Napa Valley Sports Capsule: Relay team to swim from Napa to San Francisco

Team Poseidon, a relay team of six open-water swimmers sponsored by Obsidian Wine Company’s Poseidon Vineyard in Napa, will attempt a swim of about 7.5 miles from Cuttings Wharf Boat Dock to Aquatic Park in San Francisco that’s expected take between 17 and 19 hours.

The six swimmers are Berkeley’s Peter Molnar, a lifelong sailor and bay swimmer who co-founded Obsidian, chairs the Baykeeper board of directors, and owns a Napa Valley vineyard, Obsidian co-owner Michael Terrien of Napa, Berkeley’s John Mervin, a St. Helena High graduate and St. Helena property owner, Mill Valley’s Tyler Meade, Berkeley’s Matt Stromberg, and El Cerrito’s Will Stockard.

The first swimmer is scheduled to jump in at 9 p.m. Saturday and the last swimmer is expected to arrive between 2 and 4 p.m. Sunday.

The feat of endurance is both a benefit for San Francisco Baykeeper — a water-quality watchdog and the only organization that regularly patrols the bay to catch polluters — and a tribute to Molnar’s father, pioneering vintner Nicholas Molnar, who died in January at 94. Baykeeper has been keeping an eye on the Bay since 1989, both by boat and drone, and its attorneys and scientists have secured hundreds of millions of dollars for bay protection and to restore bay habitat.

Obsidian created a rosé of Pinot Noir vinified in support of Baykeeper. All winery proceeds from the wine’s limited production go directly to Baykeeper to help fund its work. Since the first vintage in 2013, Obsidian has given nearly $250,000 to SF Baykeeper from sales of the wine and expects to raise $65,000 with the 2021 vintage.

Hog Island of Napa Oxbow is donating oysters to the swimmers.

Visit baykeeper.org/rose-relay to make a donation or for more information.

Napa United to hold soccer tryouts in May

The Napa United youth soccer organization will hold tryouts for its elite boys and girls teams in May. Its club and academy programs, as well as its top-level MLS NEXT teams, all have roster spots available for the 2022-23 season in all age groups, U8 through U19.

“This is a very exciting upcoming year for our growing girls program,” said Caiman Stevens, who heads Napa United girls program, adding that with Napa Valley 1839 FC’s addition of a Women’s Professional Soccer League team as well as “our increased focus on college placement and participation in high-level tournaments, our girls program is set to offer players the best opportunity yet for development.”

The club says any player interested in reaching their maximum potential in a challenging and player-centered environment is encouraged to come out.

Recreational league sign-ups are also open and will continue through the end of May.

Napa United’s player pathway pyramid offers opportunities at all levels, from recreational leagues all the way up to MLS NEXT, the most elite player-development platform in the country.

“This is a very exciting time for our club and our community,” Napa United Head of Soccer Operations Gavin Taylor. “We’ve been working hard over the past several years on team and player development. Our rec programs continue to bring the joy of the game to any child interested in participating, while the addition of high-level coaching and training at the more advance levels allows us to prepare and advocate for college and professional placement for our most dedicated and competitive players.”

Visit napaunited.org to sign up for a tryout or a recreation league. That website and facebook.com/NapaUnited have more information.

Joe DiMaggio Baseball tryouts, signups May 15

Napa Valley Joe DiMaggio Baseball is a competitive summer league celebrating its 50th anniversary this season. The Napa team has signups from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Sunday, May 15, at the Justin-Siena High School varsity field. Tryouts will follow, from 1 to 3:30 p.m.

The Napa team is scheduled to play about 25 games from the first weekend in June until early August, all on Wednesdays except for three weekend games. Home games will be at Justin-Siena High School.

Players cannot have been 20 years old before August 1, 2021 to be eligible. Each player should bring a copy of their birth certificate and $300 to sign-ups. Any player under the age of 18 will need a parent signature. Those not selected will receive a full refund. All returning players must sign up.

Games begin Games are usually played on Wednesdays and three games on the weekends.

Any questions can be directed to President/General Manager Steve Meyer at coachmeyer@sbcglobal.net or 707-312-0188.

Big Game Mini-Golf June 1

The 17th annual Big Game Mini-Golf match between the leadership students at Napa High and Vintage High is slated for 3 p.m. June 1 at the Scandia Fun Center in Fairfield.

Ten putters from each high school will each compete in a one-on-one competition over 18 holes. The low total score in each match is worth 1 point, and ties are worth a half-point each.

Napa Leadership is the defending champion and leads the series all-time, 9-7.

Trophies will be presented to the winning team and best individual putter, and “go bananas” treats will be shared by all. The tournament director is Roger Bubel.

Cinco de Mayo Golf Classic returns May 6

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the 22nd annual Cinco de Mayo Golf Classic will be held Friday, May 6 at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa.

For over two decades the Cinco de Mayo Golf Classic has been the only fundraising event exclusively dedicated to meeting the needs of migrant farmworkers in Napa Valley. With Napa County’s three farmworker housing centers at full capacity throughout the year, funds raised by the tournament continue to be vitally needed.

“Golf Classic funds are used chiefly for housing repairs, maintenance and improvements at Napa Valley’s three farmworker centers; we fill gaps not covered by Napa County or California State,” said Pat Garvey, President of Cinco de Mayo Golf, Inc., the 501(c)(3) organization that oversees fundraising for the farmworker centers. “We’re grateful for the Napa Valley community’s tremendous support in the past and hope we can surpass our previous annual fundraising efforts as this generous community steps up again. With the last two Golf Classics canceled due to COVID, we need to push harder to keep funding this essential resource.”

The Classic will feature a full day of entertainment, including golf, continental breakfast, mid-morning margaritas and breakfast tacos, a raffle, golf prizes, souvenirs and a spectacular Cinco de Mayo-themed luncheon featuring Seve & Fifi Deloera’s popular Mexican cuisine.

“We are incredibly grateful to the underwriters, sponsors and donors that stepped up to support the Cinco de Mayo Golf Classic in 2020 and 2021 in spite of the cancelled tournament,” added Garvey.

They include $10,000 donors Central Valley Builders Supply and Silicon Valley Bank, $5,000 donors Mechanics Bank, Rombauer Vineyards, and The California Wellness Foundation, and $2,500 donors Allied Propane Service, Inc., Buehler Vineyards, Cakebread Cellars, Copper Cane Wine & Provisions, Garvey Family Vineyards, Fund In Memory of Tony Holzhauer, Rios Farming Company and Trinchero Family Estates.

Visit cincogolf.com to become an underwriter or for more information about playing in this year’s tournament, or contact Nickie DeLuna at cincodemayogolfclassic@gmail.com or 707-963-1688.

Justin-Siena golf fundraiser June 6

The Justin-Siena Golf Classic, the only event dedicated solely to raising money for the 30-plus teams in the high school’s athletic program, is scheduled at 9 a.m. Monday, June 6 on Silverado Resort and Spa’s North Course.

Known as the Winetaster’s Cup when it was last held nine years ago, the tournament includes a reception and luncheon under the oak trees in The Grove, silent auction and Fund-A-Need. Those who become sponsors can receive advertising, promotional placements and gifts for guests. Three sponsorship levels are available for individuals or corporate groups — bronze ($1,500), silver ($3,000) and gold ($5,000), as well as hole-sponsor opportunities ($150) for families and small businesses.

Cost is $400 per golfer, $1,600 per foursome, or $125 for lunch only. Registration closes May 16.

To register for the tournament, become a sponsor or make a donation, visit bit.ly/373Oroh or contact Andrew Bettencourt at abettencourt@justin-siena.org or 707-255-0950, ext. 645.