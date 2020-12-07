Napa Valley Sports Capsule

For more information on the High-Powered Toy Drive, contact Jen Imbimbo at jennifer@sonomaraceway.com or 694-2141.

Laps for Charity at Sonoma Raceway Jan. 9

Ever dreamed of hitting the Sonoma Raceway road course in your own car? Now you can, all in the name of charity, as the Sonoma chapter of Speedway Children's Charities (SCC) hosts its 8th annual Laps for Charity on Saturday, Jan. 9.

This once-a-year-opportunity invites participants to take their vehicle for a few laps around the 12-turn road course. For just $150, this experience includes professional instruction, four lead-follow laps around the 2.52-mile circuit and a picture of the car on track. The event will be held with strict COVID-19 protocols in place, including social distancing and facial coverings.

All proceeds benefit Sonoma County youth organizations through SCC, the charitable arm of Sonoma Raceway, which has distributed $6.8 million to Sonoma County youth groups since 2001.

There are 15 sessions available between 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 9. Participants must have a driver license and be at least 18 years old; passengers are not permitted. All cars must have shoulder strap seat belt restraints, mufflers and pass a basic technical inspection.