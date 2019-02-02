The American Canyon girls basketball team wrapped up Vine Valley Athletic League play with a 43-41 Senior Night victory over visiting Sonoma Valley on Thursday night.
After each team scored seven in the first quarter, the Wolves (11-15, 3-9 VVAL) got eight of senior Robyn-Elizabeth Yan’s game-high 14 points in the second quarter to grab a 24-13 halftime lead.
The Dragons pulled within 32-28 by the end of the third quarter. Though Sonoma Valley had one more field goal than the hosts in the fourth, the Dragons were just 5 of 11 from the free-throw line in that quarter while American Canyon was 5 of 8.
Also scoring for the Wolves were seniors AJ Cayetano (six points) and Adriana Samodio (two 3-pointers), junior Emma Lopez (two) and freshmen Trinity Billingsley (seven points), Alexis Woodson (five) and Julliana Cornelio (three).
Sophia Riebli had 13 points and Annie Neles 10 to lead Sonoma Valley.
Calistoga 57, Roseland Collegiate Prep 10
The Wildcats improved to 3-3 in North Central League IV play and 11-9 on the season, scoring the game’s first 14 points and blanking Roseland until the five-minute mark of the second quarter.
Litzy Infante led Calistoga with a game-high 20 points while pulling down four rebounds. Vanesa Queipo added 13 points, nine rebounds and eight steals, and Laila Elkeshen had 10 points and nine rebounds.
The Wildcats forced 36 turnovers had a 38-16 advantage on the boards.
Varsity Boys Basketball
Napa 63, Petaluma 56
The Grizzlies upped their 32-19 halftime lead to 22 points in the third quarter lead and withstood a fourth quarter rally in Petaluma’s Senior Night game.
Napa was led by Zach Swim (23 points, four rebounds, three assists, five steals), Brock Bowers (14 points, 13 rebounds, two steals) and Stephen Blume (18 points, two rebounds, two assists). Head coach Zack Cook said Tyler Oda (four points, three assists) and Vince O’Kelley (four points, five rebounds) did a great job controlling the pace for Napa.
The Grizzlies (20-5 overall, 11-0 VVAL) will finish regular-season play on their own Senior Night against Casa Grande at 7 p.m. Monday.
Clear Lake 72, St. Helena 61
The Saints fell to 12-11 overall and 7-5 in North Central League I play with Friday night’s home loss to the first-place Cardinals, who were led by Darius Ford’s 20 points.
St. Helena led 16-15 after one quarter, and the game was tied 31-31 at halftime. But Clear Lake used its height and experience to pull away in the game’s final 16 minutes.
For the Saints, Nick Jeworowski had 18 points, Colin Darrall scored 14, Christian Iano 11, Fawad Muhammad 10, Caleb Jeske four, and Jawad Muhammad and Jonathan Gamble two apiece.
Darrall had four 3-pointers, Fawad Muhammad three, Iano two and Jeworowski one.
Calistoga 47, Roseland Collegiate Prep 39
The Wildcats completed a three-game season sweep of the Grizzlies from Santa Rosa on Friday night.
Cesar Ayala scored 11 of his game-high 14 points in the first half and Christian Caldera had 12 points, 12 rebounds and four steals on the night for third-place Calistoga (3-4 NCL IV).
The Wildcats led just 15-13 after the first quarter, before hold the Grizzlies to three points in the second quarter for a 32-16 halftime cushion. They also received 10 points from Joey Russo and nine from Jasiel Flores, and outrebounded the Grizzlies 37-17.
Varsity Girls Soccer
American Canyon 2, Sonoma Valley 1
Friday night’s VVAL game was scoreless at halftime, but took a 2-0 lead and held on. Selena Bains’ corner kick was cleared, but the ball came back to her and she lofted a pass that Alexus Jackson headed into the goal. Jackson then fed freshman Lilliana Flathers, who was called up from the junior varsity due to top scoring threat Christin Locke being sidelined with a bruised retina.
“Lily was the top scorer on the JV,” American Canyon head coach Travis Behn said. “It took her awhile to get up to varsity speed, but she’s still learning, so this was good experience for her.”
With Greta Fast also out due to injury, Kaitlyn Mannor manned the goal all night for the Wolves (4-11-2, 4-5-2 VVAL), who will host first-place Petaluma in their Senior Night game on Wednesday.
Casa Grande 5, Justin-Siena 2
The Braves trailed the second-place Gauchos 3-0 at halftime of Friday night’s home game before getting two goals from Tessa Salvestrin, one on an assist from Presley Schultz.
Sixth-place Justin-Siena (2-11-2, 2-7-2 VVAL) closes the regular season Monday by hosting fifth-place Vintage (6-6-6, 2-5-4 VVAL) on Senior Night.
College Men’s Basketball
Napa Valley 81, Alameda 63
The Storm improved to 3-8 in Bay Valley Conference play and 5-18 overall after grabbing a 55-23 halftime lead and cruising to their second win in a row Friday night at home.
Tomas Gomez-Espana scored 12 of his 16 points in the first half, all on 3-pointers, and Malcolm Bracy also had 12 in the first half.
The Storm next visit Mendocino on Wednesday night.
JV Wrestling
Napa 46, Vintage 21
In Wednesday’s Big Game victory, the visiting Grizzlies got first-period pins from Omar Gonzalez (184), Benjamin Salas (197) and Marco Saldivar, second-period pins from Jack Lucier (108) and Axel Briseno (147), a third-period pin from Calvin Snider (154), a 12-4 major decision from Ralph Dennis (172) and a forfeit from Graham Gongora (115).
Winning for Vintage were Leilani Frazier (140) by a 6-4 decision and Savannah Michael (girls 143), Dylan Smith (162) and Justin Verville (222) by first-period pins.
JV Boys Basketball
Napa 52, American Canyon 49
The Grizzlies were led in Wednesday night’s home win by Jack Giguiere’s 18 points and nine rebounds. Christoph Horton had a double-double of 12 points and 10 boards, Aiden McDonald had 12 points to go with seven rebounds, and Spencer Gorman filled the stat sheet with three points, 13 rebounds and six assists.
Clear Lake 68, St. Helena 32
The visiting Cardinals outscored the Saints 33-11 in the second half Friday night. Leading St. Helena were George Cutting with nine points, while Will Garrett and Charlie Carpy scored six apiece, Robert Pryzbylinski five, Henrik Wrede four, and Emmet Bowen two.
JV Girls Soccer
Sonoma Valley 2, American Canyon 1
Sophomore defender Yesenia Cardenas scored on a long shot to put the Wolves on the board in the second half of Friday night’s home loss.