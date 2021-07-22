Napa Valley Sports Capsule: Pull BMX competes in Las Vegas ahead of this weekend's Napa races

Napa Valley Pull BMX competed at the three-day Las Vegas National last weekend on a short but fast track at South Point Hotel Casino & Spa.
Hadley Boustead competed in her first-ever national and made the main event in the 8 novice class.
“What’s great about this is she is following her brother and sister in the BMX world,” rider-coach Neil Evans said, referring to Landon and Kira Boustead.
Ryder Cantrell raced in his first national as a 13 expert.
“It was a good experience for him and he learned a lot,” Evans said. “We see a bright future for him at that level.”
Sumi Yuki made her first appearance for Napa Valley Pull.
“She has been busy on the collegiate side with mountain biking,” said Evans.
Kira Boustead and Milo Menchaca came home with first-place finishes for Pull, which will head to Utah in two weeks for the next national.
Napa Valley Pull members will compete on their home track at North Bay BMX in south Napa, next to Kennedy Park, when it hosts three days of races this weekend. After a Race for Life with double points and registration from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, there will be a State Qualifier on Saturday and Gold Cup Qualifier on Sunday, with triple points and registration from 9 to 11 a.m. for each. Visit bit.ly/nbbmx2021 for more information.
Peter Stoppello Memorial Golf Day at Eagle Vines Aug. 21
Caen Healy and Drake Holman will honor one of their fellow 2016 Napa High graduates, Peter Stoppello, by hosting a Memorial Golf Day on Saturday, Aug. 21, at Eagle Vine Golf Club.
The entry fee for the four-person scramble tournament is $100. Of each fee, $20 will be donated to the Taylor Stoppello Education Fund, which was set up after Stoppello, 23, passed away unexpectedly on April 19.
They hope to have 80 golfers for the tournament, which will have a 1 p.m. shotgun start. There will also be Closest to the Pin and Longest Drive contests on the course and a silent auction and prize afterward.
Visit petersgolfday.org to register for the tournament and/or to make a donation.
Napa High needs varsity, JV coaches
Napa High School has varsity head coach openings for girls volleyball and boys lacrosse and JV coach openings for boys basketball and girls basketball.
Email Athletic Director Darci Ward at darci_ward@nvusd.org or visit edjoin.org for more information.