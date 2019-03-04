Team Rampage boys basketball tryouts March 10
Team Rampage high school tryouts, for boys in grades 9-12, will be held Sunday, March 10, at American Canyon High School.
Tryouts for the 15-and-under age group will be from 8 to 9:30 a.m., 16-and-under tryouts from 9:30 to 11 a.m.; and 17-and-under tryouts from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The tryout fee is $10.
Team Rampage says it offers “player development, college exposure tournaments, brotherhood, and life counseling. We have produced over 30 college student-athletes.”
Call 707-816-1196 for more information.
Kids 4 Golf Youth Tour tees off April 13
The first tournament of the 2019 Kids 4 Golf Youth Tour is scheduled to tee off at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 13 at Chardonnay Golf Club.
There will be nine tournaments in all, culminating with the 2019 Youth Tour Championship at Silverado Resort and Spa on Aug. 7.
The other tournaments will be at 2 p.m. April 27 at Cypress Lakes, at 2 p.m. May 11 at Napa Golf Course at Kennedy Park, at 2 p.m. May 18 at Paradise Valley, at 12:30 p.m. June 12 at Cypress Lakes, at 12:30 p.m. June 26 at Napa Golf Course at Kennedy Park, at 12:30 p.m. July 17 at Paradise Valley, and at 12:30 p.m. July 31 at Chardonnay.
Visit kids4golf.org for more information.
Shannon Lemieux Aquatics Day at Vintage set March 23
The 15th annual Shannon Nicole Lemieux Memorial Aquatics Celebration will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 23 at the Vintage High Aquatics Center.
“The Shannon” is a fundraising event that invites swimmers, divers and water polo players from Justin-Siena, Napa, American Canyon, St. Helena, Calistoga and Vintage high schools to compete for fun in unusual coed swimming relays such as costume, T-shirt and floatie relays. There will be also synchronized swimming, water polo and diving demonstrations.
Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for kids age 12 and younger. There will be a silent auction and snack shack. All proceeds benefit the Shannon Lemieux Memorial Scholarship Fund, which to date has awarded $112,500 in scholarships to deserving graduates from all participating schools.
For more information, contact Dan and Lori Lemieux at email lemnapa@yahoo.com or 255-7818.