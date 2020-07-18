Napa Valley Sports Report: BMX team adds two new riders

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Napa Valley Pull BMX team announces its newest bicycle motocross racers, brothers Milo Menchaca and Mace Menchaca.

Milo, 7, will race in the 7 Expert class.

“This kid has some great experiences and results on the local and national scene,” noted Napa Valley Pull manager-rider Neil Evans. “He started off in the Donny Robinson BMX Racing League at North Bay BMX in Napa at age 4. He has really excelled in this sport.”

Mace, 4, competed in the BMX Racing League last year and is now in the 4 Novice division.

“We haven’t had much racing this year,” Evans said. “But with these great family and rider additions to the NVP team, we are going to be looking good for the 2021 season.”

Pacific Association 2020 baseball season

The Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs announced the cancellation of the 2020 regular season Thursday due to ongoing health and safety concerns.

“Wait until next year!” said Commissioner Jonathan Stone in a message to fans. “The Pacific Association is using this valuable time to redesign our baseball offerings. Look for new teams and expanded live game broadcasts through our own network in 2021.”