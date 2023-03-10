With nine freshly refinished tennis courts as well as three new pickleball courts, Silverado Resort and Spa has announced its tennis programs for 2023 that include camps and clinics for all ages and aptitudes.

Katie Dellich, a USPTA elite professional who has been named one of the “Top 50 Best Coaches in America” by The Tennis Channel, oversees what Tennis Resorts Online considers one of the world’s 14 best tennis programs.

The camps are for hotel guests and club members, and locals based on availability.

Here are the programs currently taking sign-ups:

Backhands, Vines and Volleys, an adult tennis camp for the resort’s hotel guests and club members, will have six sessions from which to choose — April 24-26, May 18-20, June 22-24, Oct. 5-7, Oct. 19-21 and Oct. 26-28. Participants enjoy an “energetic three-day experience that includes a wide variety of drills on groundstrokes, volleys, transitions, serves, returns and strategies, along with live ball, friendly match play and a bit of bubbly.” A hotel reservation confirmation is required to reserve. Camp participants are guaranteed a late checkout on the day of departure.

The Tennis Beginner Boot Camp is a three-day comprehensive clinic for adults in which tennis professionals provide expert guidance and personal instruction on all the fundamentals in a fun, low-stakes play format. The sessions will be April 13-15, May 10-12 and Aug. 14-16.

Other options for adults include “Live Ball,” which is 90 minutes of non-stop tennis action on Saturdays and Sundays, and “Drill and Play” sessions, which are live ball-hitting drills and training sessions on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 to 10 a.m.

Private lessons are also available. Tennis racquets and other equipment are available to rent.

For children, programs are designed to not only hone court skills but help players get active, develop friendships and interpersonal skills, and learn about fair play.

Summer Golf, Tennis, Swim Camps are designed to engage children ages 6-12 in three- or four-day camps. They are June 12-15, June 19-22, June 26-29, July 3-6, July 10-13, July 17-20, July 24-27, July 31-Aug. 3, and Aug. 7-10.

Holiday Break Golf and Tennis Camps last three days and strive to teach leadership skills, racquet skills and competition in a fun and supportive team atmosphere. Dates are April 3-5, April 10-12, Nov. 20-22 and Dec. 18-20.

The After School Fall Golf and Tennis Camp will be offered Mondays and Wednesdays, from 4-6 p.m., from Oct. 3-5, Oct. 10-12, Oct. 17-19, Oct. 24-26, Oct. 31-Nov. 2, Nov. 7-9, and Nov. 14-16.

All tennis courts have been improved and resurfaced with Plexipave in a “vibrant, Indian Wells pro purple hue,” Dellich said. “This color makes for an optimal player and spectator experience from a visibility standpoint, providing contrast which is critical for viewing the ball.”

The pickleball courts were created by Vintage Contractors, which specializes in the installation of sport, recreation and industrial surface materials.

Visit silveradoresort.com and click Tennis for more information.

Vintage taking nominations for 10th Hall of Fame class through May 1

The Vintage High School Athletic Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for its 2023 class, its 10th group of inductees. Nominations will be accepted through Monday, May 1. The induction ceremony is scheduled Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Elks Lodge in Napa.

Individuals may be nominated in one of the three following categories: athlete, coach, or special/other. To be eligible for induction as an athlete, an individual must have graduated from Vintage High at least 15 years ago (class of 2008 or before), participated in at least one interscholastic sport at a varsity level while a student at Vintage High, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.

To be eligible for induction as a coach, an individual must have coached at least one interscholastic team at Vintage High, been employed by or contributed services to Vintage High for at least five years and no longer be a coach at VHS, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.

To be eligible for induction in the special/other category, an individual must have participated in an activity that brought honor or positive recognition to the athletic department at Vintage High, contributed in some substantial and significant way to the improvement of the Vintage High athletic program, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.

The submission fee per nomination is $25, with checks made payable to the Vintage High School Athletic Hall of Fame Foundation. Nominations are to be mailed to Vintage High School, 1375 Trower Ave., Napa, CA 94558, Attention: Vintage High Athletic Hall of Fame.

For more information, email Cam Neal, president of the Hall of Fame committee, at cneal@nvusd.org.

St. Helena taking Hall of Fame nominations through April 15

The St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame Committee is accepting nominations for the class of 2023. Deadline for nominations is April 15.

Individuals can be nominated in three categories: athlete, coach and distinguished service. To be eligible as an athlete, a candidate must have graduated from SHHS at least 10 years ago (2013 or earlier) and competed in at least two sports.

To be eligible as a coach, a candidate must have coached at least one team at SHHS and been employed or contributed services as a coach for at least five years.

To be eligible in the distinguished service category, a candidate must have participated in an activity that brought honor or positive recognition to the athletic department at St. Helena High School, or contributed in some substantial way to St. Helena athletic programs.

All nominees must have lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.

To obtain a nomination form, or for more information, contact Tom Hoppe by phone (707-815-5535) or by email at: tomhoppe@comcast.net.

It is the responsibility of the nominator to provide accurate information on the athletic accomplishments of the nominee (i.e. years played or coached, sports played or coached, awards won, records set, leadership awards, scholastic awards, scholarships, etc.). Documentation must be provided to support all accomplishments and may be in the form of newspaper articles, yearbooks, coaches or teammates’ letters, copies of certificates, or any other proof of statement. Please limit documentation to 10-20 pages.

Napa High Hall of Fame accepting nominations through April 30

The Napa High School Athletic Hall of Fame Foundation is accepting nominations for its class of 2023. The deadline is April 30.

Individuals may be nominated in one of three categories: athlete, coach and special.

To be eligible as an athlete, an individual must have graduated from Napa High at least 15 years ago (2005 or earlier), participated in at least one interscholastic sport as an undergraduate, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.

To be eligible as a coach, an individual must have coached at least one interscholastic athletic team at Napa High, been employed by or contributed services to Napa High as a coach for at least five years, no longer be active as a coach at Napa High, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or community.

To be eligible in the special category, an individual must have participated in an activity that brought honor or positive recognition to the athletic department of Napa High, contributed in some substantial way to the improvement of Napa High athletic programs, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.

There is a $20 fee for each nomination. To obtain a nomination form, or for more information, contact Carol Stein at (707) 226-5090 or csstein@pacbell.net.

Visit napahighhof.org for more information.

Dan Clark Tournament March 13-19

Twelve boys teams and seven girls teams are entered in the 56th annual Dan Clark Basketball Tournament, which runs March 13-19 at Justin-Siena High School’s Clark Gym.

The boys field consists of Unidos Middle School, St. John’s Lutheran, Optimist Youth Basketball champion Custom House, Redwood Middle School, Silverado Middle School, Holy Spirit, St. Helena Montessori, American Canyon Middle School, St. Apollinaris, Blue Oak, St. Basil and St. Vincent.

The girls field is comprised of American Canyon Middle School, Calistoga, Unidos, Holy Spirit, St. Basil, and the St. Apollinaris seventh-grade and eighth-grade teams.

The tournament was founded by Clark, who was the head boys basketball coach at Justin-Siena from 1967-1978. The Braves won the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section title under Clark in 1974. Clark taught math and religion at Justin-Siena from 1967-1997. He also served as the Braves’ first basketball and golf coach, and rally and key club moderator. He assisted KVON-1440 AM in its radio coverage of high school athletics.

Clark was a member of the Napa County Board of Education from 1979-1997.

Ceremonies dedicating Clark Gym took place in May 1998. Clark passed away in 1997. He was 56.

Clark grew up in Sacramento and played high school basketball at Christian Brothers. He went on to play basketball and golf at Saint Mary’s College of Moraga.

This year’s tournament will honor Paul Gillis, who served Napa youth as an educator at Redwood Middle School from 1963-1997. Gillis served many roles during those 36 years, as a teacher, assistant principal, coach, activities director and sports referee. A ceremony honoring Gillis is scheduled for 4 p.m. March 19, prior to the boys finals.

The tournament will also honor 2015 Justin-Siena graduate Morgan Malloy by establishing the Morgan Malloy Girls All-Tournament Team. Malloy, who was head coach of the Justin-Siena junior varsity boys basketball team this winter, remains the only three-time All-Dan Clark Tournament selection. She was the Most Valuable Player in her eighth-grade season and was a two-time tournament champion with St. John’s Lutheran. Malloy went on to have a stellar basketball career Justin-Siena, starting on the varsity all four seasons and earning Napa County Co-Player of the Year honors as a senior. The ceremony honoring Malloy is slated for 2:45 p.m. March 19, before the girls finals.

The Boys All-Tournament team was named in honor of Brock Bowers in 2022.

“The tournament continues to create generational memories for the student-athletes, and we are fortunate to have great committee support from Duey Green, Molly Towey, Tim Malloy, Joe Donohoe, Dan Clark and Barrett Donohoe. I am again honored to chair the Dan Clark Tournament and continue the legacy,” said 1985 Justin-Siena graduate Mike Clark, Dan Clark’s son and the tournament director.

First-round games in the boys division are set for 4, 5:15, 6:30 and 7:45 p.m. March 13. First-round games in the girls division are scheduled for 4, 5:15 and 6:30 p.m. March 14.

All-day general admission is $5. For students and seniors, it’s $2.

Calistoga High has football coach openings

The Calistoga High football program has openings for the paid positions of head coach and two assistant coaches.

The Wildcats play 8-man football in the North Central League II and have a rich history of success, reaching the North Coast Section semifinals the last three seasons. They get a strong turnout of players each season. Last year they finished with 33 players on the roster, 17 of whom are eligible to return this fall.

“We are looking for a dynamic, experienced and enthusiastic head coach to continue guiding our student-athletes to success both on and off the field,” Calistoga Co-Athletic Director Eric Heitz said. “The football program is well supported by both the district and athletic department.”

Interested applicants should apply online through edjoin.org.

Justin-Siena needs volleyball, water polo, cheer head coaches

Justin-Siena High School is seeking head coaches for varsity volleyball, varsity girls water polo and varsity cheer for the 2023-2024 school year. The school competes in the Vine Valley Athletic League of the North Coast Section.

The positions are part-time and come with competitive stipends, however, some consideration for full-time positions may be determined based on qualification. Head coaches report directly to the Director of Athletics.

Each successful candidate must have a commitment to building a loving, inclusive community and to developing holistic growth in student-athletes. They will articulate a vision for a successful program that aligns with the core principles of a Lasallian school. The head coach will lead the program in all phases, including practice planning, conditioning, strategy and tactics, directing the staff and assistant coaches, scheduling, and budget oversight, and embrace the responsibility of being a positive role model/mentor for students and as a representative of Justin-Siena.

The volleyball and cheer programs will be active from summer through early November, and girls water polo from August through October.

Preferred qualifications are three or more years of successful coaching experience, a bachelor’s degree, an understanding of California Interscholastic Federation bylaws and guidelines, a demonstrated ability to lead others, and effective communication and organizational skills.

To apply, email a letter of interest, resume, contact information for three references, a statement of coaching philosophy and employment application (found in the Employment section of the Justin-Siena website) to Assistant Athletic Director Andrew Bettencourt at abettencourt@justin-siena.org.

For further information, visit justin-siena.org or contact Athletic Director George Nessman at gnessman@justin-siena.org.

Review of applications will begin immediately. The position will be open until filled. The selected candidate must pass a pre-employment background check. Justin-Siena is an AA/EO/Title IX Employer. School policy prohibits discrimination based on the following legally protected characteristics: race, color, gender, marital status, pregnancy, childbirth and related medical conditions, age, national origin or ancestry, physical or mental disability, medical condition, sexual orientation, or any other basis protected by applicable federal or state laws.

Casual Tennis Napa plays Tuesdays, Saturdays

Tennis players can connect with peers for the fun of it when Casual Tennis Napa meets Tuesday and Saturday mornings, weather permitting. Send an email to casualtennisnapa@comcast.net for the current meeting time and location.