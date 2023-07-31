Vintage High School will host a volleyball skills clinic for players in the fifth through eighth grade Aug. 1-3, from 10:30 a.m. to noon each day.

Download the Napa Valley Register's free news app Easily access the very latest local news that matters in an app built for you. Read, see, and hear exclusive commentary, stunning photography,…

The cost is $120 for the three-day clinic. The school is at 1375 Trower Ave. in Napa.

Email Kelly Porter at vintagehighvball@gmail.com to sign up or for more information.

Napa High Hall of Fame dinner Sept. 30

The Napa High School Athletic Hall of Fame will induct Thomas Sims of the Class of 2004, Ted LeMasters of the Class of 2007, and John Boyett and Jake Croxdale of the Class of 2008 as this year's class at its 26th annual awards dinner Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Embassy Suites in Napa Valley.

A cocktail hour begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by the awards dinner at 6:30 p.m. Reservations should be made as soon as possible. The reservation deadline is Sept. 22.

Sims, long before he served as Napa High’s athletic director during the 2017-18 school year, was named the Napa Valley Register’s 2003 Napa County Football Player of the Year. After leading the program to its second straight Monticello Empire League title, he was named MEL Player of the Year. He led the team with 1,708 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns. Sims also starred at linebacker, registering a team-high 110 tackles and making The Sacramento Bee’s All-Metro Team and the All-Section team at on defense.

LeMasters quarterbacked the football team to MEL championships in 2005 and 2006, helping set the foundation for the 2007 section-championship season. He was the Register’s 2006 Napa County Football Player of the Year after breaking virtually all single-season and career passing records at the school.

LeMasters also starred in baseball, one reason he was named Napa County Male Athlete of the Year in both 2005-06 and 2006-07. He was named the Register’s Napa County Baseball Player of the Year in 2007 after leading Napa High to the MEL title and being named MEL Player of the Year. He earned a baseball scholarship to Long Beach State and played two years at the University of San Francisco, where he won the Con Dempsey Award for Most Improved Player.

The Grizzlies wouldn’t have a football section title without Boyett. The way he willed Napa High past St. Mary’s of Stockton in a high-scoring 2007 Sac-Joaquin Section Division I title game, one knew he was destined for big-time college football and even the NFL.

He played linebacker for three seasons for the University of Oregon, including as a junior in the 2010 national championship game. He played that year through knee injuries that would force him to end his senior season after two games. He was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts and played one NFL season apiece for them and the Denver Broncos. He also played two seasons in the Canadian Football League for the Ottawa Redblacks.

Croxdale rushed for 2,035 yards and 33 touchdowns in 2007 while helping Napa High win what is still its only section championship in football. The running back broke eight offensive school records during his two-year varsity career, and also stood out in wrestling and baseball. He was the All-County Newcomer of the Year as a junior and All-County Offensive Player of the Year as a senior, and also made the All-Metro and All-Section teams as a senior.

In addition to honoring the athletic achievements of the Napa High community, the Hall of Fame Foundation recognizes the academic achievements of current high school seniors. The scholarship winners for 2023, Quincy Frommelt and Carlo Delanni, will also be honored at the dinner.

Visit napahighhof.org for tickets and to learn more about and make donations for the annual scholarships awarded by the Foundation.

St. Helena Athletic Hall of Fame ceremony Nov. 4

The 10th annual St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled Nov. 4 at Native Sons Hall in St. Helena.

In this year’s class of inductees are Mike Werle (Class of 1959), for 52 years of distinguished service from 1971-2023, and athletes Roger Trinchero (Class of 1964), Jed Cooper (Class of 1968), Lynne Chaix Albrecht (Class of 1976) and Tami Ruiz (Class of 1976).

There will be a cocktail hour beginning at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m., followed by the induction ceremony.

Cost is $70 per person. Make checks payable to “SHHS Hall of Fame” and send to P.O. Box 670, St. Helena, CA 94574. Include your name, telephone number, email address, and the names of everyone attending in your reservation. Tables for eight are available and recommended.

For more information, contact Lisa Slattery at lisa@windybayllc.com or (707) 968-5860, Jim Gamble at jim@windybayllc.com or (707) 696-7141, or Tom Hoppe at tomhoppe@comcast.net or (707) 815-5535.

Fortinet Championship needs golf volunteers

The PGA Tour’s Fortinet Championship, which returns to Silverado Resort and Spa Sept. 14–17, is accepting applications for new volunteers. Voted the most fan-friendly PGA Tour event, the tournament is an annual event in the FedEx Cup Fall Series. It welcomes a combination of top-tier players and the next generation of stars as well as more than 900 volunteers who play vital roles in making the tournament a success.

Notable participants have included Jon Rahm, Max Homa, Hideki Matsuyama, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, Tony Finau, Will Zalatoris, Collin Morikawa and Patrick Cantlay.

“This event simply wouldn’t be possible without our group of dedicated volunteers,” said Andy McDowell, executive director of the Fortinet Championship. “Their hard work and commitment make a huge impact on the success of the championship, and we’re grateful for their support. We encourage anyone who is passionate about serving and supporting the Napa Valley community to sign up.”

Volunteers work in tandem with the tournament team and PGA Tour personnel to assist with aspects such as gallery management, hospitality, greeting, ticket taking, and spotting. Volunteers can sign up to help on one of about 30 committees. Previous experience or knowledge of golf are not needed.

Volunteers are a driving force in enabling the Fortinet Championship to help the PGA Tour surpass $3 billion in lifetime charitable giving. Net proceeds of the event are donated to a number of charitable organizations throughout the greater Napa Valley area, with an emphasis on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM); diversity and inclusion; reskilling programs, as well as local Napa-area nonprofits.

In addition to a one-of-a-kind behind-the-scenes experience watching PGA Tour stars compete, volunteers each receive a branded Fortinet Championship uniform that includes a polo, jacket and hat, a volunteer bag, a commemorative pin, one weekly guest ticket with a chance to earn an additional ticket, concert access, breakfast and lunch each day worked and access to an exclusive volunteer appreciation event. A one-time registration fee is required for first-time volunteers to help offset the costs of the uniform package.

Visit fortinetchampionship.com/volunteer to sign up or for more information on committee descriptions. The event is managed by global sports marketing agency SPORTFIVE.

Casual Tennis Napa plays Tuesdays, Saturdays

Tennis players can connect with peers for the fun of it when Casual Tennis Napa meets Tuesday and Saturday mornings, weather permitting. Send an email to casualtennisnapa@comcast.net for the current meeting time and location.

Today in sports history: Aug. 1 1936: The Berlin Olympics begin. 1945: New York’s Mel Ott hits his 500th home run 1972: Nate Colbert drives in 13 runs in doubleheader 1987: Mike Tyson wins the undisputed heavyweight championship 1992: Eric Griffin loses to Rafael Lozano of Spain 1994: Cal Ripken becomes the second major leaguer to play 2,000 straight games 1996: Michael Johnson wins Olympic gold in the 200 meters 2004: Karen Stupples wins her first major title 2009: Rachel Alexandra wins the $1.25 million Haskell Ivitational at Monmouth Park 2010: Bob and Mike Bryan win their record 62nd career doubles title 2010: Stuart Appleby hits golf’s magic number 2010: Yani Tseng of Taiwan wins the Women’s British Open 2021: Marcell Jacobs