Napa Valley Sports Capsule: Vine Valley Water Polo for ages 5-18

Young athletes from all over Northern California flocked to Napa Valley College to meet five-time Olympic superstar Tony Azevedo, but they didn’t turn out in droves just to get an autograph.

The 2008 silver medalist in water polo recently traveled to the valley to impart some of his skills and knowledge to the next generation of water polo greats in a day-long training camp hosted by the club.

The club has built strong connections in the Napa Valley water polo community.

“I feel like Napa has been in the dark as far as high level water polo is concerned,” said Vine Valley Water Polo Club founder and general manager Dan D’Angelo. “We had good clubs with good coaches, but they could never achieve their goals because they struggled to get younger players to join early enough. That’s why I started Vine Valley. I’ve forged relationships with some of the world’s best water polo players and minds like Tony Azevedo and his father, Rico, and these relationships allow us to provide top notch instruction to all of our athletes, not just the more experienced ones. Providing local athletes with a strong water polo foundation not only helps them to become happier and healthier, but gives them a tangible head start in a sport that continues to grow and evolve.”

The club offers programs for athletes ages 5-18 of any experience level, as well as programs for athletes new to aquatic sports. Visit vinewaterpolo.com for more information or to register.

Napa Valley 1839 joins Women’s Premier Soccer League

The Women’s Premier Soccer League announced Wednesday that Napa Valley 1839 FC has joined the league as a member of its 2022 expansion class. Napa Valley is WPSL’s 14th expansion team.

“Adding a women’s team to our Napa Valley family is going to put us on the map in a much bigger way,” said Arik Housley, 1839 FC co-founder and co-owner. “We are honored to be part of the growing sport of women’s soccer and will offer a world-class experience as we are known for here in Napa Valley.”

Formed in 2016, Napa Valley 1839 FC assembled with the goal of elevating the soccer scene and experience in Napa Valley and its surrounding communities. The club offered a way for both hometown academy athletes and more seasoned players from around the country to try out and participate in the Napa Valley club-soccer landscape.

Since its inception, the club has valued the importance of community engagement and made that mission its focal point when creating its name. Having the year 1839 in its name speaks on the club’s passion and pride for the Napa community by honoring the year George C. Yount planted the first grapes in Napa Valley. Today, 1839 FC continues to value that mission and has been an advocate both on and off the pitch.

Each year the club creates a “good cause” jersey dedicated to support specific national issues that hold profound significance to issues closer to home. Its breast cancer jersey was dedicated to a local business owner and early team sponsor, its lung cancer jersey supported a Napa family by honoring the Tracy’s Tribe logo and its ENOUGH kit brought awareness to gun violence after Housley lost his 18-year-old daughter, Alaina Housley, in the Borderline Bar mass shooting in Thousand Oaks in 2018.

For its inaugural season, 1839 FC will play its home matches at Justin-Siena High School’s Dodd Stadium. The club will offer season passes and individual match tickets which are available for purchase on its website.

More information can be found at napavalley1839.com or on 1839 FC's social media platforms, including Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

In its 24th season, the WPSL has been active the longest of any women’s soccer league. With more than 125 clubs from coast to coast in 35 states, it is also the largest women’s soccer league in the world. Its rosters feature elite collegiate, post-collegiate, international, and standout prep student-athletes. Many of the United States’ most accomplished women’s players have played in the WPSL, including Alex Morgan, Abby Wambach, Megan Rapinoe, Julie Foudy and Brandi Chastain.

Visit wpslsoccer.com for more information.

Calistoga Little League’s online sign-ups under way

Calistoga Little League is taking online signups for players ages 4-14 wishing to play tee-ball, baseball and softball in 2022.

Online registration is open through Feb. 20, but Calistoga Little League organizer Brian Fennen said it's best to sign up as soon as possible.

"We have only three months to register, hold tryouts, put together teams, and create game schedules," he said. "We will be combining with St. Helena and other local Little Leagues for exciting competition in 2022."

Adults are needed to volunteer as managers, coaches, umpires or team parents, as well.

Visit clubs.bluesombrero.com/calistogallca to register or for more information.

Napa Valley men’s rugby club needs players

The Napa Valley men’s rugby club known as the “Wine Thieves” is looking for new recruits. The club has moved into Northern California’s Division IV, which is seen as a more developmental division designed to teach and train for higher levels.

The club was established in 2013 and in its nine-year history has already qualified for the USA Rugby Division III National Semifinals and National Quarterfinals, in 2016 and 2019, respectively.

The Wine Thieves will compete in the Wine Country 10’s’ Tournament at Comstock Middle School in Santa Rosa this Saturday, Jan. 15 and look to use it as an opportunity to welcome in new players. All ages and experience levels are welcome.

A practice scheduled for Jan. 8 at Kennedy Park was canceled due to field conditions. With field availability in limbo, anyone interested is encouraged to contact player-coach Paul Hughes at napavalleyrfc@yahoo.com or 732-6255.

For more information, contact Hughes napavalleyrfc@yahoo.com or 732-6255.

Casual Tennis Napa plays Tuesdays, Saturdays

Tennis players can connect with peers for the fun of it when Casual Tennis Napa meets Tuesday and Saturday mornings, weather permitting. Send an email to casualtennisnapa@comcast.net for the current meeting time and location.