Napa Valley Sports Capsule

Bob Chance and Rick Vasquez are the scheduled hosts of SportsVine, a local sports radio talk show that airs from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays on Napa station KVON 1440 AM, this Saturday, Dec. 5.
The show repeats the following Wednesday each week at 11 a.m.
Duey Green is slated to host the show on Dec. 12. His scheduled guests are two members of Napa’s athletic Bowers family — Brianna, the 2017 Napa County Softball Player of the Year who received All-Big Sky Conference honorable mention after her first season at Sacramento State in 2019, and her mother DeAnna, a former Utah State star who was the Big West Conference Pitcher of the Year and a third-team All-American in 1993 and is in the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame.
Casual Tennis Napa plays three days a week
Casual Tennis Napa meets Saturday mornings and Tuesday mornings, weather permitting, inviting players to connect casually, just for the fun of it. The group is currently holding play dates and is not shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the next meeting time and location, email casualtennisnapa@comcast.net or check Casual Tennis Napa on Facebook.
Napa High virtual crab feed Dec. 5
Those tired of the day-to-day monotony 2020 has dealt, those with no company holiday party this year, or those who just want to get into the spirit of ending 2020 with some fun while doing good for high school athletes can attend the Napa High Athletic Booster Club’s “Party With Your Pod” fundraiser, a virtual crab feed.
Bidding begins Wednesday, Nov. 25, and the program starts Dec. 5 at 7 p.m.
Coaches will deliver dinners to homes in Napa and Yountville between 5:30 and 6:45 p.m. Participants can eat with their “pods” while watching the event’s YouTube channel at 6:45 p.m. for entertainment and merriment while it holds its live auction.
Dinner for four with two bottles of wine and program access costs $250 with crab or $200 without. Dinner for one with wine and program access costs $70 with crab and $55 without. Program access only costs $10.
Visit nhsathleticboosters.org to purchase tickets. All registrants will be contacted with more details. For more information, email nhsboosterscrabfeedandauction@gmail.com or call Jean O’Donnell 227-4300.
