Napa Valley Sports Capsule

This once-a-year-opportunity invites participants to take their vehicle for a few laps around the 12-turn road course. For just $150, this experience includes professional instruction, four lead-follow laps around the 2.52-mile circuit and a picture of the car on track. The event will be held with strict COVID-19 protocols in place, including social distancing and facial coverings.

All proceeds benefit Sonoma County youth organizations through SCC, the charitable arm of Sonoma Raceway, which has distributed $6.8 million to Sonoma County youth groups since 2001.

There are 15 sessions available between 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 9. Participants must have a driver license and be at least 18 years old; passengers are not permitted. All cars must have shoulder strap seat belt restraints, mufflers and pass a basic technical inspection.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, and to ensure the safety of the participants and the local communities, access to Laps for Charity will be limited to participants and raceway personnel only. Spectators or additional riders will not be permitted. Participants must follow all raceway COVID-19 protocols while onsite, including social distancing, wearing a mask and frequent hand washing. The health and safety of everyone in attendance is top priority.