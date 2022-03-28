Napa Valley Sports Capsule: Tarap hits first Napa Little League homer of 2022

Luke Tarap of Keller Family Real Estate hit the first home run of the Napa Little League season at Garfield Park last Tuesday, March 22, on Baumgartner Field.
Keller Family Real Estate team lost a 10-9 thriller to Melinda Adams State Farm despite Tarap’s three-run shot over the fence in center field on a 1-0 pitch from Colton Rode. Also scoring on the homer were Hayden Dragoo and Jenson Williams.
Tarap, who attends Redwood Middle School, is 12 and in his last season in the Major Division.
Last Lemieux aquatics day this Saturday at Vintage
The 16th and final Shannon Nicole Lemieux Memorial Aquatics Celebration is scheduled this Saturday, April 2 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Vintage High Aquatics Center.
“The Shannon” — which returns one final time after being canceled due to COVID-19 concerns the last two years — is a day of family fun to which all aquatics athletes from Calistoga, Justin Siena, Napa, American Canyon, St. Helena and Vintage high schools are invited. There will be synchronized swimming, water polo, diving, and fun coed swimming relays, including the costume, T-shirt and floatie relays.
Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for age 12 and under. There will be a fabulous silent auction and a snack shack will be available for lunch. All proceeds benefit the Shannon Lemieux Memorial Scholarship Fund. To date, the fund has awarded $131,500 in scholarships to 263 deserving graduates from all participating schools.
The Shannon Lemieux Memorial Scholarship Fund is a 501(c)3 non-profit, so each donation is tax deductible. Its EIN# is 56-2513094.
For more information, Dan and Lori Lemieux at 255-7818.
