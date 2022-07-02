Napa Valley Sports Capsule: Three schools rule ACE Athletics girls hoops

The Napa County Office of Education's After Class Enrichment program had a busy start to its spring athletics season, offering boys soccer and girls basketball to students at Napa’s four public middle schools: Harvest, Redwood, River and Silverado.

More than 250 students participated in the spring season, which concluded in May.

Each team played three games during the regular season and then participated in a seeded tournament.

A different school won in each grade in the girls basketball tournament.

For the sixth grade, Silverado finished first, Harvest second, and Redwood third.

In the seventh grade, it was River finishing first, Silverado second, and Harvest third.

For the eighth grade, Harvest placed first, Redwood second, and River third.

In March, ACE Athletics had eighth-grade boys and girls basketball teams compete in the Dan Clark Basketball Tournament at Justin-Siena High School.

The Harvest girls had a small team of only seven players, two of whom had never played organized basketball before, but saw Luna Aguilar Loera make the All-Tournament Team.

The players had such a great time playing with coach Joe Donohoe — a few weeks after he’d finished coaching his sixth straight Vintage High School varsity girls basketball team and decided to step down as the Crushers’ head coach — that the majority of them signed up to play again with ACE.

That same team went on to take first place in the ACE eighth-grade tournament, prompting the parent of one of his players to remark, “Coach Joe was stellar and we would love to have him again. Very positive and supportive experience with him.”

Donohoe told the Register in the story about his resignation as Vintage coach, “I do a lot of work with the ACE program. I told them ‘I’m working 90 hours a week right now, so I don’t have much time. But if you can’t find someone, I’ll do it.’ They couldn’t find anybody, so I did it. We had three or four one-hour practices. They were just starting their season while all the private schools were at the end of theirs. But we ended up going 3-3 in the tournaments, and in the Dan Clark Tournament we had only five players. It was really fun.

“It’s really rewarding when you see kids’ reaction when they achieve something they weren’t sure they could. I had two weeks with that group of young ladies, many of whom were just starting to play basketball. It was really fun, and it was good timing.”

The ACE boys soccer season had been long-awaited for middle school students in Napa, with enrollment forms filling up just hours after opening. This year, ACE decided to run the soccer season in the spring as opposed to fall in hopes of not having to cancel any games due to the pandemic. In a postseason survey taken by ACE, 89% of the boys soccer parents believed their children’s skills improved throughout the season.

For the sixth-grade division, Silverado placed first, Redwood second, and Harvest third.

In the seventh grade, it was Silverado placing first, Harvest second, and Redwood third.

For the eighth-graders, Redwood took first, Harvest second and River third.

Battle at the Stables boxing event July 16

Napa’s Al Amanecer Boxing Club and Rancho Uva Blanka Stables present the inaugural Battle at the Stables amateur boxing event at 2 p.m. July 16 in McCormack Hall at the Solano County Fairgrounds, 900 Fairgrounds Dr., Vallejo.

The indoor event will feature more than 20 amateur bouts. General and VIP seating are offered. Food vendors will be on site, and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase. There wil be free off-street parking.

General admission includes bleacher seating with on-site, off-street parking, and costs $25 pre-sale or $30 at the door for adults, or $10 for children under 18. The pre-sale closes at 5 p.m. July 13.

Two VIP options are available. A VIP Individual ticket is $50 and includes access to unreserved seats at ringside tables for premier viewing, and food runners. A VIP Table costs $500 and seats eight. It includes all of what the VIP Individual tickets offer at a reserved ringside table plus eight tickets per table for a beverage of your choice and a designated server to assist with food purchases; no standing in line for food. VIP tickets are only available in advance: sales close at 5 p.m. July 6.

707 Basketball Camp July 18-21

The 707 Basketball Camp for boys and girls ages 8-14 is holding its first session this week but will return July 18-21 at St. Apollinaris Catholic School, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

The camp, directed by Tony Prescott and David Granucci, is to focus on skill development, team building and competition. Skills taught are to include shooting, ball handling, footwork, one-on-one moves, team offense and defensive techniques.

Cost is $195 per camper.

Visit 707premier.com to register or email 707premier@gmail.com for more information.

Boxing club fundraising through Amazon

Al Amanecer Boxing Club, a nonprofit whose purpose is to provide fitness and wellness education for youth in the Napa area, recently registered as a designated charity on AmazonSmile. This charitable arm of Amazon allows people who shop on the website to have .5% of their purchase be directed to a charity of their choice. It does not add any costs for the buyer.

“It may seem like a small amount, but it adds up and can make a huge difference for us,” the gym said in a press release. “For example, so far in May, between shopping for the gym and his personal needs, Coach (Jesús) Solís has generated $37 for the club. Our coaches and office staff are volunteers, and the fees are used to cover our rent, utilities and equipment costs.”

The club asks the community to consider shopping on AmazonSmile – which has the same products and prices as Amazon.com – by visiting smile.amazon.com/ch/87-1650404 and designating Al Amanecer Boxing Club as their charity.

Al Amanecer Boxing Club's mission is to provide young people with a supportive instructional environment where they can learn not only boxing technique, strategy, and physical conditioning, but also discipline, respect, commitment, effort, and responsibility. The club is a 501(c)3 tax exempt organization.

For more information, visit the club at 988 Lincoln Ave., email napaboxing1968@gmail.com or call (808) 209-9931.

Justin-Siena has opening for girls golf head coach

Justin-Siena is seeking a girls golf head coach for the 2022-23 school year. The school competes in the Vine Valley Athletic League and the North Coast Section. Candidates must have a commitment to building a loving, inclusive community and to developing holistic growth in student-athletes. The position is part-time and comes with a competitive stipend. Some consideration for a full-time position may be determined based on qualification. Head coaches report directly to the Director of Athletics.

The successful candidate will articulate a vision for a successful girls golf program that aligns with the core principles of a Lasallian school. The head coach is expected to lead the program in all phases, including practice planning, conditioning, strategy and tactics, directing the staff and assistant coaches, scheduling, and budget oversight.

The girls golf program will be active from August 2022 through November 2022. The head coach embraces the responsibility of being a positive role model/mentor for students and as a representative of Justin-Siena. Preferred qualifications are three or more years of successful coaching experience, a bachelor’s degree, an understanding of CIF bylaws and guidelines, a demonstrated ability to lead others, and effective communication and organizational skills.

To apply, email a letter of interest, resume, contact information for three references, a statement of coaching philosophy, and an employment application (found in the Employment section of the Justin-Siena website at justin-siena.org) to Assistant for Student Services Ms. Alejandra Alvarado-Basulto at aalvarado@justin-siena.org.

The selected candidate must pass a pre-employment background check. Justin-Siena is an AA/EO/Title IX employer. School policy prohibits discrimination based on the following legally protected characteristics: race, color, gender, marital status, pregnancy, childbirth and related medical conditions, age, national origin or ancestry, physical or mental disability, medical condition, sexual orientation, or any other basis protected by applicable federal or state laws.

For more information, visit justin-siena.org or contact Athletic Director George Nessman at gnessman@justin-siena.org. A review of applications will begin immediately. The position is open until filled.

Casual Tennis Napa plays Tuesdays, Saturdays

Tennis players can connect with peers for the fun of it when Casual Tennis Napa meets Tuesday and Saturday mornings, weather permitting. Send an email to casualtennisnapa@comcast.net for the current meeting time and location.