Napa Valley Sports Capsule: Pull BMX competes in Las Vegas ahead of this weekend's Napa races

Napa Valley Pull BMX competed at the three-day Las Vegas National last weekend on a short but fast track at South Point Hotel Casino & Spa.

Hadley Boustead competed in her first-ever national and made the main event in the 8 novice class.

“What’s great about this is she is following her brother and sister in the BMX world,” rider-coach Neil Evans said, referring to Landon and Kira Boustead.

Ryder Cantrell raced in his first national as a 13 expert.

“It was a good experience for him and he learned a lot,” Evans said. “We see a bright future for him at that level.”

Sumi Yuki made her first appearance for Napa Valley Pull.

“She has been busy on the collegiate side with mountain biking,” said Evans.

Kira Boustead and Milo Menchaca came home with first-place finishes for Pull, which will head to Utah in two weeks for the next national.