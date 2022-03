Napa Valley Sports Capsule: St. Apollinaris eighth-grade girls go undefeated in their final year of CYO

After two years of no organized youth basketball, and for most of these girls, two years of not even touching a basketball, the St. Apollinaris eighth-grade girls basketball team came out in full force for its final year of Catholic Youth Organization action.

Five players on the team had been playing CYO together since the fourth grade, three had been on the team for a couple of seasons, and three were newcomers, but all 11 were integral parts of its winning season.

This team, coached by Conrad Alvarez, Christina Pearson and Lindsay Keller, ran a motion offense that led to a number of scoring opportunities by the post players. Most impressive was how it played man-to-man and help defense and jumped passing lanes. That resulted in steals and fast-break layups, which was how the team scored the majority of its points.

“These girls gave their all this season, pushing each other and giving 110% at practice and working together as unselfish players during games,” Pearson said. “After the initial three games of the season were cancelled, these girls made sure to take the remaining seven games by storm. In five of the seven games, the team outscored the opponent by more than 30 points.”

Pearson said nine of the players will attend Vintage High School in 2022-23, and the remaining two will attend Justin-Siena.

Baseball umpires ages 15 and older needed

The Napa Valley Umpires Association is looking for anyone interested in learning how to umpire and making some money. Anyone who is age 15 or older and can help facilitate baseball games can contact Steve Meyer at coachmeyer@sbcglobal.net for more information.

Leagues that are currently served are the Napa Little League Juniors and the Napa Valley Baseball Club’s 14-and-under division. They will be trained. It is a paid position starting in March.

Volleyball for ages 9-15 starts March 21

Napa Parks & Recreation will offer Indoor Volleyball for girls and boys ages 9-11 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays, from March 21 through April 18, at Las Flores Community Center in Napa.

Sessions for ages 12-15 will be from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, from March 23 through April 18 at Las Flores Community Center, 4300 Linda Vista Ave.

Visit cityofnapa.org and select “How Do I …” and “Recreational Activities” to register.

The Napa Valley Beach Volleyball Club will begin holding sessions March 29 for new and returning players. Visit napavalleybeachvolleyball.org for more information.

Last Lemieux aquatics day set April 2 at Vintage

The 16th and final Shannon Nicole Lemieux Memorial Aquatics Celebration is scheduled Saturday, April 2 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Vintage High Aquatics Center.

“The Shannon” — which returns one final time after being canceled due to COVID-19 concerns the last two years — is a day of family fun to which all aquatics athletes from Calistoga, Justin Siena, Napa, American Canyon, St. Helena and Vintage high schools are invited. There will be synchronized swimming, water polo, diving, and fun coed swimming relays, including the costume, T-shirt and floatie relays.

Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for age 12 and under. There will be a fabulous silent auction and a snack shack will be available for lunch. All proceeds benefit the Shannon Lemieux Memorial Scholarship Fund. To date, the fund has awarded $131,500 in scholarships to 263 deserving graduates from all participating schools.

The Shannon Lemieux Memorial Scholarship Fund is a 501(c)3 non-profit, so each donation is tax deductible. Its EIN# is 56-2513094.

For more information, Dan and Lori Lemieux at 255-7818.

Water polo club welcomes ages 5-18

The Vine Valley Water Polo Club offers programs for athletes ages 5-18 of any experience level, as well as programs for athletes new to aquatic sports.

The club has built strong connections in the Napa Valley water polo community.

“I feel like Napa has been in the dark as far as high-level water polo is concerned,” said Vine Valley Water Polo Club founder and general manager Dan D’Angelo. “We had good clubs with good coaches, but they could never achieve their goals because they struggled to get younger players to join early enough. That’s why I started Vine Valley. Providing local athletes with a strong water polo foundation not only helps them to become happier and healthier, but gives them a tangible head start in a sport that continues to grow and evolve.”

Visit vinewaterpolo.com for more information or to register.

Napa Valley men’s rugby club needs players

The Napa Valley men’s rugby club known as the “Wine Thieves” is looking for new recruits. The club has moved into Northern California’s Division IV, which is seen as a more developmental division designed to teach and train for higher levels.

The club was established in 2013 and in its nine-year history has already qualified for the USA Rugby Division III National Semifinals and National Quarterfinals, in 2016 and 2019, respectively.

For more information, contact player-coach Paul Hughes at napavalleyrfc@yahoo.com or 732-6255.

Casual Tennis Napa plays Tuesdays, Saturdays

Tennis players can connect with peers for the fun of it when Casual Tennis Napa meets Tuesday and Saturday mornings, weather permitting. Send an email to casualtennisnapa@comcast.net for the current meeting time and location.