Napa Valley Sports Capsule: Youth football team raising funds to play in Las Vegas

The American Canyon Junior Wolves youth football organization’s team in the 8-and-under age division is seeking the community's support to cap off a dream season.
The undefeated athletes are heading to the 2022 National Youth Football Championships, held in Las Vegas, during Thanksgiving weekend. Though the league generally provides excellent support during the regular season, it can't cover the expenses needed to bring the team to the championship.
The community is asked to make donations on the team’s GoFundMe page at gf.me/v/c/pnb9/jrwolves-get-to-2022-vegas-nationals. A little over half of the $10,000 needed to help the team cover registration, travel, room and board, and other costs have been raised.
707Premier hoop camp starts Nov. 13
707Premier Future Stars will hold winter basketball sessions Nov. 13, Nov. 20, Dec. 4 and Dec. 11 at Justin-Siena High School for boys and girls in the kindergarten through third grade.
People are also reading…
Each session is to consist of basic basketball skills work — from 9 to 10 a.m. for grades K-1, and 11 a.m. to noon for grades 2-3 — followed by an hour-long game.
Coaches are 707Premier staff and local college and high school players.
Visit 707Premier.com to register or for more information.
Prolific Prep hoop camps Nov. 21-23, Dec. 19-22
Prolific Prep of Napa Christian, an elite high school boys basketball program, will host a Thanksgiving Basketball Camp Nov. 21-23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily at the Napa Christian Campus of Education, 2201 Pine St., Napa.
Participants will be divided into age groups. Cost is $150, or $250 for two siblings, for all three days. Cost is $65 for walk-up campers.
Prolific Prep’s Xmas Holiday Basketball Camp will be Dec. 19-22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.
The cost is $199 for all four days, or $60 for walk-ups per day.
For more information, email prolificprepinfo@gmail.com or call (707) 849, 1212.