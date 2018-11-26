Youth basketball camp at American Canyon Dec. 2
Team Rampage will host a junior basketball clinic for boys and girls ages 3-7, powered by the Junior NBA and the Sacramento Kings, from 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 2 at American Canyon High School.
Registration is $60. No basketball experience is required. The camp will also have mini baskets to allow the young athletes to develop their fundamentals and have a lot of fun learning the game and meeting new people. Visit teamrampagebasketball.org or call 816-1196 to register or for details.
Baseball camp at Solano starts Jan. 6
Solano Community College will host a four-week baseball camp starting Jan. 6. Falcons head coach Tyren Sillanpaa will direct the program in conjunction with U.S. Baseball Academy.
Sessions are available for players in grades 1-12 and are limited to seven players per coach. Sessions are offered in advanced hitting, pitching, catching, fielding and base running.
Space is limited. Registration is now under way. For more information, visit www.USBaseballAcademy.com, or call toll-free 866-622-4487.
North Bay Rebels Baseball 13U tryouts Dec. 2
Tryouts for the North Bay Rebels 13-and-under baseball team will be from 12 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2 at the American Canyon High School junior varsity softball field.
Players born between May 1, 2005 and April 30, 2006 are eligible to try out.
Visit nbrebels.org to pre-register for tryouts or for more information, or visit goo.gl/yFfDaE to download a registration form.
Stormers Rugby sign-ups Nov. 28
The Napa Stormers Rugby Club, for boys in grades 8-12, will hold sign-ups at 6 p.m. Nov. 28 in Room 603 at Napa Valley College. The team will practice from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Visit napastormers.com or facebook.com/Napastormers or email info@napastormers.com for details.