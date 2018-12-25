Napa City Golf Group taking sign-ups
The Napa City Golf Group is accepting new members for 2019. The group has been in existence since 1968 and plays monthly tournaments at a variety of courses.
All play levels are welcome to enjoy some lightly competitive fun. Annual dues are $65, with $19 rates for juniors. Courses played last year included Silverado Resort and Spa, Rancho Solano Golf Course, Eagle Vines Golf Club, Haggin Oaks Golf Complex in Sacramento, and one in Carson City.
Contact Cory Roche at three-putts@att.net for more information, or send fees to P.O. Box 3704, Napa, CA 94558.
Baseball camp at Solano starts Jan. 6
Solano Community College will host a four-week baseball camp starting Jan. 6. Falcons head coach Tyren Sillanpaa will direct the program in conjunction with U.S. Baseball Academy.
Sessions are available for players in grades 1-12 and are limited to seven players per coach. Sessions are offered in advanced hitting, pitching, catching, fielding and base running.
Space is limited. Registration is now under way. For more information, visit www.USBaseballAcademy.com, or call toll-free 866-622-4487.
Youth basketball camp Jan. 2-4 and youth league Jan. 13-Feb. 24
North Bay Basketball Academy is offering a three-day camp for third- through eighth-graders Jan. 2-4 at Harvest Middle School, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, and a league for kindergartners through third-graders Jan. 13 through Feb. 24 at the Boys and Girls Club of Napa.
The coaches will be Tony Prescott and his NBBA staff.
The camp will provide a fun and competitive learning environment and emphasize the fundamentals of basketball, including ball handling, passing, shooting and defense. Campers will be split into groups by age and skill level. Each day, they will take part in various contests and skill development stations and have a chance to put their skills to use in many competitive scrimmages and games. After the camp, participants will be given a detailed player evaluation to take home.
The K-3 league will be on Sundays. Kindergartners and first-graders will meet from 9 to 10:30 a.m., and second- and third-graders from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Each day will start with a 45-minute practice that focuses on the fundamentals of ball handling, shooting and offensive footwork, and be followed by 45 minutes of games.
To register for the camp or K-3 league, visit northbaybasketballacademy.com and select WIne Country Region. For more information, call Tony Prescott at 287-3213.