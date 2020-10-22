Napa Valley Sports Report: BMX rider Menchaca digs deep to nab gold in Tucson

Napa Valley Pull BMX rider Milo Menchaca, who earned a No. 1 state plate in Santa Clara two weekends ago, won the gold No. 3 plate in the 7-year-old division at the Western Gold Cup finals in Tucson, Arizona last weekend.

Gold plates go to the top three finishers.

“Milo has accomplished a lot this year,” Pull coach-rider Neil Evans said. “This kid has such a strong drive to win and is constantly learning how to get better. Team NVP is super excited for him.”

Prolific Prep opens this weekend

The Prolific Prep of Napa Christian boys basketball team departed for Gilbert, Arizona on Thursday to play in its season-opening tournament — the three-day 2020 GEICO Top Flight Invite at Highland High School.

The Crew are to open against Big Red, from Mater Dei of Santa Ana, at 9:45 p.m. Friday. On Saturday, the Prolific Prep-Big Red winner will play Team Sizzle of Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis or Air Nado of Coronado High in Henderson, Nev. in a 7 p.m. semifinal or 5:30 p.m. losers-bracket game.

All four Sunday games will be broadcast live – the seventh-place game at 10 a.m. on ESPNU, and the fifth-place, third-place and championship games on ESPN2 at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., respectively.