role model/mentor for students and as a representative of Justin-Siena. Preferred qualifications are three or more years of successful coaching experience, a bachelor’s degree, an understanding of CIF bylaws and guidelines, a demonstrated ability to lead others, and effective communication and organizational skills.

To apply, email a letter of interest, resume, contact information for three references, a statement of coaching philosophy, and an employment application (found in the Employment section of the Justin-Siena website at justin-siena.org) to Assistant for Student Services Ms. Alejandra Alvarado-Basulto at aalvarado@justin-siena.org.

The selected candidate must pass a pre-employment background check. Justin-Siena is an AA/EO/Title IX employer. School policy prohibits discrimination based on the following legally protected characteristics: race, color, gender, marital status, pregnancy, childbirth and related medical conditions, age, national origin or ancestry, physical or mental disability, medical condition, sexual orientation, or any other basis protected by applicable federal or state laws.

For more information, visit justin-siena.org or contact Athletic Director George Nessman at gnessman@justin-siena.org. A review of applications will begin immediately. The position is open until filled.

Casual Tennis Napa plays Tuesdays, Saturdays

Tennis players can connect with peers for the fun of it when Casual Tennis Napa meets Tuesday and Saturday mornings, weather permitting. Send an email to casualtennisnapa@comcast.net for the current meeting time and location.