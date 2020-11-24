Napa Valley Sports Capsule

Leach slated as SportsVine guest for Nov. 28

Dylan Leach, who heads into his fifth season as head coach of the Vintage High football program, is the guest scheduled for Nov. 28 on the SportsVine, a local sports radio talk show that airs from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays on Napa station KVON 1440 AM.

Vintage High Athletic Director Cam Neal will host the show and Kaydence Pepper will be the engineer. The show repeats the following Wednesday each week at 11 a.m.

Casual Tennis Napa plays three days a week

Casual Tennis Napa meets Saturday mornings and Tuesday mornings, weather permitting, inviting players to connect casually, just for the fun of it. The group is currently holding play dates and is not shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the next meeting time and location, email casualtennisnapa@comcast.net or check Casual Tennis Napa on Facebook.

Napa High virtual crab feed Dec. 5