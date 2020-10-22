Napa Valley Sports Report: BMX rider Menchaca digs deep to nab gold in Tucson

Napa Valley Pull BMX rider Milo Menchaca, who earned a No. 1 state plate in Santa Clara two weekends ago, won the gold No. 3 plate in the 7-year-old division at the Western Gold Cup finals in Tucson, Arizona last weekend.
Gold plates go to the top three finishers.
“Milo has accomplished a lot this year,” Pull coach-rider Neil Evans said. “This kid has such a strong drive to win and is constantly learning how to get better. Team NVP is super excited for him.”
Prolific Prep opens this weekend
The Prolific Prep of Napa Christian boys basketball team departed for Gilbert, Arizona on Thursday to play in its season-opening tournament — the three-day 2020 GEICO Top Flight Invite at Highland High School.
The Crew are to open against Big Red, from Mater Dei of Santa Ana, at 9:45 p.m. Friday. On Saturday, the Prolific Prep-Big Red winner will play Team Sizzle of Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis or Air Nado of Coronado High in Henderson, Nev. in a 7 p.m. semifinal or 5:30 p.m. losers-bracket game.
All four Sunday games will be broadcast live – the seventh-place game at 10 a.m. on ESPNU, and the fifth-place, third-place and championship games on ESPN2 at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., respectively.
Also in the eight-team field are Tri-Star Basketball of Sunnyslope High in Phoenix, Storm of Lake Norman Christian High in Huntersville, N.C., National Spotlight of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, and LV Orange of Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, Nev.
All Sunday games will be called by Brock Bowling and analyst/national recruiting director Paul Biancardi.
“After a summer with little to no high-profile basketball, the GEICO Top Flight Invite is an incredible platform to prepare for the season, said Paul Biancardi, ESPN analyst and national recruiting director in a press release. “This event will serve as an early preseason measuring stick for some of the most elite teams and talent in the country. Looking at the rosters, the talent is especially strong among all classes with many ESPN ranked players competing, including No. 1 prospect Chet Holmgren.”
Along with Team Sizzle’s Holmgren, the top recruits in the tournament who are ranked in the ESPN 100 (class of 2021), ESPN 60 (class of 2022) or ESPN 25 (class of 2023) are Prolific Prep’s No. 8 Nate Bittle (Oregon commit), No. 50 Isa Silva (Stanford commit) and No. 22 junior Kamari Lands; National Spotlight’s No. 7 Moussa Diabate, No. 26 Charles Bediako, No. 51 Benny Williams (Syracuse commit), No. 6 junior Jaden Bradley, No. 9 junior Jarace Walker, No. 34 junior Eric Dailey Jr. and No. junior 36 Jett Howard; LV Orange’s No. 37 Zaon Collins (UNLV commit), No. 56 Will McClendon (UCLA commit); Air Nado’s No. 4 Jaden Hardy and No. 42 Frankie Collins (Michigan commit); Storm No. 3 Mikey Williams, who is a sophomore; Big Red’s No. 53 Wilhelm Breidenbach (Nebraska commit); and Tri-Star Basketball’s Carson Basham (Pepperdine commit).
The GEICO Top Flight Invite Bracket was created by Paragon Marketing Group in conjunction with the Border League, which is operated by Classic Events. Visit positionsports.com/BorderLeague for more general information or S34T.com for ticket information.
Donohoe, Groves slated as SportsVine guests for Oct. 24
Vintage High girls basketball head coach Joe Donohoe and 2020 Vintage graduate Morgan Groves, who will continue her softball career at Pomona-Pitzer, are the scheduled guests of the SportsVine this Saturday, Oct. 24, with co-host Cam Neal from 9 to 10 a.m. on Napa station KVON 1440 AM.
The local sports radio talk show is engineered and co-hosted by KVON Sports Director Ira Smith. The show repeats the following Wednesday each week at 11 a.m.
Duey Green is the scheduled host for the first Saturday of each month, Bob Chance and Rick Vasquez on the second Saturday, Dino Alessio on the third Saturday, Neal on the fourth Saturday, and Kent Fry or Chance on the fifth Saturday.
Justin-Siena has opening for JV volleyball coach
Justin-Siena, a Catholic high school in the Lasallian tradition, invites applications for the position of junior varsity girls volleyball head coach. The Napa school is in the CIF North Coast Section and Vine Valley Athletic League.
The successful candidate will articulate a vision for a successful program that aligns with the core principles of a Lasallian school and embrace the responsibility of being a positive role model/mentor for students and as a representative of Justin-Siena.
The JV coach will report directly to varsity head coach Kate Reilley. It is a coaching-only position with a stipend as compensation. Stipends are also available for assistant coaches. The 2020-21 season includes a team organizational meeting and pre-season conditioning in October. Practices begin Dec. 7 and matches run through February.
Preferred qualifications are three or more years of successful coaching experience, a bachelor’s degree, an understanding of CIF bylaws and guidelines, demonstrated ability to lead others, and effective communication and organizational skills.
Contact Kate Reilley at kreilley@justin-seina.org for more information. The position is open until filled.
The selected candidate must pass a pre-employment background check. Justin-Siena is an AA/EO/Title IX Employer.
