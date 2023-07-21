Leading the Woodland Community College women’s soccer team in its inaugural season this fall will be Max Alvarez, the Eagles’ head coach and a former Napa High School star.

Woodland will play in the Bay Valley Conference, a league that includes Napa Valley College.

“I’m very grateful to have this opportunity. I’m super excited for Woodland and that community,” Alvarez said on Monday. “Athletics, especially soccer and baseball, are pretty big in Woodland.

“Just meeting a lot of the people in the community, it sounds like they are super excited. I’m just very fortunate to be in this position. I’m super excited for the program.”

Alvarez has been involved in soccer for many years.

He was the Napa County Boys Soccer Player of the Year in the falls of 2007 and 2008.

As a forward, he was twice named to the All-Mountain Pacific Sports Federation team for Sacramento State. Alvarez, who ranks third in school history for career points with 53, was named to the All-Decade Team for 2010-2020, the Sacramento State athletics department announced, at hornetsports.com.

He played in 71 matches during his collegiate career, from 2009 through 2012.

“Alvarez was a key part in the Hornets’ back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances in 2009 and 2010,” Sacramento State athletics said at hornetsports.com.

Alvarez continued his soccer career by playing for FC Tucson in the USL League Two; for Sacramento Republic FC and St. Louis FC, both United Soccer League teams; and Napa Valley 1839 FC of the National Premier Soccer League’s Golden Gate Conference.

He was a program director at Napa Sport SC, an assistant coach at Napa Valley College, and the head coach at San Juan Soccer Club of Rancho Cordova. He was an assistant coach last year at Sac State.

Woodland Community College opens the 2023 season in late August.

Alvarez is also the head coach for Roseville Premier Soccer’s under-19 girls team. He is the club director for that club’s age group.

“I’m definitely taking a more full-time approach into coaching and directing,” he said. “It’s something I definitely love to do. I have a passion for it. I’m just very happy with where I'm at right now and taking on these challenges. I’m definitely learning a lot, especially in this director position, learning how to manage and working with other teams, other coaches, collaboratively trying to abide by curriculum and club philosophy.”

***

The Napa Valley Baseball Club went 1-3 at the Area 1 Tournament for American Legion at Laurel Creek Park in Fairfield.

Napa Valley beat Yolo Post 77, 7-3, on July 13.

Napa Valley lost 6-5 to the Petaluma Leghorns on July 14.

Napa Valley lost 6-2 to the Humboldt Eagles on July 15.

In the semifinals, Yuba-Sutter Stripers Post 705 beat Napa Valley, 11-1, on July 16.

The tournament had an eight-team field.

In the other semifinal, Petaluma beat the Fairfield Expos, 2-1, on July 16.

Petaluma and Yuba-Sutter Stripers Post 705 advance to the California American Legion Baseball State Championships, July 20-24 at UCLA’s Jackie Robinson Stadium.

Cleve Borman Field at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville was a longtime host of the state tournament.

***

AJ Dybantsa of Prolific Prep of Napa Christian was recognized in a report by 247sports.com for his play at the Nike Peach Jam, as he averaged 25.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game for Expressions 17U.

In the report, at 247sports.com, on July 12, Dybantsa was recognized with one of the superlatives: “The Human Highlight Reel.”

The report, at 247sports.com, said:

“AJ Dybantsa is another young star who was on an absolute tear at Peach Jam. The 2026 forward was playing up on the 17U circuit and he led the entire Peach Jam in scoring despite being just 15 years old.

The 6-foot-7, 190-pound small forward is arguably the best prospect in all of high school basketball. He has a unique skillset and maturity for his age, able to score from all three levels and beat guys off the dribble in isolations.

“Dybantsa is a special player with tremendous upside as he has plenty of time to improve his consistency from three and continue to tap into his playmaking potential as a passer.”

***

Harper McClain, a sophomore at the University of Oregon, was named 2023 NCAA Division I Track and Field All-Academic by the USTFCCCA (U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association), it was announced in a report on July 13 at goducks.com.

McClain is a St. Helena High graduate.

***

Rico Abreu of St. Helena finished fifth in the 50-lap “A” feature at the Eldora Million, a sprint car race at Eldora Speedway, a high-banked track, in Rossburg, Ohio, July 13.

Abreu was third in a 30-lap World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car feature on July 14 at Eldora Speedway.

Abreu finished sixth in the 40th Kings Royal, a 40-lap World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car feature, on July 15 at Eldora Speedway.

He also took home KSE Racing Hard Charger honors, according to a report, at worldofoutlaws.com.

***

Aribella Farrell and Sofia Cupp of St. Helena High were named to the 2023 Cal-Hi Sports All-State Softball Team, it was announced in a report at calhisports.com on July 17.

Farrell and Cupp, both seniors, are on the Cal-Hi Sports All-State Softball Team for small schools.

Farrell was named first team small schools for pitchers.

Cupp was named second team small schools for catchers.

***

Kathleen Scavo, a Justin-Siena High graduate, earned $2,300 after tying for 20th place at the Hartford HealthCare Women’s Championship in Milford, CT.

The Epson Tour event was played July 14-17 at Great River Golf Club.

Scavo, who played her college golf at University of Oregon, had rounds of 71, 71 and 73.

***

Hannah Chau of UC Irvine received USTFCCCA (U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association) All-Academic Honors, it was announced in a report at ucirvinesports.com on July 14.

Chau graduated recently with a master's degree in demographic and social analysis, ucirvinesports.com reported.

She is a Justin-Siena High graduate and is from Fairfield.

***

Vintage High graduate and former Napa resident Scott McCarron tied for 30th at the 2023 Kaulig Companies Championship, a PGA Tour Champions event, July 13-16, in Akron, Ohio.

McCarron had rounds of 74, 73, 66 and 73 at Firestone Country Club’s South Course.

It was the 16th of 28 PGA Tour Champions events in the 2023 season.

