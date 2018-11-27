Napa spiritleaders’ Day of Dance & Cheer Dec. 2
The Napa High School spiritleaders will host their third annual Day of Dance & Cheer at Messner Gym at 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 2. Dance and cheer teams from elementary schools, middle schools, high schools, colleges, all-star teams, youth teams and dance studios have all been invited to participate.
Teams slated to perform include the Napa Saints, Academy of Danse, Pepperette’s Baton and Dance Club, Justin Cheer, Napa Valley Dance Center, Vintage cheer and Dance Department, The Dance House, Emerge Dance Project adult team, Savage Cookies middle school, Harvest Middle School, St. John’s Lutheran school, Napa High School spiritleaders and Dance Department.
It is an opportunity to unite all of the dancers and cheerleaders in the community. Teams showcase some of their favorite routines and share their love of dance and cheer in a supportive environment. Family, friends and other dance and cheer enthusiasts are encouraged to come out and support these talented artists and athletes.
Check-in time for coaches and teams is 10:30 a.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for students, and free for children age 5 and younger. Gift baskets will be raffled off and a full snack bar will be available.
It is a fundraiser for the spiritleaders, who last year donated $500 of the profits to the local fire victims relief funds.
Email Hollie Schmidt at hschmidt@nvusd.org for more information.
Ripken-Babe Ruth sign-ups online now, in person Jan. 14, Feb. 4
Online sign-ups are open for the Napa Cal Ripken and Babe Ruth League spring baseball programs at leagues.bluesombrero.com/napabr for all age groups. New users will need to establish a secure login for online registration.
There will be in-person sign-ups from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 14 and Feb. 4 at Athletic Feat, 3367 Solano Ave., in Napa, where league staff will be able to assist with the online registration process.
The Cal Ripken-Babe Ruth League has programs for players ages 4-18. The Cal Ripken Rookie and Minor divisions play on 60-foot bases, and the Major Division plays on 70-foot bases. In the Majors Division, pitchers are taught to work from the stretch. Players are allowed to lead off and steal bases. The focus is on preparing players for tournament/travel style baseball on longer base paths and baseball situations.
The Babe Ruth Division is for ages 13-15 and 16-19. Teams play on professional-sized baseball diamonds.
A player’s league age is as of April 30, 2017. New registrants to the league will need to provide a birth certificate (or other valid identification) via upload or at the in-person sign-ups that shows the player’s birthdate at time of registration.
Tryouts for Major Cal Ripken (11- and 12-year olds) and Babe Ruth (13- to 15-year-olds) will be held Saturday, Feb. 11 at Silverado Middle School. All players trying out will be placed on teams. Team placement for all other age groups are based on player preference.
Registration fees are $60 for T-Ball (ages 4-6), $145 for Rookies (ages 7-8), $165 for Minors (ages 9-10) and Majors (ages 11-12), $225 for age 13-15 Babe Ruth, and $260 for age 16-19 Babe Ruth.
Sign-up fees increase by $15 after Feb. 4.
Visit leagues.bluesombrero.com/napabr or email napababeruth@gmail.com for more information.