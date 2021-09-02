 Skip to main content
Napa Valley Sports Report: American Canyon volleyball team sweeps San Marin, improves to 4-0
Local Report

Napa Valley Sports Report: American Canyon volleyball team sweeps San Marin, improves to 4-0

  Updated
The American Canyon High volleyball team improved its best-ever start to 4-0 with a 25-21, 25-16, 25-13 sweep of visiting San Marin on Tuesday night.

The Wolves continued to be consistent from the service line, with Alexa Berry earning 5 aces and Nalani Bustos adding 4 aces. Arianna Pacheco had 9 kills and 8 digs, Vyvylyn Tran and Madison Gramlich each had 7 digs, and Giselle Torres rounded out the offense with 4 kills and 8 assists.

American Canyon was to host Benicia (3-1) on Thursday night.

Prolific Prep coach McKnight on SportsVine Sept. 4

The SportsVine, a local sports radio talk show that airs from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays on KVON at 1440 AM and kvon.com, is scheduled to have Billy McKnight, who has returned as head coach of the Prolific Prep of Napa Christian high school boys basketball program, as the guest of Duey Green on Sept. 4. The show will repeat at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Justin-Siena game to be live streamed

The Justin-Siena football team's 2 p.m. game Saturday at Archbishop Riordan's Mayer Family Field in San Francisco will be live streamed at baosn.tv, according to Riordan Athletic Director Bob Greene.

NV Baseball Club taking signups through Oct. 9; tryouts Oct. 23

Napa Valley Baseball Club Spring 2022 registration is open. Tryouts will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Veterans Home of California’s Cleve Borman Field in Yountville. Tryouts are open to all Napa County players who have aged out of Little League Majors and have begun the seventh or eighth grade during the 2021-22 school year.

Registration must be completed online only, and a non-refundable registration fee of $25 paid to cover insurance, by visiting bit.ly/3x6xi41 by Oct. 9; no walk-up registration will be allowed.

See napavalleybaseballclub on Facebook or Instagram for updates and more information.

St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame: Anderson coached four sports over 20 years
St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame: Anderson coached four sports over 20 years

Gordon Anderson, who will be inducted into the St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame in October, taught math at the school from 1973-2007. He was the Saints' baseball head coach (1973-1980), cross country head coach (1974-1976), freshman boys basketball head coach (1974-1976) and track and field assistant coach (1988-1999) before coaching successful academic decathlon teams.

