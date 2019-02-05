Club Solano Volleyball’s Black 14-and-under team competed in the Northern California Volleyball Association League Qualifier this past weekend at Cal Expo in Sacramento.
Solano went 1-2 in pool play on Saturday but came on strong on Sunday, going 2-1 to finish second in its division.
Serving strong from the back line were Danielle Moelk (19 aces, 35 digs, 20 kills), Adeline Kelly (seven aces, two blocks, five kills) and Sophia Jacobs (nine aces, 27 digs, 19 kills).
Middle-front support was handled by Lauren Ballard (four aces, seven blocks, 13 kills) and Kalea Carson (five blocks, four kills.
Offensive attacking came from Alycia Maciel (four aces, 27 digs, seven kills), Jolie Abejuela (three aces, 17 digs, three kills) and Isabella Avila (five aces, 28 digs, 12 assist, four kills).
Directing the offense were Kaylee Saechao (seven digs, 11 assists) and Tessa Castro (six aces, eight digs, 24 assists). Controlling the back row defensively were Leila Adel (six aces, 46 digs) and Tori Nguyen (25 digs).
Optimist Youth Basketball
Canepa’s 26 spark Long Electric
Long Electric took a 75-27 decision over Mark Coleman Insurance, sparked by Louie Canepa’s 26 points and 11 rebounds, Tom Christ’s 18 points, 14 boards and two steals, Mosaati Schaumkel’s 16 points, seven rebounds and two steals, Titan Bradley’s seven points and five steals, Diego Davis’ eight boards and six steals, Justin Ray’s three steals, and Nathan Materne’s six points, six boards and three steals.
For MCI, Julian Vega had eight points and three steals, Aidan Jobe six points, and Esteban Reyes and Jason Mateescu five points apiece.
R.E. Maher Construction defeated General Equipment Maintenance, 56-37, behind nine points apiece from Jordan Perez and Noah Helfrich, 12 rebounds and four points from Christian Smith, eight points and five steals from R.J. Campbell, six points and three steals from Ruben Pino, six points from Avery Bement, and three points from Nathaniel Sanchez.
For GEM, William Hu and Josiah Cortez each posted seven points, Zach Montelongo eight rebounds, three points and four steals, and Ricardo Torres five points, five rebounds and four steals.
Alec Umutyan had 14 points and six rebounds to lead Napa Valley Physical Therapy Center to a 55-44 win over Napa Valley Orthopedics. Noah Tanpoco added 14 points, William Chaidez eight points, seven rebounds and four steals, Wyatt Chaidez 11 boards, Jacob Aaron eight rebounds and four points, Gary Yates six points, six boards and two blocked shots, Gavin Rabanal six rebounds and four points, and Doug Bozzini two steals.
Leading Orthopedics were Reid Woolworth with 18 points, John Lopez 12 points, 12 rebounds and three steals, Andrew Diana eight points and six boards, Anthony Edwards six rebounds, and Adam Wesner four points.