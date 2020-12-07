Napa Valley Sports Capsule

Sonoma Raceway toy drive under way
For the 18th consecutive year, race fans and community members can help spread some much-needed holiday spirit to Sonoma Valley kids by donating toys to Sonoma Raceway’s High-Powered Toy Drive.
All toys collected during the toy drive, which runs through Wednesday, Dec. 16, will be distributed to Sonoma Valley youth-serving organizations, including the Boys and Girls Club of Sonoma Valley as well as the Sonoma Valley Mentoring Alliance. New, unwrapped gifts and gift cards for newborns to 12-year-olds are needed.
For the past 17 years, Sonoma Raceway has distributed collected toys at its annual Race to the Holiday Christmas Party. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the party has been cancelled for 2020 and toys will go directly to youth-serving non-profit organizations in Sonoma Valley.
Toys are accepted at the following Sonoma locations until Dec. 16: Sonoma Raceway, 29355 Arnold Dr., Sonoma, 800-870-RACE, Mon.-Fri., 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., sonomaraceway.com; Exchange Bank, 435 West Napa St., 938-8358, Mon.-Fri., 9-5 p.m., exchangebank.com; Schell-Vista Fire Department, 22950 Broadway, 938-2633, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., schellvistafire.com; Sonoma Valley Fire Department, 630 Second St. West, 996-2102, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., svfra.org; and Viansa Sonoma, 25200 Arnold Dr., Sonoma, 95476, 800-995-4740, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., viansa.com.
For more information on the High-Powered Toy Drive, contact Jen Imbimbo at jennifer@sonomaraceway.com or 694-2141.
Laps for Charity at Sonoma Raceway Jan. 9
Ever dreamed of hitting the Sonoma Raceway road course in your own car? Now you can, all in the name of charity, as the Sonoma chapter of Speedway Children's Charities (SCC) hosts its 8th annual Laps for Charity on Saturday, Jan. 9.
This once-a-year-opportunity invites participants to take their vehicle for a few laps around the 12-turn road course. For just $150, this experience includes professional instruction, four lead-follow laps around the 2.52-mile circuit and a picture of the car on track. The event will be held with strict COVID-19 protocols in place, including social distancing and facial coverings.
All proceeds benefit Sonoma County youth organizations through SCC, the charitable arm of Sonoma Raceway, which has distributed $6.8 million to Sonoma County youth groups since 2001.
There are 15 sessions available between 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 9. Participants must have a driver license and be at least 18 years old; passengers are not permitted. All cars must have shoulder strap seat belt restraints, mufflers and pass a basic technical inspection.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, and to ensure the safety of the participants and the local communities, access to Laps for Charity will be limited to participants and raceway personnel only. Spectators or additional riders will not be permitted. Participants must follow all raceway COVID-19 protocols while onsite, including social distancing, wearing a mask and frequent hand washing. The health and safety of everyone in attendance is top priority.
Speedway Children's Charities is the charitable arm of Sonoma Raceway. Speedway Children's Charities’ mission is to care for Sonoma County children in educational, financial, social and medical need in order to help them lead productive lives. The Sonoma Chapter of SCC has distributed $6.8 million to qualified Sonoma County youth groups since 2001. Much of the funds distributed by Speedway Children's Charities are raised at special events held at the raceway throughout the year.
For more information or to reserve a spot, visit bit.ly/2JUEoWs or contact Cheri Plattner at cplattner@sonomaraceway.com.
ARCA Menards Series West at Sonoma June 5
The first two ARCA Menards Series West dates have officially been added to the 2021 schedule.
Races at Sonoma Raceway and The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway have been confirmed, with the Sonoma date set for Saturday, June 5 and the race at The Bullring slated for Thursday, September 23. Both races will be held in conjunction with NASCAR Cup Series races.
Noah Gragson won the last time the ARCA Menards West raced at Sonoma Raceway in 2019. The 2020 race was moved to The Bullring at LVMS due to the pandemic. Gracie Trotter became the second female to win a West race, and the first female to win in the ARCA Menards Series platform, with her victory in that race last September.
The races at Sonoma and The Bullring are the first of what is expected to be an eight-race schedule for the West Series. It will be the second season the series, which dates back to 1954, will be a part of the ARCA Menards Series platform.
Ticket information for both races can be found at SonomaRaceway.com and LVMS.com. For news updates on the ARCA Menards Series, log on to ARCARacing.com.
Brianna, DeAnna Bowers on SportsVine Dec. 12
Duey Green is slated to host SportsVine, local sports radio talk show that airs from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays on Napa station KVON 1440 AM, this Saturday, Dec. 12. The show repeats the following Wednesday each week at 11 a.m.
Green’s scheduled guests are two members of Napa’s athletic Bowers family — Brianna, the 2017 Napa County Softball Player of the Year who received All-Big Sky Conference honorable mention after her first season at Sacramento State in 2019, and her mother, DeAnna, a former Utah State star who was the Big West Conference Pitcher of the Year and a third-team All-American in 1993 and is in the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame.
Casual Tennis Napa plays three days a week
Casual Tennis Napa meets Saturday mornings and Tuesday mornings, weather permitting, inviting players to connect casually, just for the fun of it. The group is currently holding play dates and is not shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the next meeting time and location, email casualtennisnapa@comcast.net or check Casual Tennis Napa on Facebook.
