Vintage High School will host a volleyball skills clinic for players in the fifth through eighth grade Aug. 1-3, from 10:30 a.m. to noon each day.

The cost is $120 for the three-day clinic. The school is at 1375 Trower Ave. in Napa.

Email Kelly Porter at vintagehighvball@gmail.com to sign up or for more information.

St. Helena Athletic Hall of Fame ceremony Nov. 4

The 10th annual St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled Nov. 4 at Native Sons Hall in St. Helena.

In this year’s class of inductees are Mike Werle (Class of 1959), for 52 years of distinguished service from 1971-2023, and athletes Roger Trinchero (Class of 1964), Jed Cooper (Class of 1968), Lynne Chaix Albrecht (Class of 1976) and Tami Ruiz (Class of 1976).

There will be a cocktail hour beginning at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m., followed by the induction ceremony.

Cost is $70 per person. Make checks payable to “SHHS Hall of Fame” and send to P.O. Box 670, St. Helena, CA 94574. Include your name, telephone number, email address, and the names of everyone attending in your reservation. Tables for eight are available and recommended.

For more information, contact Lisa Slattery at lisa@windybayllc.com or (707) 968-5860, Jim Gamble at jim@windybayllc.com or (707) 696-7141, or Tom Hoppe at tomhoppe@comcast.net or (707) 815-5535.

Hero Foundation to hold soccer tourney Aug. 5

Athletics, teamwork and community spirit will be celebrated when the Heroes Cup Soccer Tournament for Charity comes to Justin-Siena’s Dodd Stadium on Aug. 5.

All proceeds will be donated to the Napa Valley Education Foundation, an organization that provides critical extra programs students need to perform their best, such as music and arts, health and wellness, career preparation, and teacher innovation grants. Tournament organizers hope to raise $5,000.

“We believe in the power of quality education, and supporting our community's young learners is a serious priority for us,” read a press release about the event. “It’s going to be an action-packed day filled with thrilling matches, inspiring stories, and unforgettable moments.”

The tournament will have eight teams of 10 players. Each team will play three games, and the two teams with the best records will compete for the Heroes Cup in the championship game.

Players must be at least 18 years old. Players will receive jerseys with the Heroes Cup logo to play in to commemorate the tournament.

Ticket prices for participants will be $10, and tickets for fans will be $5 per person and $2 for fans under 12 years old.

The Hero Foundation is looking for sponsors and volunteers for the tournament. Sponsors will have their business logo placed on the front of jerseys. Those interested in sponsoring or volunteering can email Carlo Bartalotti at carlo@theherofoundationus.org for more details.

The first game of the tournament is scheduled for 10 a.m. Each game will last 30 minutes. Each team will play three games, and the two highest ranking teams will play each other in the Heroes Cup championship match. Team rankings will be displayed on a live table that will be emailed to team members and available to view on Hero Foundation social media pages and in newsletters.

Players are required to bring their own gear, including shoes and other apparel, aside from the Heroes Cup jerseys to the event.

Tournament participants will receive an email with the final schedule on July 29. They can pick up their jerseys at the Hero Foundation information booth 20 minutes before the start of their first game. Participants should enter the stadium through the Tournament Participant Check-In Booth. Participants are welcome to leave the event space, but players must return at least 20 minutes before their scheduled game times.

Volunteer positions include team check-in staff, fan check-in staff, concessions staff, team gear coordinator, Hero Foundation information booth staff, and merchandise booth staff.

Email carlo@theherofoundationus.org for more details. Those who available to volunteer for only a part of the event should email carlo@theherofoundationus.org to schedule your volunteer shift.

The Hero Foundation will partner with the Napa Valley 1839 FC soccer club and local businesses to achieve its fundraising goal.

The Hero Foundation is asking for $250 minimum to sponsor one of the 8 teams during the tournament. With your permission, your organization’s logo would be used in promotional materials and on tournament participants’ jerseys.

The tournament will have food and drink vendors and guest speakers from the Napa Valley Education Foundation and other nonprofits working to provide opportunities for young adults in our communities.

