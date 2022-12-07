Napa Valley Sports Capsule: Yountville Little League sign-ups Dec. 10

Yountville Little League will register players for the 2023 season this Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Yountville Library from 3-5 p.m.

Those who register on or before Dec. 10 will be charged a registration fee of $125. The fee for applications submitted after that will be $175. The fee for any additional children in the same household is $25.

The league requests that at least one parent per household commit to a volunteer role for the 2023 calendar year. A $50 non-volunteer charge will be added to the registration fee for those households who opt out of fulfilling any volunteer obligations.

Full scholarships are available to any household upon request, although the non-volunteer charge will not be waived.

The program is open to children ages 4-12. Training camp opens in mid-February. Regular-season games start in early March and will be played through May. Postseason and all-star games will be in June and July.

Visit yountvillelittleleague.com to register online or for more information.

Prolific Prep hoop camps Dec. 19-22

Prolific Prep of Napa Christian, an elite high school boys basketball program, will host its Xmas Holiday Basketball Camp Dec. 19-22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.

The cost is $199 for all four days, or $60 for walk-ups per day.

For more information, email prolificprepinfo@gmail.com or call (707) 849-1212.