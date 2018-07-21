Branagan Insurance advanced to the Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association Senior Division softball championship series for the seventh year in a row Friday night with a 13-10 win over Conwell Insurance in the third game of a first-round, best-of-three series at Kiwanis Park.
Maddie Smith went 3 for 4 with a double and three runs, Daniella Almanza 3 for 4 with two doubles and two runs, Sami Olesen 2 for 3 with three runs, and Haley Schreiner 2 for 3 with a run to lead the way. Jaclyn Perez was 1 for 1 with two walks and two runs, and Melissa Castilla and Helen Talde each went 1 for 3 with one run.
For Conwell, Michelle Lozano was 3 for 3 with a double, walk and two runs, Deborah Rodriguez 3 for 4 with a double and two runs, Cierra Yeager 2 for 3 with three runs, Jennifer Cardenas 2 for 4 with a run, Lizeth Garcia 2 for 5 with a run, Nicole Stice 1 for 2 with a walk and run, and Melissa Lozano 1 for 5.
Branagan, which also beat Conwell on Wednesday night, will begin the best-of-three title series on Monday night. Its opponent will be the winner of Sunday’s 8 p.m. third game between Malloy Imrie & Vasconi Insurance and A.M.P. Construction, which won Tuesday’s opener before M.I.V. evened up the series with a 13-12 win on Thursday.
For M.I.V. on Thursday, Lexi Vavricka 2 for 4 and scored three times and Malia Cruz was 2 for 5 and scored twice, each singling in her first two-bats. Angelina Bruno was 2 for 4 with a double and Dellaina Morse was 1 for 4 with a triple and two runs. Cianna Clay and Naomi Martin each went 1 for 3 with two runs; and Megan Malito was 1 for 2 with two walks and two runs.
For A.M.P, Jewel Kenny went 2 for 4 with a triple and two runs; Bella Campbell went 1 for 3 with two runs; Nicole Baker went 2 for 3 with a double and two runs; and Alyssa Warren, Ashley Kelly and Taylor Cheverier each scored twice.
Branagan won the title over A.M.P. in 2017 after losing it three straight years – to M.I.V. in 2016, and to A.M.P. in both 2015 and 2014. Branagan won it over Byron’s Auto Body in 2013 and over M.I.V. in 2012.
MIV beat Byron’s in the 2011 finals.
Pro Baseball
Admirals 10, Silverados 4
The Vallejo Admirals got on the board in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back on Friday night in a 10-4 victory over the Napa Silverados in Pacific Association action. A two-run blast by Chevy Clarke was just the beginning in what became a historic night in Admirals history at Wilson Park.
Second-year Admiral Nick Akins Sr., who had not homered in his previous nine games, ended the drought in the fourth inning with a two-run blast for a 4-1 Vallejo advantage.
It was the 19th home run of the season for Akins. In the process, the Los Angeles native broke the Admirals’ franchise record for home runs in a season set by 2017 league MVP Tillman Pugh last season.
Zach Taylor got the Silverados on the board in the fourth inning with a single that scored Dominic Bethancourt to make the score 2-1. That was as close as the Silverados got, however, as the Admirals scored eight runs over the next three innings to take control.
Napa pitchers struggled to find the strike zone much of the night, issuing 12 walks. Four walks and a hit-batsmen fueled a three-run rally for the Admirals in the fifth, when Vallejo brought nine batters to the plate despite only recording one hit.
The Silverados took a 19-25 record into Saturday’s game in Martinez against the Clippers (10-34). Scott Harkin (2-1, 4.60 ERA) was scheduled to make his first appearance Saturday at Joe DiMaggio Park, where the teams will also square off at 1 p.m. Sunday. The Silverados went in with a 4-0 record at Martinez.