Local Report

Napa Valley Sports Report: Calistoga football team in NCS semis after South Fork outbreak

  • Updated
Local Report
Dreamstime

The Calistoga Wildcats advanced to the North Coast Section Eight-Person football playoff semifinals when its first-round opponent, visiting South Fork, had to forfeit Friday night’s game because of COVID-19 issues, Calistoga Co-Athletic Director Eric Heitz told the Register early Friday afternoon.

The Wildcats (6-2) will visit the champion of their league, Branson (8-0) of Ross at 1 p.m. Saturday in Marin County. Branson came back to win 32-30 at Calistoga on Nov. 5 and neither has played since, the Bulls having received a first-round bye.

Women’s College Basketball

Napa Valley 2-1 at tourney

The Storm opened their season by going 2-1 at the Mission Tournament in Santa Clara last weekend.

Napa Valley opened with an 81-62 win over Monterey Peninsula. Leading the Storm were 2021 graduates Amaree Bennett (29 points, 3 rebounds) out of American Canyon and Maizy Armstrong-Brown (21 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 5 steals) from Napa High.

Also contributing were 2021 Vacaville graduate Addison Alsbury (15 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals) and 2019 Vintage alumnus Nicole Gleeson (12 points, 11 rebounds, 8 assists, 8 steals, 4 blocks).

Leading the way in a 62-47 semifinal win over Foothill-Los Altos Hills were Bennet (18 points), Gleeson (16 points, 10 rebounds, 10 steals), Alsbury (13 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals) and Armstrong-Brown (12 assists, 4 rebounds, 4 steals).

In the Sunday championship game, the Storm lost 56-54 to Redwoods-Eureka on a buzzer-beater. They were led by Vacaville Christian product Mirah Jackson (14 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals) and Gleeson (11 points, 8 rebounds, 7 steals, 1 block).

Napa Valley opens the three-day Ventura College tournament against Canyons at 8 p.m. Thursday.

