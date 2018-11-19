Optimist Youth Basketball sign-ups Nov. 20
Optimist Youth Basketball will hold sign-ups on Tuesday, Nov. 20, from 3 to 5 p.m. at 550 Patchett St., Napa. Those unable to attend, may sign up online at napaoyb.com, or call Rich Beck (9th-10th grades) at 226-2220 or Parker Hall (11th-12th) at 252-0739.
Registration is also available for the middle school girls division (sixth-eighth graders). The cost is $80 (plus a refundable $20 uniform deposit). All girls who register will be placed on a team and will be guaranteed playing time. There are no tryouts. Scholarships are available for players, if needed.
Registration is at www.napaoyb.org.
For more information, call Warren Stone, OYB coordinator for the girls division, at (707) 226-8201 or at (202) 538-5925.
Stormers Rugby sign-ups Nov. 28
The Napa Stormers Rugby Club, for boys in grades 8-12, will hold sign-ups at 6 p.m. Nov. 28 in Room 603 at Napa Valley College. The team will practice from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Visit napastormers.com or facebook.com/Napastormers, or email info@napastormers.com for more information.
Youth basketball camp at American Canyon Dec. 2
Team Rampage will host its first-ever junior basketball clinic for boys and girls ages 3-7, powered by the Junior NBA and the Sacramento Kings, from 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 2 at American Canyon High School.
Registration is $60. No basketball experience is required. The camp will also have mini baskets to allow the young athletes to develop their fundamentals the right way and have a lot of fun learning the game and meeting new people. Visit teamrampagebasketball.org or call 816-1196 to register or for more information.