Napa Valley Sports Report: After Class Enrichment badminton wraps up

The After Class Enrichment program, offered by the Napa County Office of Education to give middle school students the opportunity to play a variety of sports throughout the school year, wrapped up its badminton season Sept. 24.
Badminton singles, doubles and co-ed tournaments were held at Redwood Middle School, with 115 students participating from River, Harvest, Redwood and Silverado middle schools.
The NCOE ACE program, funded through state and federal grants as well as local business sponsorships, is in its 11th year and offers co-ed badminton, co-ed track and field, girls volleyball, co-ed pickleball, co-ed futsal, boys soccer, girls soccer, boys basketball and girls basketball.
“Joining badminton was a great way to start the year in a new school and helped (my daughter( open up to new experiences,” the parent of a badminton participant remarked.
According to ACE Program Manager Casey Wedding, “The ACE program gives middle school students the opportunity to make new friends, learn a new sport and gain leadership skills, all while staying active.”
The program is open to all skill levels. The ACE track and field season started Sept. 20, and the first track meet will be Oct. 7 at Redwood Middle School.
The ACE sports program is currently recruiting high school students to mentor middle school students through athletics. Mentors can qualify for a $250 scholarship and learn valuable leadership and coaching skills. Contact ACE Athletics Outreach Supervisor Kayla Blair at kblair@napacoe.org for more information.
Here are the top three finishers in each division at the badminton tournament:
Boys Singles: 1. Cristofer Rendon, eighth grade, Harvest; 2. Solomon Calderon, eighth grade, River; 3. Judah Orem, sixth grade, Redwood.
Girls Singles: 1. Molly Merkner, eighth grade, River; 2. Diana Perez, eighth grade, Harvest; 3. Maddie Husted, eighth grade, Redwood.
Boys Doubles: 1. Jensen Williams and Judah Orem, sixth grade, Redwood; 2. Cristofer Rendon and Everett Butler, eighth grade, Harvest; 3. Ian Tarver and Brady Weis, sixth grade, Redwood.
Girls Doubles: 1. Olivia Pariott and Molly Merkner, eighth grade, River; 2. Jasmine Munoz and Madeline Gomez, eighth grade, Harvest; 3. Zaidie Binder, seventh grade, and Maddie Husted, eighth grade, River
Co-Ed Doubles: 1. Jasmine Munoz and Cristofer Rendon, eighth grade, Harvest; 2. Danica Herrera Garcia, seventh grade, and Dante Almaguer, eighth grade, Redwood; 3. Solomon Calderon and Olivia Pariott, eighth grade, River.
Varsity Volleyball
American Canyon 3, Casa Grande 0
The Wolves began the second round of Vine Valley Athletic League play with a 25-13, 25-22, 25-23 sweep of visiting Casa Grande on Thursday night.
Nalani Bustos had 4 aces and 16 assists. Giselle Torres had 17 digs, and 18 assists. Ariana Pacheco had 17 digs and 10 kills for American Canyon (11-6, 4-3 VVAL). Kennedy Brown had 8 kills and 2 blocks. Charlize Francisco had 18 digs. Samantha Cruz had 16 digs for the Wolves, who are tied for third place with Sonoma Valley.
JV Volleyball
American Canyon 2, Casa Grande 0
The Wolves won 25-20, 25-17 at home Thursday, improving to 16-3 overall and 7-0 in the VVAL.
“There were a lot of good rallies, but our defense held strong and won most of the outcomes,” Wolves said head coach Rick Manibusan. “After the first set, the girls stayed composed and played efficiently to pull out the win.”
Directing the offense were Sophia Bernabe (5 aces, 12 assists) and Maleia Magaoay (2 digs, 4 aces). Balance attacking came from Isabella Avila (16 digs, 6 kills), Danielle Abuan (4 digs, 2 kills), Adrienne Nicolas (9 digs, 2 kills), Isabella Trinidad (2 kills) and Vanessa Vidriales-Zarate (4 digs, 4 kills). Middle blocking came from Ava Berry (3 blocks, 9 kills) and Jaelyn Denina (1 block, 1 kill), with back row protection coming from Keana Resultay (13 digs) and Jasmine Gallegos (11 digs).
JV Cross Country
Napa boys second in VVAL opener
Napa High freshman Isaiah Rojas ran the 2.75-mile Maxwell Park course in 17:31.7 to take first place out of 63 runners while his Grizzlies placed second as a team behind Petaluma, 20-51, in VVAL Center Meet No. 1 on Wednesday in Sonoma.
Vintage (86), American Canyon (103) and Justin-Siena (121) were third through fifth.
Placing second, 4.5 seconds behind Rojas, was Petaluma freshman Leonardo Deeik — brother of the Vintage varsity girls’ top runner of the last four years, Mary Deeik. Their family has moved to Sonoma County.
Also figuring into Napa’s score were Jean-Luc Pijanowski (ninth, 18:37.0), Micah Eisenberg (15th in 19:19.6), Theo Maas (16th in 19:26.9) and Uriel Ortiz (20th in 19:51.2). Rounding out the Grizzlies were Adrian Navarro (20:28.8), Thomas Rist (21:02.5), Ryan Butler (21:20.4), Finnegan Shanahan (26:57.1) and Antonio Fredrickson (27:33.8).
Justin-Siena was led by Dexter Kelly (11th in 18:46.4), followed by Owen Fortner (21st in 19:54.5), Shane Green (38th in 20:58.1), Beau Leary (44th in 21:18.5), Franklin Kelly (45th in 21:19.8) and Benjamin Del Castillo (24:34.2).
Leading Vintage was Zachary Murrell (12th in 18:48.3), joined by scoring teammates Niko Smith (17th in 19:29.0), Miles Joshua (23rd in 20:04.2), Max Kaplan (25th in 20:15.5) and Alex Neujahr (28th in 20:20.4). The other Crushers competing were Nathan Luna (20:24.5), Brady Lowell (21:11.0), Alec Rutherford (22:19.3), Nico DeLeon (23:49.2), Anthony Gutierrez (25:42.4) and Soren DeYoung (31:47.9).
Scoring for American Canyon were Jamir Harris (18th in 19:30.9), Austin Graeber (24th in 20:12.0), Collin Yan (26th in 20:17.3), Ian Galera (27th in 20:20.2) and Mason Brito (33rd in 20:43.3). The Wolves were also represented by Ethan Luong (20:46.5), Roniel Maningding (20:54.0), Xavier Navarro (21:59.2), Keanu Kawakami (22:50.6), Jacob Phillips (22:55.4) and Jerwyn Buncio (23:34.7).
The JV girls race had only 18 runners and only Petaluma had the minimum of five runners need to post a team score.
Justin-Siena, which had four runners, was led by second-place finisher Sofia Campos (23:16.7). Joining her were Ayshalyn Celaya (seventh in 24:54.7), Emma Kaplan (26:11.9) and Joselyne Cervantes (34:01.1).
Running for American Canyon were Aniya Cruz (third in 23:22.6), Briana Hernandez-Lopez (ninth in 25:37.8) and Hannah Wildes (12th in 26:42.9).
Vintage also had three runners in the race — Tanner Henry (fifth in 23:55.3), Maddie Chiu (10th in 25:43.8) and Aina Akaboshi (26:43.5). Napa High was represented by Taylor Webster (28:51.7).