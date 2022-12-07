 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Redwood Credit Union
Sports Capsule

Napa Valley Sports Capsule: Yountville Little League sign-ups Dec. 10

  • 0
Sports Capsule

Sports Capsule

Yountville Little League will register players for the 2023 season this Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Yountville Library from 3-5 p.m.

Those who register on or before Dec. 10 will be charged a registration fee of $125. The fee for applications submitted after that will be $175. The fee for any additional children in the same household is $25.

The league requests that at least one parent per household commit to a volunteer role for the 2023 calendar year. A $50 non-volunteer charge will be added to the registration fee for those households who opt out of fulfilling any volunteer obligations.

Full scholarships are available to any household upon request, although the non-volunteer charge will not be waived.

The program is open to children ages 4-12. Training camp opens in mid-February. Regular-season games start in early March and will be played through May. Postseason and all-star games will be in June and July.

People are also reading…

Visit yountvillelittleleague.com to register online or for more information.

Prolific Prep hoop camps Dec. 19-22

Prolific Prep of Napa Christian, an elite high school boys basketball program, will host its Xmas Holiday Basketball Camp Dec. 19-22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.

The cost is $199 for all four days, or $60 for walk-ups per day.

For more information, email prolificprepinfo@gmail.com or call (707) 849-1212.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Aaron Judge returning to Yankees with $360 million deal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News