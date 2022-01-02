Napa Valley Sports Capsule: Volleyball camps start in January

REGISTER STAFF

Napa Valley Beach Volleyball will hold an Intro to Beach Volleyball camp of six sessions — Jan. 4, 11, 18 and 25 and Feb. 1 and 8 — from 3:30 to 5 p.m. each day at on the outdoors courts in front of Silverado Middle School. Cost is $105.

Kick Start Beach Volleyball Sessions High School will be from 3:30 to 5:15 p.m. Thursdays and 9 to 11 a.m. Saturdays from Jan. 6 through Feb. 26. Players can sign up for six sessions for $240, 12 sessions for $456, or 14 sessions for $504. Should a player not use all sessions due to injury, sessions can be rolled over. If a player does not use all of her sessions, up to two can be rolled over to the next session.

Experienced collegiate indoor and beach coach Kelly Van Winden will lead each session.

Visit napavalleybeachvolleyball.org for more information.

American Canyon to train lifeguards

City of American Canyon Recreation will hold American Red Cross Lifeguarding Certification classes for ages 15 and older from Jan. 4 through Jan. 7 at Phillip West Aquatic Center’s main pool.

Sessions will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Cost is $150.

Participants will be trained in lifeguarding, CPR/AED, First Aid and Title 22. Participants must be able to swim 300 yards continuously, tread water for two minutes, and retrieve an object from the deep end of the pool.

The last day for internet and standard registration will be Jan. 3.

Indoor Volleyball Prep Program starts Jan. 10

Napa Parks & Recreation will offer six-week Indoor Volleyball Prep Programs on Mondays and Wednesdays at Las Flores Community Center, 4300 Linda Vista Ave., starting Jan. 10.

Participants ages 9-11 will meet from 4-5:30 p.m. Mondays between Jan. 10 and Feb. 28, skipping Jan. 17 and Feb. 21. Another program for ages 9-11 will start March 21. Cost for each program is $170 for residents or $175 for non-residents.

Ages 12-15 will also meet from 4-5:30 p.m., Jan. 12 to Feb. 23. Another program will start March 23. Cost for each program is $190 for residents or $195 for non-residents.

The first four sessions will introduce and review volleyball skills, and the following two sessions will focus on game play. Each session will focus on a special skill such as passing/serving, attacking/setting, offensive formations and defense, mixed in with play and game time situations.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3qclGv6 and click on Youth Volleyball.

Calistoga Little League’s online sign-ups under way

Calistoga Little League is taking online signups for players ages 4-14 wishing to play tee-ball, baseball and softball in 2022.

Online registration is open through Feb. 20, but Calistoga Little League organizer Brian Fennen said it's best to sign up as soon as possible.

"We have only three months to register, hold tryouts, put together teams, and create game schedules," he said. "We will be combining with St. Helena and other local Little Leagues for exciting competition in 2022."

Adults are needed to volunteer as managers, coaches, umpires or team parents, as well.

Visit clubs.bluesombrero.com/calistogallca to register or for more information.

707 Premier taking signups for hoop league, camp

The 707 Premier Junior Basketball League, a new AAU program held on Sundays, will have its second session for boys and girls in kindergarten through third grade at Napa High School on Jan. 9, 16, 23 and 30.

Participants in kindergarten and first grade will meet from 9 to 11 a.m., second-graders from 10 a.m. to noon, and third-graders from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $150.

The 707 Premier Winter Basketball Camp for boys and girls in grades 3-8 and will be from Dec. 27-30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Cost is $199 per participant in the camp, which will be led by Tony Prescott and the 707 Premier coaching staff. He said it will focus on skill development, team building and competition, with an emphasis on fundamentals. Skills being taught will include shooting, ball handling, footwork and defensive techniques, and include games and skills competitions.

Visit 707premier.com or email David Granucci at 707premier@gmail.com to register or for more information about the league or camp.

Napa High needs coaches for track, lacrosse, badminton

Napa High School needs head coaches for the spring sports of badminton, track and field, and boys lacrosse.

It is a chance to work with Athletic Director Darci Ward, who as head coach of the Napa High girls basketball program from 2003-18 guided the Grizzlies to nine league championships and several playoff appearances.

Email Ward at darci_ward@nvusd.org or visit edjoin.org for more information about the openings.

Casual Tennis Napa plays Tuesdays, Saturdays

Tennis players can connect with peers for the fun of it when Casual Tennis Napa meets Tuesday and Saturday mornings, weather permitting. Send an email to casualtennisnapa@comcast.net for the current meeting time and location.