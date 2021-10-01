Napa Valley Sports Report: After Class Enrichment badminton wraps up

The After Class Enrichment program, offered by the Napa County Office of Education to give middle school students the opportunity to play a variety of sports throughout the school year, wrapped up its badminton season Sept. 24.

Badminton singles, doubles and co-ed tournaments were held at Redwood Middle School, with 115 students participating from River, Harvest, Redwood and Silverado middle schools.

The NCOE ACE program, funded through state and federal grants as well as local business sponsorships, is in its 11th year and offers co-ed badminton, co-ed track and field, girls volleyball, co-ed pickleball, co-ed futsal, boys soccer, girls soccer, boys basketball and girls basketball.

“Joining badminton was a great way to start the year in a new school and helped (my daughter( open up to new experiences,” the parent of a badminton participant remarked.

According to ACE Program Manager Casey Wedding, “The ACE program gives middle school students the opportunity to make new friends, learn a new sport and gain leadership skills, all while staying active.”

The program is open to all skill levels. The ACE track and field season started Sept. 20, and the first track meet will be Oct. 7 at Redwood Middle School.